 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Colorado Avalanche at Dallas Stars
Rantanen has hat trick as Stars rally past Avalanche 4-2 in Game 7 to advance to 2nd round
151st Kentucky Derby
Sovereignty’s Kentucky Derby win helps heal the past and soothe the present
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 - Round Three
Scottie Scheffler’s lead grows to 8 in the dark at hometown CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sales_penskev2_250503.jpg
Scheffler in control after Round 3 at CJ Cup
davies.jpg
What riders said after Denver Supercross
nbc_sx_250recap_250503.jpg
Deegan clinches 250SX West title in dramatic main

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Colorado Avalanche at Dallas Stars
Rantanen has hat trick as Stars rally past Avalanche 4-2 in Game 7 to advance to 2nd round
151st Kentucky Derby
Sovereignty’s Kentucky Derby win helps heal the past and soothe the present
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 - Round Three
Scottie Scheffler’s lead grows to 8 in the dark at hometown CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sales_penskev2_250503.jpg
Scheffler in control after Round 3 at CJ Cup
davies.jpg
What riders said after Denver Supercross
nbc_sx_250recap_250503.jpg
Deegan clinches 250SX West title in dramatic main

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

With dad on hand, Kody Clemens homers in 1st game at Fenway Park to lead Twins past Red Sox 4-3

  
Published May 4, 2025 12:27 AM
Cone: Judge is 'no doubt' the best hitter in MLB
May 2, 2025 02:48 PM
David Cone joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the phenomenal month Aaron Judge has been had, explain how he would pitch with Judge and Shohei Ohtani at the plate, his experience with Barry Bonds and more.

BOSTON (AP) — Kody Clemens hit a two-run homer in his first game at Fenway Park — with his famous father in attendance — and the Minnesota Twins beat the Boston Red Sox 4-3 on Saturday.

With former Red Sox ace Roger Clemens watching from a luxury box along the first-base line, his son drove an 0-1 slider from Hunter Dobbins (2-1) over the short wall in the right-field corner to push Minnesota ahead 3-1 in the sixth inning.

Jarren Duran had an RBI triple and a double for Boston, which has lost three of four. Romy Gonzalez, expected to get the bulk of the playing time at first base after Triston Casas ruptured a tendon in his left knee, had three singles.

Clemens’ homer came during a three-run sixth that gave the Twins a 4-1 edge.

Bailey Ober (4-1) pitched six innings, holding the Red Sox to a run and seven hits. Jhoan Duran got three outs for his third save.

Jarren Duran hit his RBI triple in the seventh before scoring on Rafael Devers’ single that sliced it to 4-3.

The game was delayed by rain for 72 minutes in the seventh.

Key moment

With runners on first and second in the ninth, Jhoan Duran retired left-handed hitter Wilyer Abreu for the final out after walking Alex Bregman intentionally.

Key stat

Ober has allowed just one run five times in his six starts since giving up eight during his first start of the season.

Up next

Twins RHP Chris Paddack (0-3, 5.60 ERA) starts the series finale Sunday against LHP Garrett Crochet (3-2, 2.05).