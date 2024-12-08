 Skip navigation
2024-25 College Football Playoff schedule: List of matchups, dates, times, and TV channels

  
Published December 8, 2024 04:36 PM

The college football playoff will have a little bit of everything: from the nation’s lone undefeated team in Oregon to three-loss Clemson, from multiple Big Ten and SEC powerhouses to the Mountain West’s Boise State.

The playoff begins December 20, when Indiana travels just down the road to face in-state opponent Notre Dame, and continues through January 20, when the national champion will be crowned, after a month and 11 total playoff games.

All playoff games are elimination games, meaning the winner advances and the loser goes home.

Here’s the full schedule, matchups, dates, times, and how to watch.

College Football Playoff 2024-25: Final 12 team bracket revealed, with Oregon top seed, SMU in, Alabama out

2024-25 College Football Playoff Schedule

College Football Bowl Game Schedule 2024-25: Complete list, scores, matchups, dates, times, TV channels

First Round

  • Dec. 20 @ 8 p.m. ET: 10 Indiana vs. 7 Notre Dame

    • Where: South Bend, Indiana
    • Watch: ESPN/ABC

  • Dec. 21 @ 12 p.m. ET: 11 SMU vs. 6 Penn State

    • Where: State College, Pennsylvania
    • Watch: TNT & Max

  • Dec. 21 @ 4 p.m. ET: 12 Clemson vs. 5 Texas

    • Where: Austin, Texas
    • Watch: TNT & Max

  • Dec. 21 @ 8 p.m. ET: 9 Tennessee vs. 8 Ohio State

    • Where: Columbus, Ohio
    • Watch: ESPN/ABC

Quarterfinals

  • Dec. 31 @ 7:30 p.m. ET: Winner of SMU/Penn State vs. 3 Boise State

    • Where: VRBO Fiesta Bowl
    • Watch: ESPN/ABC

  • Jan. 1 @ 1 p.m. ET: Winner of Clemson/Texas vs. 4 Arizona State

    • Where: Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl
    • Watch: ESPN/ABC

  • Jan. 1 @ 5 p.m. ET: Winner of Tennessee/Ohio State vs. 1 Oregon

    • Where: Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential
    • Watch: ESPN/ABC

  • Jan. 1 @ 8:45 p.m. ET: Winner of Indiana/Notre Dame vs. 2 Georgia

    • Where: Allstate Sugar Bowl
    • Watch: ESPN/ABC

Semifinals

  • Jan. 9 @ 7:30 p.m. ET: Winner of SMU/Penn State vs. 3 Boise State against Winner of Indiana/Notre Dame vs. 2 Georgia

    • Where: Capital One Orange Bowl
    • Watch: ESPN

  • Jan. 10 @ 7:30 p.m. ET: Winner of Clemson/Texas vs. 4 Arizona State against Winner of Tennessee/Ohio State vs. 1 Oregon

    • Where: Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
    • Watch: ESPN

Championship