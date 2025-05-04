 Skip navigation
Top News

MLB: Minnesota Twins at Boston Red Sox
With dad on hand, Kody Clemens homers in 1st game at Fenway Park to lead Twins past Red Sox 4-3
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Colorado Avalanche at Dallas Stars
Rantanen has hat trick as Stars rally past Avalanche 4-2 in Game 7 to advance to 2nd round
151st Kentucky Derby
Sovereignty’s Kentucky Derby win helps heal the past and soothe the present

Top Clips

davies.jpg
What riders said after Denver Supercross
nbc_sx_250recap_250503.jpg
Deegan clinches 250SX West title in dramatic main
sexton_denver.jpg
Sexton delivers in Denver for sixth win of season

Top News

Top Clips

davies.jpg
What riders said after Denver Supercross
nbc_sx_250recap_250503.jpg
Deegan clinches 250SX West title in dramatic main
sexton_denver.jpg
Sexton delivers in Denver for sixth win of season

Watch Now

Scheffler in control after Round 3 at CJ Cup

May 3, 2025 11:14 PM
Anna Jackson and Tripp Isenhour examine Scottie Scheffler's performance from the first three rounds of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson and how they can't imagine a world where Scheffler doesn't pick up his first win of the year.
Up Next
nbc_golf_pga_cjcuplitesrd3_250503.jpg
11:28
Highlights: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_cjcuprd2hl_250502.jpg
5:27
Highlights: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_cjcuprd1hl_250501.jpg
9:43
Highlights: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottiesitdownintv_250501.jpg
1:44
Scheffler dominates first round at TPC Craig Ranch
Now Playing
nbc_golf_cdwlenovo_250430.jpg
1:10
No. 18 at CJ Cup Byron Nelson could see low scores
Now Playing
nbc_roto_cjcup_250430.jpg
1:50
Bet on Jaeger, Knapp as CJ Cup first-round leader
Now Playing
nbc_golf_zurichrd4_250427.jpg
9:13
Highlights: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_zurichinterview_250427.jpg
2:25
Griffin, Novak share ‘full circle’ win at Zurich
Now Playing
nbc_golf_zurichrd3_250426.jpg
9:02
Highlights: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_zurichrd2_250425.jpg
8:53
Highlights: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 2
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_zurichclassicrd1_250424.jpg
08:08
Highlights: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 1
nbc_golf_moorechip_250424.jpg
01:04
Moore birdies from no man’s land at Zurich Classic
nbc_golf_basketballtalk_250425.jpg
46
Higgs bets he will dunk basketball in a few years
nbc_golf_rexwalkandtalk_250424.jpg
01:46
Donald, Villegas’ rule at Zurich: ‘No sorrys’
nbc_golf_penske16s9_250421.jpg
01:15
Top shots from 2025 RBC Heritage
nbc_golf_rbcfinalrd_250420.jpg
14:01
Highlights: RBC Heritage 2025, Round 4
nbc_golf_jthole3_250420.jpg
01:23
Thomas gets lucky break, makes par save
nbc_golf_penske_250419.jpg
01:16
Kim makes big move in third round of RBC Heritage
nbc_golf_rbcheritagerd3_250419.jpg
12:41
Highlights: RBC Heritage 2025, Round 3
nbc_golf_pga_justinthomaspenalty_250419.jpg
04:16
Explaining Thomas’ penalty at RBC Heritage
sw_kim_site.jpg
14:47
Highlights: RBC Heritage 2025, Round 2
nbc_golf_jtinterview_250418.jpg
02:35
Thomas follows up course record with 36-hole lead
nbc_golf_rbcheritage_250417.jpg
11:03
Highlights: RBC Heritage 2025, Round 1
nbc_golf_wyndhaclark_250417.jpg
02:09
After tweaking back, Clark fires 6-under 65 at RBC
nbc_golf_billyhorschelautograph_250417.jpg
55
Horschel hits spectator’s leg off tee, signs it
nbc_golf_justinthomasv2_250417.jpg
05:28
HL: Thomas ‘had control of everything’ in Rd. 1 61
nbc_golf_cdwlenovo_250416.jpg
01:17
Beware of perilous par-3 14 at RBC’s Harbour Town
nbc_golf_rorysitdown_250414.jpg
05:45
Rory felt ‘pure relief’ after Masters victory
nbc_golf_brysonintv_250413.jpg
03:59
Bryson: McIlroy wouldn’t talk to me in final round
nbc_golf_justinrosepressfull_250413.jpg
02:10
Rose: Second Masters playoff loss punctuates both
nbc_golf_rorypressfull_250413.jpg
25:45
Rory: I didn’t make it easy, but a dream come true
nbc_golf_lfjackonrory_250413.jpg
02:48
Nicklaus: Rory has the world off his shoulders now
nbc_golf_fleetwoodlowryintv_250413.jpg
01:28
Europeans react to Rory: ‘Best of our generation’
nbc_golf_penskemovingday_250412.jpg
03:16
Moment by moment, McIlroy in position at Augusta
nbc_golf_spiethintv_250412.jpg
01:00
Spieth: Frustrating you can’t talk about mud balls
nbc_gofl_connerssound_250412.jpg
56
Conners: Missed some chances on Masters Saturday
nbc_golf_brysonwithtodd_250412.jpg
01:16
Bryson: Finish ‘massive,’ Rory a great challenge
nbc_golf_rorypresser_250412.jpg
10:47
Rory: Have to live in my own bubble on Sunday
nbc_golf_langerintv_250411.jpg
01:40
Langer bummed by MC, but a ‘day of celebration’
nbc_golf_hattonintv_250411.jpg
01:05
Hatton laments putting, ‘ridiculous’ tap-in miss

