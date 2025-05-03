 Skip navigation
Top News

Black Desert Championship 2025 - Round Two
Haeran Ryu overcomes slow start to lead by two at LPGA’s Black Desert Championship
Good Cheer 2025 Kentucky Oaks
Filly Good Cheer stays unbeaten, rallying in the mud to win 151st Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs
World Aquatics Swimming Championships (25m) 2024 - Day 4
Gretchen Walsh breaks American record, is second-fastest woman in history in 50m butterfly

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_schefflerpg_250502.jpg
Scheffler distances himself at CJ Cup Byron Nelson
nbc_golf_lpgablkdesertrd2_250502.jpg
Highlights: Black Desert Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_cjcuprd2hl_250502.jpg
Highlights: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 2

Watch Now

Unpacking Spieth's rollercoaster Round 2 at CJ Cup

May 2, 2025 09:28 PM
The Gold Central crew look back on the highlights -- and lowlights -- from Jordan Spieth's showing in Round 2 of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson and unpack why he had such a rollercoaster of a day.
nbc_golf_gc_schefflerpg_250502.jpg
11:29
Scheffler distances himself at CJ Cup Byron Nelson
nbc_golf_gc_schefflerhldeskreaxv2_250502.jpg
8:05
HLs: Scheffler cleans up mistakes in first-9 33
nbc_golf_schefflerrd1hlsandreax_250502.jpg
10:01
Inside Scheffler’s stellar short game at CJ Cup
nbc_golf_gc_spiethhldeskreax_250501.jpg
5:36
Spieth erratic in CJ Cup Byron Nelson first round
nbc_golf_ncaabreakdown_250430.jpg
9:09
Previewing NCAA Division I men’s golf regionals
nbc_golf_tallahasseeregional_250430.jpg
8:37
Battle-tested Ole Miss is Tallahassee No. 1 seed
nbc_golf_morikawacaddie_250429.jpg
1:27
‘Surprised’ Morikawa opted for caddie change
nbc_golf_maosaigo_250427.jpg
3:00
Saigo survived ‘absolute carnage’ to win Chevron
nbc_golf_ariyadeepdive_250427.jpg
2:38
Unpacking Jutanugarn’s poor chip at Chevron
nbc_golf_gc_rorylowrylites_250426.jpg
4:25
McIlroy, Lowry in ‘great position’ ahead of Rd. 4
nbc_golf_gt_bobbymassaintv_250430.jpg
07:30
Massa: ‘Real pressure starts’ at CJ Cup
nbc_golf_gcpodscheffler_250430.jpg
04:05
Expectations for Scheffler at CJ Cup Byron Nelson
nbc_golf_gt_jordanspieth_250430.jpg
06:37
Can Spieth reclaim his competitive relevancy?
nbc_golf_gt_schefflernelson_250430.jpg
07:36
Will Scheffler contain emotion at TPC Craig Ranch?
nbc_golf_ncaa_auburnregional_250430.jpg
03:48
Clinard’s Tigers ready to roll at Auburn Regional
zach_johnson.jpg
04:24
Johnson: Snedeker will be ‘perfect’ as captain
nbc_golf_roundtable_250429.jpg
08:38
Presidents Cup format needs to change ‘eventually’
nbc_golf_ogilvyinterview_250429.jpg
11:39
Ogilvy: ‘Humbling’ to be a Presidents Cup captain
snedeker.jpg
11:54
Snedeker: ‘Automatic yes’ to Presidents Cup lead
nbc_golf_gtroundtablev2_250428.jpg
06:50
Tour running out of time for championship format
nbc_golf_bethannnichols_250428.jpg
10:32
How can the LPGA generate buzz for the Chevron?
nbc_golf_nelly_250426.jpg
02:20
Korda settles for 71 after early third-round push
nbc_golf_lexithompson_250426.jpg
06:32
Thompson driven by quest to win another major
nbc_golf_nellyrd2_250425.jpg
07:45
Korda bounces back to make cut at Chevron Champ.
nbc_golf_mcilorylowry_250424.jpg
07:51
Lowry lifts McIlroy to start Zurich Classic
nbc_golf_nellykorda_250424.jpg
09:52
Korda struggles early at 2025 Chevron Championship
nbc_golf_zurichformat_250423.jpg
03:37
Team events like Zurich fun once a year, no more
nbc_golf_jtintv_250423.jpg
08:48
Thomas’ RBC Heritage win was ‘pure happiness’
nbc_golf_langerintv_250423.jpg
07:01
Langer: ‘I did play pretty good’ at final Masters
ReidonKorda.jpg
09:50
Reid: Korda is ‘made to be a world No. 1'
nbc_golf_lukedonald_250423.jpg
02:54
Donald makes Olazabal a Ryder Cup vice captain
nbc_golf_roryandshane_250423.jpg
04:22
McIlroy, Lowry hoping to go back-to-back at Zurich
nbc_golf_amychevron_250423.jpg
03:40
How could weather impact the Chevron Champ.?
nbc_golf_gc_lexingtonregion_250423.jpg
06:17
FSU playing ‘really good golf’ ahead of NCAA champ
nbc_golf_gc_normanreveal_250423.jpg
06:32
Stanford looking to repeat as national champions
nbc_golf_rorydiscussion_250422.jpg
02:50
What will McIlroy do after Masters win?
nbc_golf_rexhit_250422.jpg
03:44
Players look forward to ‘unique’ Zurich Classic
nbc_golf_shipleyintv_250422.jpg
06:27
Korn Ferry’s Shipley ‘getting used to’ new stardom
nbc_golf_kordapresserreax_250422.jpg
07:33
Korda primed to go on another elite run?
nbc_golf_crenshawintv_250422.jpg
12:27
Crenshaw to design Pinehurst No. 11 with Coore

