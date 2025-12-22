 Skip navigation
Foster Griffin
Foster Griffin and Nationals finalize 1-year, $5.5 million contract
Jeff McNeil
Mets jettison Jeff McNeil in trade to A's, follows departures of Alonso, Nimmo and Díaz
Georgia Bulldogs
No. 2 Georgia is trying to make the most of its break before CFP quarterfinal against No. 6 Ole Miss

Top Clips

GettyImages-2252571239.jpg
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Nottingham Forest MWK 17
nbc_pl_marcointv_251222.jpg
Silva reflects on Fulham's massive win over Forest
nbc_pl_raulintv_251222.jpg
Jimenez enjoys pressure as Fulham's penalty-taker

Red Sox acquire All-Star first baseman Willson Contreras from Cardinals for three young righties

  
Published December 22, 2025 05:48 PM
Red Sox land catcher Contreas from Cardinals
December 22, 2025 02:48 PM
With the Boston Red Sox swinging a big trade for St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreas, Eric Samulski breaks down the deal for both sides and the fantasy baseball significance of the move.

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox acquired three-time All-Star Willson Contreras from the St. Louis Cardinals in a trade for right-hander Hunter Dobbins and two pitching prospects.

The 33-year-old Contreras is a .258 hitter with 172 homers and 548 RBIs in 10 seasons with the Cubs and Cardinals. He spent most of his career as a catcher before moving to first base last year, when he batted .257 with 20 homers and 80 RBIs.

Dobbins, 26, went 4-1 with a 4.13 ERA as a rookie in Boston last year before tearing the ACL in his right knee and missing the second half of the season. The Cardinals also will receive Single-A righties Blake Aita and Yhoiker Fajardo.

St. Louis also sent cash to Boston as part of the deal.