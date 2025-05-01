 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The 150th running of the Kentucky Derby
Bob Baffert Kentucky Derby 2025: Derby wins, suspension, Triple Crowns, training history
150th Kentucky Derby
When is the Kentucky Derby 2025: How to watch, post time, TV and streaming info, schedule, location, date
151st Kentucky Derby - Previews
Rodriguez scratched from Kentucky Derby, allowing Baeza to move into the 20-horse field

Top Clips

nbc_horse_luxorcafepreviewv4_250501.jpg
Kentucky Derby 2025 preview: Luxor Cafe
nbc_horse_publisherpreviewv2_250501.jpg
Kentucky Derby 2025 preview: Publisher
nbc_horse_eastavenuepreview_250501.jpg
Kentucky Derby 2025 preview: East Avenue

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Katie Ledecky overtakes Summer McIntosh in Tyr Pro Swim Series, her best time in nine years

  
Published May 1, 2025 07:22 PM

Katie Ledecky overtook Summer McIntosh in the 400m freestyle in a possible World Championships preview on Thursday night.

Ledecky trailed McIntosh by 85 hundredths at the 300-meter mark, then zoomed by McIntosh to win by 1.47 seconds in 3:56.81 at a Tyr Pro Series meet in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

It’s the fastest time ever in an American pool, the seventh-fastest time in history anywhere and Ledecky’s second-best time ever after her win at the 2016 Olympics (3:56.46, which was the world record until 2022).

“I don’t know if I ever thought I was going to be 3:56 again,” Ledecky said on Peacock.

SWIMMING: Full Results | Broadcast Schedule

McIntosh was 1.07 seconds under world record pace at the 250-meter mark. Her last 50 meters were the second-slowest of the eight-woman final. Ledecky had the fastest last 50.

At the Paris Olympics, McIntosh took silver and Ledecky earned bronze in the 400m free behind Australian Ariarne Titmus in a showdown among the three fastest women in history in the event. Titmus, the world record holder at 3:55.38, has said she is sitting out this season, increasing the likelihood of a Ledecky-McIntosh duel for the world title in Singapore in three months.

In Fort Lauderdale, Ledecky is contesting her first top-level meet since the Paris Olympics. In her first race Wednesday, she swam the second-fastest 1500m freestyle in history, giving her the top 22 times ever in the event.

The Fort Lauderdale meet continues Friday with finals at 6 p.m. ET, live on Peacock.

Ledecky is entered in the 200m free and the 400m individual medley on Friday, though the 400m IM is not a primary event for her. McIntosh is entered in the 200m backstroke, which she has never contested at a major international meet in a 50-meter pool.

Fort Lauderdale marks the last Pro Series meet before the U.S. Championships from June 3-7 in Indianapolis, where the team will be determined for worlds in July and August in Singapore.

In other events Thursday, Gretchen Walsh won the 100m free in a personal best 52.90, holding off Olympic 100m free silver medalist Torri Huske by five hundredths.

Walsh, the world record holder in the 100m butterfly, is now the fifth-fastest American woman in history in the 100m free.

In the 100m breaststroke, Emma Weber edged Lilly King by four hundredths -- 1:06.63 to 1:06.67 -- in a duel between the two Paris Olympians in the event.

In the 50m backstroke, Katharine Berkoff won a final that included the 2024 Olympic 100m back second-, third- and fourth-place finishers. Berkoff, the Olympic bronze medalist, won in 27.38 over Olympic silver medalist Regan Smith (27.43) and Olympic fourth-place finisher Kylie Masse of Canada (27.53). The 50m back debuts at the Olympics in 2028.

Swimming - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 3
Summer McIntosh eyes 5 individual events at swimming worlds, then a move
Summer McIntosh plans to leave her Sarasota, Florida, training base after this season.