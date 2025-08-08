Watch Now
Bhatia rips through first round in Memphis
Get all the insights on how Akshay Bhatia ascended to the top of the FedEx St. Jude Championship after 18 holes.
Highlights: FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 1
Relive the best highlights from the first round of the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.
Fleetwood birdies from bunker at TPC Southwind
Tommy Fleetwood goes from bunker to birdie on the par-4 ninth at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Finau cashes in for birdie from the far fringe
Tony Finau avoids the sand and a drain with his pinpoint putt on the par-3 fourth at TPC Southwind to earn a birdie at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Inside Matsuyama’s 2024 FedEx St. Jude win
Hideki Matsuyama was a force in his first FedExCup playoff win at the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Top shots from the 2025 Wyndham Championship
From Karl Vilips' hole-in-one to Cameron Young's incredible shot-making, relive the most memorable shots from the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, presented by Penske.
Highlights: Wyndham Championship, Final Round
Relive the best highlights from the final round of the 2025 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Young in driver’s seat at Wyndham Championship
Cameron Young is on the cusp of earning his first PGA Tour win at the Wyndham Championship, where he displayed brilliance during Round 3 at Sedgefield Country Club.
Highlights: Wyndham Championship, Round 3
Relive the best highlights from the third round of the 2025 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Highlights: Wyndham Championship, Second Round
Relive the best highlights from the rain-shortened second round of the 2025 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.