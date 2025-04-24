Katie Ledecky, Bobby Finke, Caeleb Dressel enter last Tyr Pro Swim Series meet before nationals

Olympic gold medalists Katie Ledecky, Bobby Finke and Caeleb Dressel have entered next week’s Try Pro Swim Series meet, which would be each’s first Pro Series appearance since the Paris Games.

They’re joined by a bevy of fellow American gold medalists, plus the top international swimmers from the 2024 Olympics: France’s Léon Marchand and Canada’s Summer McIntosh (who is entered with Ledecky in the 400m freestyle).

The Pro Series stop in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, airs live May 1-2 at 6 p.m. ET on Peacock. It’s the last series meet before June’s U.S. Championships.

Meet entry lists are here.

Ledecky and Finke have raced locally in 2025 in Florida, where they train. Dressel, who also trains at the University of Florida, has not recorded any results since the Paris Olympics, according to USA Swimming’s database.

Other top Americans entered include fellow individual Olympic gold medalists Kate Douglass, Simone Manuel and Lilly King, who all previously raced on the Pro Series this season.

Plus Gretchen Walsh, who won seven gold medals and broke 11 world records at the world short course championships in December.

American swimmers are preparing for the national championships from June 3-7 in Indianapolis, where the team will be determined for the World Championships in July and August in Singapore.