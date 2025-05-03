NASCAR Saturday schedule at Texas Motor Speedway

The Xfinity and Cup Series will be on track at Texas Motor Speedway as the 1.5-mile oval north of Fort Worth will play host to about six consecutive hours of practice, qualifying and racing.

Cup drivers will be on track at 11 a.m. ET for practice, followed by qualifying for Sunday’s 400-mile race. Kyle Larson is the defending Cup pole-sitter at Texas, and Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott won the April 14, 2024 race to snap a 37-race skid without a victory.

The Xfinity Series will race at 2 p.m. ET (CW), its 12th consecutive race to start the 2025 season before a two-week break.

Texas Motor Speedway schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Saturday, May 3

Garage open



9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. — Cup Series

11 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity



11 a.m. - 12 p.m. — Cup practice (Prime, Performance Racing Network)

12:10 p.m. - 1 p.m. — Cup qualifying (Prime, MRN)

2 p.m. — Xfinity race (200 laps, 300 miles, Stage 1 at Lap 45, Stage 2 at Lap 90; CW, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weather

Saturday: Mainly sunny skies in the afternoon with a high of 75 degrees and winds from the north at 10 to 15 mph. It’s expected to be 70 degrees with no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.