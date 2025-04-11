 Skip navigation
Greg Meehan named USA Swimming national team managing director

  
Published April 11, 2025 12:45 PM

Greg Meehan has been named USA Swimming’s new national team managing director, leaving his post as the Stanford women’s head coach.

Meehan, the Tokyo Olympic women’s head coach, succeeds Lindsay Mintenko, who resigned last fall after nearly seven years in the position.

“I am beyond grateful and extremely motivated to take on this role,” Meehan said in a press release. “My love for the Olympic movement — particularly for USA Swimming — has shaped so much of my life. As we look ahead to hosting the LA 2028 Olympic Games, our success will be a byproduct of the investments we make today through hard work, commitment, collaboration, and enthusiasm. I am honored to help lead this next chapter and inspire the next generation.”

Meehan, who was also an Olympic assistant coach in 2016 and 2024, has been the personal coach for Olympic gold medalists including Katie Ledecky, Simone Manuel, Maya DiRado and most recently Torri Huske, who is a Stanford junior.

The managing director oversees all aspects of USA Swimming’s national team program, including high performance, athlete and coach services and development, funding and operations.

The next major international meet is the World Championships in Singapore in July and August.

Swimming - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 3
Summer McIntosh eyes 5 individual events at swimming worlds, then a move
Summer McIntosh plans to leave her Sarasota, Florida, training base after this season.