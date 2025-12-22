Red Sox acquire All-Star first baseman Willson Contreras from Cardinals for three young righties
Red Sox land catcher Contreas from Cardinals
BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox acquired three-time All-Star Willson Contreras from the St. Louis Cardinals in a trade for right-hander Hunter Dobbins and two pitching prospects.
The 33-year-old Contreras is a .258 hitter with 172 homers and 548 RBIs in 10 seasons with the Cubs and Cardinals. He spent most of his career as a catcher before moving to first base last year, when he batted .257 with 20 homers and 80 RBIs.
Dobbins, 26, went 4-1 with a 4.13 ERA as a rookie in Boston last year before tearing the ACL in his right knee and missing the second half of the season. The Cardinals also will receive Single-A righties Blake Aita and Yhoiker Fajardo.
St. Louis also sent cash to Boston as part of the deal.