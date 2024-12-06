College Football Bowl Game Schedule 2024-25: Complete list, scores, matchups, dates, times, TV channels

The 2024 college football regular season is done and dusted, which means bowl season is upon us. Conference championship weekend will solidify the final slate of postseason games that will take place over the next month and a half, culminating in the national title game.

To help keep track of it all, see below for the full list of 2024-25 college football bowl games, with rolling score updates as the season progresses, including the CFP playoff games and more. This story will be updated after Selection Day on Sunday, December 8.

When will the final College Football Playoff rankings be released? Date, schedule for 2024 CFP 12-team bracket announcement

What teams made the College Football Playoff?

The 12 teams in the 2024-25 College Football Playoff will be announced Sunday, December 8, following the completion of conference championship weekend. More details here.

How many bowl games are there?

There are 47 total bowl games in the 2024-25 season, including four college football playoff first round games, four quarterfinal games, two semifinals, and the national championship on Monday, January 20.

How many games must a college team win to be bowl eligible?

Generally, teams must win six or more regular season games to be bowl eligible, although there are exceptions if more teams are needed to fill out the slate of games. The most common exception is five win teams who are ranked in order of their Academic Progress Rates (APRs). APR tracks student-athletes’ chances of graduation.

Which bowl games are playoff games in 2024-25?

All of the former New Year’s Six bowls will be used for the College Football Playoff this year for the new 12-team playoff. The quarterfinals will be played on December 31 and January 1 at the Fiesta Bowl, Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl. The semifinals will be played at the Orange Bowl and Cotton Bowl on January 9 and 10, respectively. These six major bowls will rotate the CFP quarterfinals and semifinals for the indefinite future.

Betting college football bowl games

Wagering for bowl season can sometimes present a complicated challenge, tracking opt outs and transfer portal moves for teams that are no longer playing for regular-season stakes. But the NBC Sports’ betting experts have you set with guidance and best bets for the full slate of December and January. Click here for their picks, with betting information courtesy of BetMGM.

Full list of 2024-25 college football bowl games

**Bowl matchups will be updated on Selection Day – Sunday, December 8**

All times Eastern

Saturday, December 14

12 p.m. - Cricket Celebration Bowl

TBD vs. South Carolina State

9 p.m. - IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl

South Alabama vs. Western Michigan

Tuesday, December 17

9 p.m. - Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl

Memphis vs. West Virginia

Wednesday, December 18

5:30 p.m. - Boca Raton Bowl

9 p.m. - Art of Sport LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk

Thursday, December 19

7 p.m. - R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Friday, December 20

12 p.m. - StaffDNA Cure Bowl

3:30 p.m. - Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

8 p.m. - CFP First Round Game

Saturday, December 21

12 p.m. - CFP First Round Game

4 p.m. - CFP First Round Game

8 p.m. - CFP First Round Game

Monday, December 23

11 a.m. - Myrtle Beach Bowl

2:30 p.m. - Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Tuesday, December 24

8 p.m. - Hawai’i Bowl

South Florida vs. San Jose State

Thursday, December 26

2 p.m. - GameAbove Sports Bowl

5:30 p.m. - Rate Bowl

9 p.m. - 68 Ventures Bowl

Friday, December 27

12 or 3:30 p.m. - Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

12 or 3:30 p.m. - Birmingham Bowl

7 p.m. - AutoZone Liberty Bowl

8 p.m. - DIRECTV Holiday Bowl

10:30 p.m. - SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Saturday, December 28

11 a.m. - Wasabi Fenway Bowl

12 p.m. - Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe bowl

2:15 p.m. - Isleta New Mexico Bowl

3:30 p.m. - Pop-Tarts Bowl

4:30 p.m. - Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl presented by Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop

5:45 p.m. - Go Bowling Military Bowl

7:30 p.m. - Valero Alamo Bowl

9:15 p.m. - Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Monday, December 30

2:30 p.m. - Transperfect Music City Bowl

Tuesday, December 31

12 p.m. - Reliaquest Bowl

2 p.m. - Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

3 p.m. - Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

3:30 p.m. - Kinder’s Texas Bowl

7:30 p.m. - VRBO Fiesta Bowl (CFP Quarterfinal)

Wednesday, January 1

1 p.m. - Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl (CFP Quarterfinal)

5 p.m. - Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential (CFP Quarterfinal)

8:45 p.m. - Allstate Sugar Bowl (CFP Quarterfinal)

Thursday, January 2

7:30 p.m. - Taxpayer Gator Bowl

Friday, January 3

4 p.m. - Servpro First Responder Bowl

7:30 p.m. - Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Saturday, January 4

11 a.m. - Bahamas Bowl

Buffalo vs. Liberty

Thursday, January 9

7:30 p.m. - Capital One Orange Bowl (CFP Semifinal)

Friday, January 10

7:30 p.m. - Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic (CFP Semifinal)

Monday, January 20

7:30 p.m. - College Football Playoff National Championship