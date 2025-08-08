Watch Now
Finau: Wife, children are 'my crown jewels'
Tony Finau joins Smylie Kaufman to set the record straight about only being involved in his wife's TikToks and not filming his own before diving into his son getting more involved in the game of golf.
Up Next
Highlights: FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 2
Highlights: FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 2
Watch the best highlights from the second round of the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.
Finau: ‘Extremely special’ filming Happy Gilmore 2
Finau: 'Extremely special' filming Happy Gilmore 2
Tony Finau joins Smylie Kaufman from the FedEx St. Jude Championship to discuss how 'special' it was for him to be in Happy Gilmore 2 with his son at caddy and how impressed he was with Adam Sandler.
Spaun recounts U.S. Open winning putt as ‘destiny’
Spaun recounts U.S. Open winning putt as 'destiny'
JJ Spaun reminisces his U.S. Open victory with Smylie Kaufman, sharing why the weather delay was "pivotal" for him and why it was "destiny" to clinch the win with an "exclamation point" of a putt.
Bhatia rips through first round in Memphis
Bhatia rips through first round in Memphis
Get all the insights on how Akshay Bhatia ascended to the top of the FedEx St. Jude Championship after 18 holes.
Highlights: FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 1
Highlights: FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 1
Relive the best highlights from the first round of the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.
Fleetwood birdies from bunker at TPC Southwind
Fleetwood birdies from bunker at TPC Southwind
Tommy Fleetwood goes from bunker to birdie on the par-4 ninth at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Finau cashes in for birdie from the far fringe
Finau cashes in for birdie from the far fringe
Tony Finau avoids the sand and a drain with his pinpoint putt on the par-3 fourth at TPC Southwind to earn a birdie at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Inside Matsuyama’s 2024 FedEx St. Jude win
Inside Matsuyama's 2024 FedEx St. Jude win
Hideki Matsuyama was a force in his first FedExCup playoff win at the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Top shots from the 2025 Wyndham Championship
Top shots from the 2025 Wyndham Championship
From Karl Vilips' hole-in-one to Cameron Young's incredible shot-making, relive the most memorable shots from the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, presented by Penske.