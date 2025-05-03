Quarterback Demond Williams Jr. has evolved as a leader heading into second season at Washington

SEATTLE (AP) — Barring injury, there’s no debating who Washington’s next quarterback will be — and it’s one coach Jedd Fisch has thought highly of for a long time.

Sophomore Demond Williams Jr., who appeared in 13 games for the Huskies as a freshman and completed over 78% of his passes, initially enrolled at Arizona when Fisch was still running the show in Tucson. As Washington wraps up spring practice with its annual scrimmage on Friday night, it has become clear to Fisch that Williams isn’t just the undisputed play-caller.

“He’s certainly evolved as a leader,” Fisch said. “You can certainly feel and see him out there. The fact that it’s his team now, he’s not sitting back. He can understand that it’s truly, truly up to him if the offense is struggling to get the offense going. Truly up to him if the offense is having success to keep the success going.”

Williams spent most of last season as the backup to Mississippi State transfer Will Rogers, but flashed his potential in the Sun Bowl against Louisville by completing 26 of 32 passes for 374 yards and four touchdowns. This spring, the quarterback continued to exhibit his deft passing touch, especially on short, rhythm routes.

Despite a shorter stature, the 5-foot-11, 190-pound Williams could very well be the kind of quarterback Fisch wants to run the Huskies’ offense.

“We got 14 weeks (until the regular season starts) and we got to get really good together,” Fisch said. “I’m going to commit to seeing how good we can be as a quarterback-play-caller tandem. And then on the same token, I know he’s going to commit to see how good of a player he can be, so I’m excited about it.”

Tougher in the trenches

This time last year, Fisch had his hands full in terms of simply fielding a full roster for the spring game in his first year as Washington’s coach. At no position was that felt more than offensive line, because the Huskies had just seven offensive linemen available for the spring game last May.

On Wednesday, Fisch said he anticipated 17 offensive linemen would be able to participate.

“The difference is — I mean it’s even hard to describe because No. 1, they look better,” Fisch said. “Their size is better. They’re moving better. They’re playing at a really high level as a group.”

Fisch highlighted the addition of Carver Willis, a sixth-year offensive tackle who spent the last five seasons at Kansas State. Willis was an honorable mention All-Big 12 player in 2024.

“Big get for us on the offensive line,” Fisch said. “He’s certainly shown to be everything that we thought he was going to be.”

Rising Rahshawn

Local product Rahshawn Clark, who went to Garfield High School, has stood out to Fisch ahead of his redshirt freshman season. Fisch envisions Clark, who is listed as a safety, playing a good amount of nickelback while Tacario Davis and Ephesians Prysock are the projected starting cornerbacks.

“I’m proud of the way he’s playing,” Fisch said, “and I think he’s going to be a really, really good player for us.”

Last year, the Huskies’ defense was 28th in the nation in total yards against per game (328.4).

New coordinators

Fisch will be joined by a pair of new coordinators this fall.

Jimmie Dougherty, who was the passing game coordinator and QB coach at Washington last year, is now the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Former Purdue coach Ryan Walters, who went 5-19 across two seasons leading the Boilermakers, is the new defensive coordinator.

Dougherty is taking over for Brennan Carroll, while Walters is assuming the position previously held by Stephen Belichick. Both Carroll and Belichick are following their fathers to their next coaching opportunities.

