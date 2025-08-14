Skip navigation
Favorites
Watch Now
Chubb, Pierce splitting reps with Texans starters
August 14, 2025 03:50 PM
Denny Carter dives into the Houston Texans backfield after both Nick Chubb and Dameon Pierce split reps with the first-team offense, explaining why it's not an ideal fantasy situation.
01:28
Cook a solid RB2 following extension with Bills
01:27
Who will step up if Mooney misses time?
01:20
Chargers expected to rotate RBs in Week 1
01:39
Dart could be Giants’ QB1 ‘sooner than expected’
01:35
How Love’s timeline impacts Packers in fantasy
01:29
Will Reed’s injury affect his draft value?
01:17
Ward remains a fantasy sleeper after debut
01:18
Sanders makes case for Browns’ starting QB job
01:24
Warren is a ‘talent profile to bet on’ as a TE1
01:48
Burrow in midseason form to start the preseason
01:53
‘It is not all coming together’ for QB Richardson
01:11
Rams’ McVay: Stafford will be ready for Week 1
01:17
Allen brings ‘veteran presence’ to Chargers WRs
01:25
Williams’ extension cements role as Rams’ RB1
01:43
Hunter listed as Jaguars starting WR, backup CB
01:32
Is Tracy Jr. primed to be Giants’ RB1 in 2025?
01:36
Shakir could outproduce ADP even with injury
01:35
Freiermuth feels ‘maxed out’ as a fantasy TE2
01:20
Will Chargers’ Herbert run football more in 2025?
01:32
McLaurin on a ‘target squeeze’ in Washington
01:08
Jennings remains WR1 in SF despite injury setback
01:32
Can managers ‘start getting excited’ about Blue?
01:28
Can TE Fant be a fantasy contributor for Bengals?
01:15
Ravens’ Likely expected to miss six weeks
01:20
Jefferson expected to be ready Week 1 vs. Bears
01:32
Sutton, Broncos agree to four-year, $92M extension
01:25
What Burks’ release means for Titans pass catchers
01:24
How Mixon’s injury impacts Chubb, fantasy drafts
01:16
Rams’ Stafford missing camp time with back issues
01:19
Williams expanding route tree under new Lions OC
02:53
Hovland finding consistency at BMW Championship
01:22
How Rice’s legal drama will affect fantasy value
01:05
Jefferson (hamstring) still not practicing
01:27
Nationals activating top prospect Crews off IL
01:26
Hurston ‘making an impression’ in first two starts
09:36
What are the biggest ACC storylines this season?
01:21
Cruz placed on concussion IL, Simon potential fit
02:48
What to make of Fisher, Gruden’s proclamations
05:25
Expect another ‘well-rounded’ Notre Dame team
07:04
Highlights: 2025 Portland Classic, Round 1
09:24
Can anyone chase down Clemson in ACC?
08:17
Are any Big Ten coaches on the hot seat?
07:48
McBride, Njoku among TEs with highest target rates
12:58
Ridley, Meyers lead WRs with high target shares
06:29
Cowboys WR Pickens ‘has every tool in the bag’
32
Højgaard holes out for eagle twice in three holes
04:56
Kamara will perform despite Saints QB situation
12:07
Questions still surround Penn State and Ohio State
04:17
Conner ‘still the lead dog’ in Cardinals backfield
01:07
Nabers leads best bets for most receiving yards
07:32
Williams ‘hasn’t been consistent enough’ in camp
04:03
Do Texas, Penn State deserve love from AP poll?
01:34
Aces, Mercury both ‘trying to remain relevant’
01:30
Is Nakase the pick in WNBA COTY market?
01:34
Army ‘replacing a lot of production’ in 2025
13:13
Report: Chiefs WR Rice to have hearing on Sept. 30
02:05
Nuggets should be second favorite for NBA title
02:14
49ers ‘warrant favoritism’ at +150 to win NFC West
02:00
Forest, Spurs lead best plus money top-five bets
10:20
Why Jackson Jr. changed jersey number to honor dad
