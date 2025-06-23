MLB Power Rankings: Phillies take charge in NL East, Junior Caminero leads Rays’ rise

Featured in this week’s MLB Power Rankings, things get heated between the Dodgers and the Padres, the Phillies take advantage of the Mets’ slide, Rafael Devers faces his old team, Cal Raleigh mashes his way into history, 2024 draft picks are making an impact, and a likely trade candidate is getting hot at the right time.

(Please note these power rankings are a combination of current performance and long-term projected outlook)



Note: Rankings are from the afternoon of Monday, June 23.

1) Detroit Tigers

Last week: 1

It’s not exactly shocking that Aaron Judge is blowing away the field in All-Star balloting, but Riley Greene and Javier Báez are second and third respectively among outfielders in the latest update from MLB. Greene had a three-hit day and a pair of excellent plays in left field on Sunday as the Tigers salvaged the series finale from the Rays.

All-Star ballot update!



Phase 1 ends THURSDAY! Vote 5x daily at https://t.co/qZ7xq4aEem pic.twitter.com/UUOM7lO19r — MLB (@MLB) June 23, 2025

2) Los Angeles Dodgers ⬆️

Last week: 4

We saw something close to Maximum Ohtani on Sunday, as the defending NL MVP threw a scoreless inning with two strikeouts against the Nationals while also hitting a two-run homer and a bases-clearing triple. It’s easy to get used to this sort of thing from Ohtani, but we are truly witnessing history on a weekly basis with this guy.

3) Philadelphia Phillies ⬆️

Last week: 6

Things can change in a hurry in this sport. The Phillies endured a 2-10 stretch earlier this month, but they’ve responded by winning nine out of their last 11 (including two out of three against the Mets over the weekend) to vault to the top of the National League East. The best sign from the weekend was Jesús Luzardo looking more like the early-season version of himself on Sunday.

4) Chicago Cubs ⬇️

Last week: 3

The past and the present all in one photo. Sammy Sosa was back at Wrigley Field for the first time in 21 years last week while Pete Crow-Armstrong became the fastest player in team history to reach the 20-20 mark.

the aura is unmatched. pic.twitter.com/COy7ATTRAl — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 20, 2025

5) New York Yankees

Last week: 5

Clarke Schmidt fired seven no-hit innings against the Orioles on Saturday and now owns a scoreless streak of 25 1/3 innings. Pitching for one of the most high-profile teams in the sport, his success has largely gone under the radar. Among pitchers with a minimum of 150 IP, only Max Fried, Hunter Greene, Zack Wheeler, Chris Sale, Tarik Skubal, and Paul Skenes have bested Schmidt’s 2.85 ERA dating back to the start of last season.

6) New York Mets ⬇️

Last week: 2

The Mets’ starting pitching has been a strength all season, but regression is hitting them at the worst time. The club has lost eight of their last nine games (including a 1-5 record against the Braves and Phillies) with their starters posting a 6.37 ERA in that stretch. Frankie Montas is due to make his Mets debut Tuesday against the Braves at Citi Field, but it’s a bit of a gamble as he’s put up a scary 12.05 ERA and 2.14 WHIP over six rehab appearances.

7) Houston Astros ⬆️

Last week: 8

The Astros are beginning to pull away in the AL West with a 14-6 record (.700) this month. The offense has picked things up in a big way in recent weeks, even with the timeline for Yordan Alvarez’s return in question.

We also witnessed one of the season’s best catches last week, with Luis Guillorme making an acrobatic diving play.

Luis Guillorme is having an insane night defensively pic.twitter.com/Onyy8wctFz — Alex Fast (@AlexFast8) June 17, 2025

8) San Francisco Giants ⬇️

Last week: 7

Rafael Devers going deep against the Red Sox over the weekend for his first home run as a Giant was perhaps the most predictable outcome possible.

9) Tampa Bay Rays ⬆️

Last week: 10

The Rays are 21-9 over their last 30 games, soaring into contention in the American League. On a related note, their young third baseman Junior Caminero has ripped off a .321/.388/.716 batting line with 11 homers and 30 RBI over the past 30 days.

10) San Diego Padres ⬇️

Last week: 9

Fernando Tatís Jr. and Shohei Ohtani getting hit, among others. Robert Suarez getting suspended. Dave Roberts and Mike Shildt going face-to-face. We absolutely need to see the Padres and Dodgers square off in the playoffs again.

Dave Roberts went straight at Mike Shildt. 😳pic.twitter.com/BrYf48EfQW — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) June 20, 2025

11) Milwaukee Brewers ⬆️

Last week: 12

Christian Yelich plated a career-high eight RBI on Friday against the Twins and is hitting .394/.450/.667 with seven home runs and 28 RBI over last 25 games. It’s no surprise that the Brewers have been on a roll during this time.

12) Toronto Blue Jays ⬇️

Last week: 11

Right in the thick of the Wild Card race, the Blue Jays will welcome Max Scherzer back to the fold on Wednesday against the Guardians. The future Hall of Fame has been sidelined for nearly three months due to right thumb inflammation. It’s been a lingering issue, so all parties involved will have to find a way to manage it.

13) St. Louis Cardinals ⬆️

Last week: 14

A big week for Nolan Arenado. After slugging his 350th career homer on Thursday, the future Hall of Famer hit a game-tying solo shot in the bottom of the ninth against the Reds on Saturday. The Cardinals would go on to win on an RBI single from Yohel Pozo in the 1tth inning. Arenado is hitting .288 with four homers, 12 RBI, and a .790 OPS this month.

14) Seattle Mariners ⬇️

Last week: 13

Cal Raleigh mashing a homer feels like a daily ritual at this point. With 31 homers on the year, he’s creating a category of his own with his power exploits while also handling the rigors of the catcher position. Truly impressive.