nbc_golf_lpgablkdesertrd2_250502.jpg
07:36
Highlights: Black Desert Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_cjcuprd2hl_250502.jpg
05:27
Highlights: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 2
oly_atw400_marileidypaulino_250502.jpg
05:52
Paulino powers way to 400m win at Grand Slam Miami
oly_atm3000_andrewcoscoran_250502.jpg
11:49
Coscoran storms back late to win Grand Slam 3000m
oly_atw100_melissajeffersonwooden_250502.jpg
03:54
Jefferson-Wooden wins 100m at Grand Slam Miami
oly_atm200_jereemrichards_250502.jpg
04:14
Richards wins in photo finish at Grand Slam Miami
oly_sww200bk_smithwins_250502.jpg
05:56
Smith bests McIntosh in 200m backstroke
oly_atw5000_agnesjebetngetich_250502.jpg
17:52
Jebet Ngetich staves off Eisa for 5000m victory
oly_atm400h_alisondossantos_250502.jpg
05:16
dos Santos dominates 400m hurdles in Miami
oly_sww50bu_walshwins_250502.jpg
04:29
Walsh breaks OWN American record in 50m butterfly
oly_atm1500m_joshkerr_250502.jpg
07:35
Kerr outlegs Nuguse, Hocker in thrilling 1500m
nbc_horse_kentuckyoakstrophy_250502.jpg
02:35
2025 Kentucky Oaks trophy presentation
oly_atw100mh_masairussell_250502.jpg
03:52
Russell runs second-best 100m hurdles in HISTORY
nbc_horse_bradcoxintv_250502.jpg
01:06
Cox: Good Cheer is a “Perfect Cheer”
nbc_horse_saezintv_250502.jpg
01:23
Saez: Oaks winner Good Cheer is ‘something else’
nbc_horse_longineskentuckyoaks_250502.jpg
02:06
Good Cheer remains perfect with Kentucky Oaks win
nbc_horse_unbridledsidneystakes_250502.jpg
01:18
Queen Maxima dominates the Unbridled Sidney Stakes
nbc_pl_mcwol_250502.jpg
08:43
Extended HLs: Man City v. Wolves Matchweek 35
nbc_horse_derbybythenumbers_250502.jpg
02:18
Kentucky Derby by the numbers with Kornacki
nbc_horse_eightbellesstakesv2_250502.jpg
01:30
Look Forward beats rain, field in Eight Belles
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_250502.jpg
01:44
De Bruyne slots home Man City’s opener v. Wolves
nbc_horse_mikerepole_250502.jpg
03:02
Kentucky Derby success continues elude Repole
nbc_horse_bestderbydaybets_250502.jpg
01:29
Best bets for races 7-12 at the Kentucky Derby
nbc_horse_personponyplayoff_250502.jpg
01:22
American Promise leads man, team, horse parlay
nbc_horse_modestystakes_250502.jpg
01:57
She Feels Pretty breaks record in Modesty Stakes
nbc_horse_photofinish_250502.jpg
01:56
Close Kentucky Derby finishes with Kornacki
nbc_dps_davidconeinterview_250502.jpg
15:06
Cone: Judge is ‘no doubt’ the best hitter in MLB
nbc_dps_knickspistonsrecap_250502.jpg
03:28
Pistons made a mistake letting Brunson go for win
nbc_roto_texanswrs_250502.jpg
01:31
Rookies Higgins, Noel great fits in Texans WR room
nbc_roto_camward_250502.jpg
01:19
Titans’ Ward won’t be a fantasy QB1 right away