2025 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds: Expert Picks, Betting, Hunter, Ward, Jeanty co-favorites

The dust on the NFL Draft has settled and while the quarterback class was down, the remainder of the field appears to be strong with running backs and wide receivers that can compete for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. Cam Ward went No. 1 to the Titans, but he is not the early favorite to win OROY (+230) nor the No. 2 overall pick, Travis Hunter (+750) — that belongs to Ashton Jeanty (+200) of the Raiders.

Jayden Daniels won OROY last season after opening at +600, which was second in terms of odds behind Caleb Williams (+120). Brock Bowers (+4200) finished second in voting last season and Bo Nix (+1100) came in third. Let’s dive into the best bets for 2025 OROY odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NFL OROY Odds via DK

NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year:

Some may be surprised that Ashton Jeanty (+200) is the favorite in this market, and I am one of them. Jeanty will be a workhorse (374 carries last season!) and likely be a top-10 running back in terms of attempts, yards, or touchdowns, but at +200, there is no value there. You’re also banking on a lot with Geno Smith as his quarterback. While Jenty faced more eight-man boxes than anyone else in College Football last season, the NFL is a different animal and I think that takes away from his case and production.

I would have listed Cam Ward (+230) as the favorite for a few reasons. Ward being the top pick and quarterback not only has an inside track on the award but the probability in his favor. This has been a quarterback award since 2010 with QBs winning eight of the past 15 times and four of the previous six. Tennessee has a win total of 5.5, so they won’t be great, but the Titans are in a winnable division and when they get blown out, Ward has a chance to stat pad. Ward’s case should be strong all year as long as he limits turnovers.

Before breaking down the rest of the field, here are some notes on the winners of NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year since 2010.

QBs won eight times (Bradford, Newton, Griffin III, Prescott, Murray, Herbert, Stroud, Daniels)

RBs won four times (Lacy, Gurley, Kamara, Barkley)

WRs won three times (Beckham, Chase, Wilson)

A QB has won the award four of the last six years and two straight (Stroud, Daniels).

QBs haven’t won three straight OROY since 2010-2012 (Bradford, Newton, Griffin III).

Saquon Barkley was the last RB to win the award (2018).

No TE has ever won the award.

Tight Ends

With no tight end after winning the award, I will have to pass on Tyler Warren (+3000) and Coleston Loveland (+2200), although I must admit they make strong cases to be the first-ever after what Brock Bowers did last season (112 receptions, 1,194 yards, 5 TDs). Bowers earned 209 total votes (one first-place vote) finishing second for the award and was named NFL First-Team All-Pro.

Wide Receivers

Travis Hunter is the third favorite for the award (+750) and will play WR for the Jaguars after all the debate about what position he would play following Colorado. Jacksonville is desperate for some offense, so he would not be a bad bet at all considering two of the last four winners were WRs (Ja’Marr Chase and Garrett Wilson). Wilson put up 83 receptions, 1,103 yards, and 4 touchdowns, while Chse posted 81 catches, 1,455 yards, and 13 touchdowns.

Hunter has the star ability in him and is the only receiver worth betting on to win this award, in my opinion. Hunter could replicate, if not exceed Wilson’s rookie year with the Jets.

Quarterbacks

Outside of Cam Ward (+230) at quarterback, the only others worth targeting would be Sheduer Sanders (+1900) or Tyler Shough (+1200).

With Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed at WR, Shough has immediate deep threats and a safety valve in Alvin Kamara, so at +1200, I don’t hate a ticket on Shough. However, I am not a firm believer in him being the franchise quarterback moving forward enough to bet on OROY.

Situation-wise, Shough’s is better than Sanders, who will have to beat out fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel (+4000), 40-year-old Joe Flacco, an injury-riddled Deshaun Watson, and Kenny Pickett to be the starter. If all that happens, then Sanders would be a steal at +1900, but I think one of his teammates holds better value for OROY.

Running Backs

Out of the running backs, I like the value of the Ohio State pair — Treveyon Henderson (+2000) and Quinshon Judkins (+1800). Sanders’ teammate, Judkins, will be in a run-first scheme under Kevin Stefanski in Cleveland, and with Nick Chubb seemingly out of the picture (free agent), Judkins appears to be the No. 1 option to take carries away from Jerome Ford even with fellow rookie Dylan Sampson (+7500) being drafted to the Browns in the fourth round.

Henderson, like Judkins, can catch, pass block, and grind out tough yards, which was evident last season at Ohio State. With the Patriots, Henderson will be paired with Drake Maye and that presents him an opportunity to lead all rookie running backs in receptions and receiving touchdowns.

Henderson’s backfield is less crowded than Judkins and his quarterback situation is better, so I like Henderson over Judkins, but think both are worth a sprinkle. Omarion Hampton (+1600) isn’t a bad look either, but Los Angeles signed Najee Harris, so the two will be a 1-2 punch, and that will spoil some of Hampton’s value for the award.

Final Thoughts

I like Cam Ward, Treveyon Henderson, and Quinshon Judkins as early picks/leans for Offensive Rookie of the Year. The value on Henderson and Judkins is just too good to pass up, while Ward has the free reign in Tennessee to put up numbers, especially in a negative game script and winnable division.

Early Picks: Cam Ward (+230) |Quinshon Judkins (+1800) | Treveyon Henderson (+2000)