Cal Raleigh:

- First switch-hitter EVER with 30+ HR before the All-Star break

- Fastest to 30 HR in a season (75 games) since Barry Bonds and Luis Gonzalez in 2001

- Joins Ken Griffey Jr. (3x) as the only Mariners players to hit 30+ HR before the All-Star break pic.twitter.com/S3UOjZrdDr — MLB (@MLB) June 21, 2025

15) Boston Red Sox ⬆️

Last week: 16

While the Red Sox lost two out of three to the Giants over the weekend — at times in ugly fashion — they are still 12-7 this month. Early-season sensation Kristian Campbell was demoted last week after some prolonged struggles. In addition to getting his bat back on track, he’ll reportedly focus on playing first base during his time in Triple-A.

16) Atlanta Braves ⬆️

Last week: 20

The Braves are playing better baseball of late, with Ronald Acuña Jr. leading the way offensively, but losing Chris Sale with a fractured left rib cage is a tough blow. There’s no clear timeline for his return.

17) Cincinnati Reds ⬇️

Last week: 15

With Hunter Greene’s return from a groin strain in question and Wade Miley dealing with a flexor strain, the Reds are set to call up Chase Burns to make his major league debut Tuesday against the Yankees. Selected No. 2 overall in last year’s draft, the 22-year-old has posted a 1.77 ERA and 89/13 K/BB ratio over 13 starts across three different levels in the minors this season.

18) Cleveland Guardians ⬆️

Last week: 21

In typical Guardians style, they have the best ERA in the majors this month (2.93) while also posting the worst batting average (.215) and the lowest OPS (.614). Sigh.

19) Arizona Diamondbacks

Last week: 19

The Diamondbacks are actually 12-7 this month their high-profile injury woes, but can it possibly continue? Gabriel Moreno is dealing with a hairline fracture in his right index finger and Corbin Carroll is slated for an MRI after missing three straight games with a left hand injury.

20) Texas Rangers ⬇️

Last week: 18

2020 14th overall pick Justin Foscue is finally getting another chance in the majors with Jake Burger on the injured list due to an oblique strain. Foscue finished last season with an 0-for-39 stretch for the Rangers, which was a franchise record until Joc Pederson went 0-for-41 earlier this season. The 26-year-old has enjoyed all sorts of success in the minors,

21) Kansas City Royals ⬆️

Last week: 22

We’re beginning to see the power that Jac Caglianone possesses, including a two-homer game last Thursday. Instead of showing his first career home run, let’s focus on the silent treatment he received upon returning to the dugout.

Jac Caglianone first career big league homer and an extended “silent treatment” from his teammates to celebrate. Wait for the end! pic.twitter.com/QUHQh4ZbcI — Joel Goldberg (@goldbergkc) June 19, 2025

22) Minnesota Twins ⬇️

Last week: 17

The arrow continues to point down for the Twins, even as Byron Buxton plays like an All-Star. Including a pair of two-homer games over the past week, Buxton is slashing .339/.452/.763 with seven home runs, 17 RBI, and more walks (12) than strikeouts (10) this month.

23) Los Angeles Angels

Last week: 23

Sending best wishes to Angels manager Ron Washington, who will be away from the team indefinitely due to a health concern.

24) Baltimore Orioles

Last week: 24

The wait continues for 20-year-old top prospect Samuel Basallo. Adley Rutschman is expected to be sidelined until the All-Star break with an oblique injury and Maverick Handley landed on the 7-day concussion injured list following a collision with Jazz Chisholm on Sunday, but Chadwick Tromp was the catcher who got the call from Triple-A on Monday.

25) Washington Nationals

Last week: 25

This has been a tough stretch for the Nationals, but the ascension of James Wood continues. He launched this 451-foot blast on Saturday against the Dodgers and now has 21 home runs on the season. If Wood isn’t invited to the Home Run Derby next month, then what are we even doing?

James Wood leaves us speechless 😮



This majestic shot just went 451 feet 💥 pic.twitter.com/FTb9nIRVfm — MLB (@MLB) June 22, 2025

26) Athletics ⬆️

Last week: 27

Nick Kurtz hit not one, but two walk-off home runs for the A’s last week. Strikeouts continue to be an issue for him, but he’s put up five homers and a .905 OPS in 12 games since returning from the injured list earlier this month.

27) Miami Marlins ⬇️

Last week: 26

Sandy Alcantara is beginning to round into form. After a shaky first two months in his return from Tommy John surgery, the 2022 Cy Young Award winner has a 2.74 ERA and 19/5 K/BB ratio in 23 innings across four starts this month. Assuming he can keep it going, he’ll almost certainly be one of the most-coveted pitchers leading into the trade deadline next month.

28) Pittsburgh Pirates

Last week: 28

I don’t mean to be negative here, but between Dennis Santana taking a swing at a fan and Oneil Cruz showing an embarrassing lack of effort after an error in center field, the Pirates just make it so easy sometimes.

Oneil Cruz froze after this error 😅 pic.twitter.com/sJrj9sGtq9 — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) June 20, 2025

29) Chicago White Sox

Last week: 29

The White Sox aren’t offering much in the way of save chances, but we’re getting a glimpse of the future with Grant Taylor right now. The 23-year-old converted his first career save Sunday against the Blue Jays while topping out at 102.2 mph with his fastball.

Grant Taylor, 102.2 MPH Fastball and 97mph Cutter. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YqyIziA45e — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 22, 2025

30) Colorado Rockies

Last week: 30

The Rockies have nine wins this month, equaling their total from the previous 58 games.

