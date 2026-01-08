How to watch the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl: Date, time, top prospects, TV network, and streaming info

The nation’s best high school football players head to Texas for the 26th edition of the Navy All-American Bowl this Saturday, Jan. 10 at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Featuring the top 100 high school players in the country, fans can expect another spirited clash between the East and West all-star teams.

As a launching point for the country’s next wave of elite college football recruits, the Navy All-American Bowl gives emerging prospects the chance to shine on a national stage. It is annually the most-watched high school all-star event, with more than four million unique television viewers and over 25,000 fans in attendance. Future Heisman Trophy winners and NFL superstars have become fixtures of the event, with 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, Ravens running back Derrick Henry, and Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence among the notable names who have suited up for the game.

Get everything you need ahead of Saturday’s clash below, with tune-in details, players expected to announce commitments, and a review of this year’s top players set to compete.

How to watch the 2026 All-American Bowl

Date: Saturday, Jan. 10

Saturday, Jan. 10 Time: Pregame coverage at 1:00pm ET | Kickoff at 1:30pm ET

Pregame coverage at 1:00pm ET | Kickoff at 1:30pm ET Where: Alamodome (San Antonio, Texas)

Alamodome (San Antonio, Texas) TV: NBC

Streaming: Peacock

In addition to NBC and Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app will stream live coverage of the 2026 All-American Bowl to desktops, mobile, tablets, and connected TVs via authentication.

Notable prospects at the 2026 All-American Bowl

Below you’ll find several key players expected to compete in Saturday’s All-American Bowl:

Tristen Keys: No. 1 wide receiver and No. 10 overall recruit, class of 2026; Hattiesburg, Miss. (Tennessee signee)

Chris Henry Jr.: No. 3 wide receiver and No. 32 overall recruit, Class of 2026; Santa Ana, CA. (Ohio State commit)

Felix Ojo: No. 3 offensive tackle and No. 11 overall recruit, class of 2026; Mansfield, Texas (Texas Tech signee)

Tristian Givens: No. 6 EDGE and No. 26 overall recruit, class of 2026; Columbus, Ga. (Texas A&M signee)

Ahmad Hudson: No. 1 tight end and No. 9 overall recruit, class of 2027; Ruston, La. (Uncommitted)

Nicholas Lennear: No. 3 wide receiver and No. 16 overall recruit, class of 2027; Opa Locka, Fla. (Uncommitted)

Click here for the full roster of expected Navy All-American Bowl participants.

Who will be making commitment announcements?

Nine athletes are expected to announce their college commitments during the broadcast, including:



CB Allen Evans: No. 6 CB and No. 39 overall recruit, class of 2027; Louisville, KY.

No. 6 CB and No. 39 overall recruit, class of 2027; Louisville, KY. CB Aaryn Washington: No. 8 CB and No. 51 overall recruit, class of 2027; Santa Ana, CA.

No. 8 CB and No. 51 overall recruit, class of 2027; Santa Ana, CA. EDGE Taven Epps: No. 5 LB and No. 79 overall recruit, class of 2027; Tustin, CA.

No. 5 LB and No. 79 overall recruit, class of 2027; Tustin, CA. TE Korz Loken: No. 4 TE and No. 118 overall recruit, class of 2027; Iola, WI.

What was the score of the All-American Bowl in 2025?

The West team secured a 13-7 win over the East squad in a low-scoring affair, highlighted by Keisean Henderson’s connection with Jalen Cooper for a 91-yard touchdown and Ty Hawkins finding Jaime Ffrench Jr. for a wide-open score.

All-American Bowl famous alumni

Several of the NFL’s brightest stars have played in past iterations of the Navy All-American Bowl, including Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence, Texans QB C.J. Stroud, 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey, Ravens RB Derrick Henry, Eagles WR DeVonta Smith.

