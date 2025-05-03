 Skip navigation
Top News

MLB: Detroit Tigers at Los Angeles Angels
Riley Greene homers twice during eight-run ninth inning to lead Tigers to 9-1 win over Angels
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Winnipeg Jets at St. Louis Blues
Blues score 3 goals in 2:13 of the second period to beat Jets 5-2 and force a Game 7
Mutua Madrid Open - Day Eleven
With help from painkillers, Ruud beats Cerundolo to reach Madrid Open final against Draper

Top Clips

nbc_nas_truckstexas_250502.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Texas
nbc_golf_gc_spiethhlsc_250502.jpg
Unpacking Spieth’s rollercoaster Round 2 at CJ Cup
nbc_golf_gc_schefflerpg_250502.jpg
Scheffler distances himself at CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Texas Motor Speedway

  
Published May 3, 2025 06:00 AM

The Xfinity and Cup Series will be on track at Texas Motor Speedway as the 1.5-mile oval north of Fort Worth will play host to about six consecutive hours of practice, qualifying and racing.

Cup drivers will be on track at 11 a.m. ET for practice, followed by qualifying for Sunday’s 400-mile race. Kyle Larson is the defending Cup pole-sitter at Texas, and Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott won the April 14, 2024 race to snap a 37-race skid without a victory.

The Xfinity Series will race at 2 p.m. ET (CW), its 12th consecutive race to start the 2025 season before a two-week break.

AUTO: APR 06 NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
Good news, bad news for NASCAR teams ahead of Texas Cup weekend
Chase Elliott looks to score his first Cup points win since last year’s Texas race, while Ryan Blaney seeks to end recent struggles.

Texas Motor Speedway schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Saturday, May 3

Garage open

  • 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. — Cup Series
  • 11 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. — Cup practice (Prime, Performance Racing Network)
  • 12:10 p.m. - 1 p.m. — Cup qualifying (Prime, MRN)
  • 2 p.m. — Xfinity race (200 laps, 300 miles, Stage 1 at Lap 45, Stage 2 at Lap 90; CW, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weather

Saturday: Mainly sunny skies in the afternoon with a high of 75 degrees and winds from the north at 10 to 15 mph. It’s expected to be 70 degrees with no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.