Latest Clips

davies.jpg
09:11
What riders said after Denver Supercross
nbc_sx_250recap_250503.jpg
06:51
Deegan clinches 250SX West title in dramatic main
sexton_denver.jpg
09:53
Sexton delivers in Denver for sixth win of season
nbc_sx_yamahaintrv_250503.jpg
02:33
Simmons talks Yamaha’s approach ahead of SX finale
nbc_sx_denverhl_250503.jpg
22:01
Highlights: Supercross Round 16, Denver
nbc_sx_cooper_250503.jpg
01:44
Cooper found a good flow for podium finish
golfinsperity.jpg
03:53
HLs: Golf’s legends compete in 9-hole scramble
nbc_sx_webb_250503.jpg
01:37
Webb under the weather in ‘tough’ Denver main
nbc_sx_sexton_250503.jpg
45
Sexton was ‘seeing red’ en route to Denver win
nbc_golf_gc_schefflersoundreax_250503.jpg
05:34
Scheffler: ‘Fortunate’ to finish Round 3 of CJ Cup
nbc_sx_deegan_250503.jpg
02:28
Deegan ‘was going to do anything’ for Denver win
nbc_sx_marchbanks_250503.jpg
54
Marchbanks back on the 250 podium in Denver
nbc_sx_beaumer_250503.jpg
27
Beaumer feels like himself again after podium
nbc_sx_deeganfinish_250503.jpg
02:54
250SX main in Denver produces final lap fireworks
nbc_sx_davies_250503.jpg
01:13
Davies after Denver run-in: ‘I’ll be back’
lpga_black_desert_rd_3.jpg
09:21
Highlights: Black Desert Championship, Round 3
nbc_horse_collmus2box_250503.jpg
03:00
Watch Collmus call the 151st Kentucky Derby
nbc_sx_baumgartner_250503.jpg
01:35
Baumgartner draws parallels of Supercross to SBX
nbc_sx_scienceofsx_250503.jpg
02:01
SMX riders take neurological approach in training
dinsickderbypreakness.jpg
02:02
Sovereignty rules Derby, Preakness may be next
nbc_horse_berrydrewderbyreactv2_250503.jpg
03:58
Second-by-second reaction to Kentucky Derby 151
nbc_horse_derbytrophypresentation_250503.jpg
04:55
The 151st Kentucky Derby trophy presentation
oly_atw200_highlight_250503.jpg
05:38
Thomas wins 200m, Jefferson-Wooden gets Slam title
oly_atm800_highlight_250503.jpg
06:42
Kerr earns Slam title in Miami with steady 800m
nbc_horse_billmottintv_250504.jpg
01:33
Mott: ‘Can’t say enough’ about winner Sovereignty
nbc_horse_alvaradointv_250504.jpg
01:43
Alvarado “so confident’ in Sovereignty for Derby
nbc_horse_151derbyoverhead_250503.jpg
55
Overhead view of Sovereignty’s Kentucky Derby win
derby.jpg
02:25
Sovereignty rumbles to win 151st Kentucky Derby
oly_atm100_highlight_250503.jpg
06:06
Bednarek drops the hammer on men’s 100m in Miami
treycunningham.jpg
06:28
Cunningham ties personal best to win men’s 110mH