2024-25 College Football Playoff schedule: List of matchups, dates, times, and TV channels
The college football playoff will have a little bit of everything: from the nation’s lone undefeated team in Oregon to three-loss Clemson, from multiple Big Ten and SEC powerhouses to the Mountain West’s Boise State.
The playoff begins December 20, when Indiana travels just down the road to face in-state opponent Notre Dame, and continues through January 20, when the national champion will be crowned, after a month and 11 total playoff games.
All playoff games are elimination games, meaning the winner advances and the loser goes home.
Here’s the full schedule, matchups, dates, times, and how to watch.
2024-25 College Football Playoff Schedule
First Round
Dec. 20 @ 8 p.m. ET: 10 Indiana vs. 7 Notre Dame
- Where: South Bend, Indiana
- Watch: ESPN/ABC
Dec. 21 @ 12 p.m. ET: 11 SMU vs. 6 Penn State
- Where: State College, Pennsylvania
- Watch: TNT & Max
Dec. 21 @ 4 p.m. ET: 12 Clemson vs. 5 Texas
- Where: Austin, Texas
- Watch: TNT & Max
Dec. 21 @ 8 p.m. ET: 9 Tennessee vs. 8 Ohio State
- Where: Columbus, Ohio
- Watch: ESPN/ABC
Quarterfinals
Dec. 31 @ 7:30 p.m. ET: Winner of SMU/Penn State vs. 3 Boise State
- Where: VRBO Fiesta Bowl
- Watch: ESPN/ABC
Jan. 1 @ 1 p.m. ET: Winner of Clemson/Texas vs. 4 Arizona State
- Where: Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl
- Watch: ESPN/ABC
Jan. 1 @ 5 p.m. ET: Winner of Tennessee/Ohio State vs. 1 Oregon
- Where: Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential
- Watch: ESPN/ABC
Jan. 1 @ 8:45 p.m. ET: Winner of Indiana/Notre Dame vs. 2 Georgia
- Where: Allstate Sugar Bowl
- Watch: ESPN/ABC
Semifinals
Jan. 9 @ 7:30 p.m. ET: Winner of SMU/Penn State vs. 3 Boise State against Winner of Indiana/Notre Dame vs. 2 Georgia
- Where: Capital One Orange Bowl
- Watch: ESPN
Jan. 10 @ 7:30 p.m. ET: Winner of Clemson/Texas vs. 4 Arizona State against Winner of Tennessee/Ohio State vs. 1 Oregon
- Where: Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
- Watch: ESPN
Championship
Jan. 20 @ 7:30 p.m. ET: College Football Playoff National Championship
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia
- Watch: ESPN