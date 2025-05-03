Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Texas

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Detroit Tigers at Los Angeles Angels
Riley Greene homers twice during eight-run ninth inning to lead Tigers to 9-1 win over Angels
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Winnipeg Jets at St. Louis Blues
Blues score 3 goals in 2:13 of the second period to beat Jets 5-2 and force a Game 7
Mutua Madrid Open - Day Eleven
With help from painkillers, Ruud beats Cerundolo to reach Madrid Open final against Draper

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_spiethhlsc_250502.jpg
Unpacking Spieth’s rollercoaster Round 2 at CJ Cup
nbc_golf_gc_schefflerpg_250502.jpg
Scheffler distances himself at CJ Cup Byron Nelson
nbc_golf_lpgablkdesertrd2_250502.jpg
Highlights: Black Desert Championship, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Detroit Tigers at Los Angeles Angels
Riley Greene homers twice during eight-run ninth inning to lead Tigers to 9-1 win over Angels
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Winnipeg Jets at St. Louis Blues
Blues score 3 goals in 2:13 of the second period to beat Jets 5-2 and force a Game 7
Mutua Madrid Open - Day Eleven
With help from painkillers, Ruud beats Cerundolo to reach Madrid Open final against Draper

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_spiethhlsc_250502.jpg
Unpacking Spieth’s rollercoaster Round 2 at CJ Cup
nbc_golf_gc_schefflerpg_250502.jpg
Scheffler distances himself at CJ Cup Byron Nelson
nbc_golf_lpgablkdesertrd2_250502.jpg
Highlights: Black Desert Championship, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Texas

May 2, 2025 11:13 PM
Relive the high-speed action from the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas.

Related Videos

nbc_nas_fancamdega_250501.jpg
05:08
NASCAR Fan Cam: The Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega
nbc_nas_aprilrank_250430.jpg
01:18
NASCAR April rankings: Momentum for Cindric, Gibbs
nbc_nas_driverssaid_250427.jpg
03:22
Cup drivers recap Talladega race won by Cindric
nbc_nas_talladegahl_250427.jpg
14:23
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega
bell_wreck.jpg
02:32
Hard hits for Bell, Buescher coming up to speed
kes_busch.jpg
01:57
Pit road mess collects Keselowski, Busch at ‘Dega
talladega_xfin.jpg
09:50
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Talladega on The CW
nbc_nas_rockingham_250419.jpg
09:56
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Rockingham on The CW
nbc_moto_blackstire200_250418.jpg
13:20
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Rockingham
nbc_nas_rockinghambest_250417.jpg
05:39
NASCAR’s best moments from Rockingham Speedway
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250413.jpg
05:25
Cup drivers recap Bristol race won by Larson
nbc_nas_cupbristol_250413.jpg
14:18
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol
nbc_nas_xfinitybristol_250412.jpg
09:50
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Bristol on The CW
truckseriesbristol.jpg
09:46
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Bristol
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250406.jpg
03:00
Cup drivers recap Darlington race won by Hamlin
nbc_nas_cupdarlington_250406.jpg
19:53
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington
nbc_nas_xfinitydarlington_250405.jpg
09:58
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Darlington on The CW
nbc_nas_darlingtonpicks_250403.jpg
01:35
NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington fantasy favorites

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_gc_spiethhlsc_250502.jpg
04:02
Unpacking Spieth’s rollercoaster Round 2 at CJ Cup
nbc_golf_gc_schefflerpg_250502.jpg
11:29
Scheffler distances himself at CJ Cup Byron Nelson
nbc_golf_lpgablkdesertrd2_250502.jpg
07:36
Highlights: Black Desert Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_cjcuprd2hl_250502.jpg
05:27
Highlights: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 2
oly_atw400_marileidypaulino_250502.jpg
05:52
Paulino powers way to 400m win at Grand Slam Miami
oly_atm3000_andrewcoscoran_250502.jpg
11:49
Coscoran storms back late to win Grand Slam 3000m
oly_atw100_melissajeffersonwooden_250502.jpg
03:54
Jefferson-Wooden wins 100m at Grand Slam Miami
oly_atm200_jereemrichards_250502.jpg
04:14
Richards wins in photo finish at Grand Slam Miami
oly_sww200bk_smithwins_250502.jpg
05:56
Smith bests McIntosh in 200m backstroke
oly_atw5000_agnesjebetngetich_250502.jpg
17:52
Jebet Ngetich staves off Eisa for 5000m victory
oly_atm400h_alisondossantos_250502.jpg
05:16
dos Santos dominates 400m hurdles in Miami
oly_sww50bu_walshwins_250502.jpg
04:29
Walsh breaks OWN American record in 50m butterfly
oly_atm1500m_joshkerr_250502.jpg
07:35
Kerr outlegs Nuguse, Hocker in thrilling 1500m
nbc_horse_kentuckyoakstrophy_250502.jpg
02:35
2025 Kentucky Oaks trophy presentation
oly_atw100mh_masairussell_250502.jpg
03:52
Russell runs second-best 100m hurdles in HISTORY
nbc_horse_bradcoxintv_250502.jpg
01:06
Cox: Good Cheer is a “Perfect Cheer”
nbc_horse_saezintv_250502.jpg
01:23
Saez: Oaks winner Good Cheer is ‘something else’
nbc_horse_longineskentuckyoaks_250502.jpg
02:06
Good Cheer remains perfect with Kentucky Oaks win
nbc_horse_unbridledsidneystakes_250502.jpg
01:18
Queen Maxima dominates the Unbridled Sidney Stakes
nbc_pl_mcwol_250502.jpg
08:43
Extended HLs: Man City v. Wolves Matchweek 35
nbc_horse_derbybythenumbers_250502.jpg
02:18
Kentucky Derby by the numbers with Kornacki
nbc_golf_gc_schefflerhldeskreaxv2_250502.jpg
08:05
HLs: Scheffler cleans up mistakes in first-9 33
nbc_horse_eightbellesstakesv2_250502.jpg
01:30
Look Forward beats rain, field in Eight Belles
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_250502.jpg
01:44
De Bruyne slots home Man City’s opener v. Wolves
nbc_horse_mikerepole_250502.jpg
03:02
Kentucky Derby success continues elude Repole
nbc_horse_bestderbydaybets_250502.jpg
01:29
Best bets for races 7-12 at the Kentucky Derby
nbc_horse_personponyplayoff_250502.jpg
01:22
American Promise leads man, team, horse parlay
nbc_horse_modestystakes_250502.jpg
01:57
She Feels Pretty breaks record in Modesty Stakes
nbc_horse_photofinish_250502.jpg
01:56
Close Kentucky Derby finishes with Kornacki
nbc_dps_davidconeinterview_250502.jpg
15:06
Cone: Judge is ‘no doubt’ the best hitter in MLB