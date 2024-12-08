2024-25 College Football Playoff schedule: List of matchups, dates, times, and TV channels

The college football playoff will have a little bit of everything: from the nation’s lone undefeated team in Oregon to three-loss Clemson, from multiple Big Ten and SEC powerhouses to the Mountain West’s Boise State.

The playoff begins December 20, when Indiana travels just down the road to face in-state opponent Notre Dame, and continues through January 20, when the national champion will be crowned, after a month and 11 total playoff games.

All playoff games are elimination games, meaning the winner advances and the loser goes home.

Here’s the full schedule, matchups, dates, times, and how to watch.

College Football Playoff 2024-25: Final 12 team bracket revealed, with Oregon top seed, SMU in, Alabama out

2024-25 College Football Playoff Schedule

College Football Bowl Game Schedule 2024-25: Complete list, scores, matchups, dates, times, TV channels

First Round

Dec. 20 @ 8 p.m. ET: 10 Indiana vs. 7 Notre Dame Where: South Bend, Indiana Watch: ESPN/ABC

Dec. 21 @ 12 p.m. ET: 11 SMU vs. 6 Penn State Where: State College, Pennsylvania Watch: TNT & Max

Dec. 21 @ 4 p.m. ET: 12 Clemson vs. 5 Texas Where: Austin, Texas Watch: TNT & Max

Dec. 21 @ 8 p.m. ET: 9 Tennessee vs. 8 Ohio State Where: Columbus, Ohio Watch: ESPN/ABC



Quarterfinals

Dec. 31 @ 7:30 p.m. ET: Winner of SMU/Penn State vs. 3 Boise State Where: VRBO Fiesta Bowl Watch: ESPN/ABC

Jan. 1 @ 1 p.m. ET: Winner of Clemson/Texas vs. 4 Arizona State Where: Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl Watch: ESPN/ABC

Jan. 1 @ 5 p.m. ET: Winner of Tennessee/Ohio State vs. 1 Oregon Where: Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential Watch: ESPN/ABC

Jan. 1 @ 8:45 p.m. ET: Winner of Indiana/Notre Dame vs. 2 Georgia Where: Allstate Sugar Bowl Watch: ESPN/ABC



Semifinals

Jan. 9 @ 7:30 p.m. ET: Winner of SMU/Penn State vs. 3 Boise State against Winner of Indiana/Notre Dame vs. 2 Georgia Where: Capital One Orange Bowl Watch: ESPN

Jan. 10 @ 7:30 p.m. ET: Winner of Clemson/Texas vs. 4 Arizona State against Winner of Tennessee/Ohio State vs. 1 Oregon Where: Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic Watch: ESPN



Championship