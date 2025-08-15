 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2025 Big Ten Football Media Days
Report: Michigan football fined 10s of millions of dollars, Moore suspended 3 games in sign-stealing scandal
nbc_golf_lpgaportlandclassichrd1_250814.jpg
Brooke Henderson back in contention in Portland Classic; Juli Inkster, 65, shoots 69
2024 Division I Football Championship
Bryce Lance believes he still has more to offer North Dakota State after championship season

Top Clips

sales_nas_creditone_richmond_250814.jpg
Cutline drivers battle for position at Richmond
nbc_roto_nlroy_250815.jpg
MIL ‘eating the race’ for NL Rookie of the Year
nbc_roto_nlwest_250815.jpg
‘The unthinkable has happened’ to the Dodgers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2025 Big Ten Football Media Days
Report: Michigan football fined 10s of millions of dollars, Moore suspended 3 games in sign-stealing scandal
nbc_golf_lpgaportlandclassichrd1_250814.jpg
Brooke Henderson back in contention in Portland Classic; Juli Inkster, 65, shoots 69
2024 Division I Football Championship
Bryce Lance believes he still has more to offer North Dakota State after championship season

Top Clips

sales_nas_creditone_richmond_250814.jpg
Cutline drivers battle for position at Richmond
nbc_roto_nlroy_250815.jpg
MIL ‘eating the race’ for NL Rookie of the Year
nbc_roto_nlwest_250815.jpg
‘The unthinkable has happened’ to the Dodgers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Gyokeres will be 'revolutionary' for Arsenal

August 15, 2025 11:10 AM
Drew Dinsick and Jay Croucher break down Premier League opening weekend with predictions for Manchester United versus Arsenal.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_pltop5_250814.jpg
02:00
Forest, Spurs lead best plus money top-five bets
nbc_roto_pl_250813.jpg
01:54
Arsenal have tools to challenge Liverpool in PL
nbc_pst_muars_250813.jpg
11:43
What to expect in Man United v. Arsenal showdown
nbc_pst_seasonpredictions_250813.jpg
13:47
Predictions for the 2025-26 Premier League season
nbc_pst_bestsignings_250813.jpg
10:13
Gyokeres, Pedro headline best PL summer signings
nbc_pl_summerseriesallgoalsv3_250811.jpg
09:28
Every goal from the 2025 PL Summer Series
nbc_pl_sonpljourney_250805.jpg
07:15
Son’s incredible journey to Spurs & PL legend
PLstorylines.jpg
04:13
Analyzing biggest stories ahead of PL season
nbc_pl_brunointv_250803.jpg
03:26
Fernandes: Manchester United is ‘improving’
nbc_pl_mudeskandtrophy_250803.jpg
06:29
Manchester United hoist Summer Series trophy
nbc_pl_muveveplssv2_250803__016088.jpg
15:01
PL Summer Series HLs: Manchester United v. Everton
nbc_pl_evegoal2_250803.jpg
01:57
Man United’s own goal brings Everton level
nbc_pl_mugoal2_250803.jpg
01:17
Mount’s curler reclaims lead for Manchester United
nbc_pl_evegoal_250803.jpg
01:11
Ndiaye volleys Everton level 1-1 with Man United
nbc_pl_mupenalty_250803.jpg
01:46
Fernandes’ penalty puts Man United up 1-0
nbc_pl_moyesintv_250803.jpg
02:48
Moyes: Looking to ‘get the most out of’ thin side
nbc_pl_amorimintv_250803.jpg
02:56
Amorim: Summer Series an opportunity for Mbeumo
nbc_pl_bouvwhuplss_250803.jpg
10:26
PL Summer Series HLs: Bournemouth v. West Ham
nbc_pl_bowenintv_250803.jpg
01:42
Bowen proud of West Ham’s ‘togetherness’ in win
nbc_pl_whugoal2_250803.jpg
01:19
Diouf-to-Bowen connection puts West Ham up 2-0
nbc_pl_whgoal_250803.jpg
01:18
Fullkrug gets West Ham on scoreboard in Atlanta
nbc_pl_potterintvv3_250803.jpg
02:46
Potter breaks down Wilson addition for West Ham
maddison.jpg
02:23
Tottenham lose Maddison, Son on same day
nbc_pl_horschelintv_250803.jpg
02:58
Horschel’s 6-year-old son working Noble on course
nbc_pl_guzanintv_250803.jpg
01:26
Guzan: PL growing ‘by leaps and bounds’ in U.S.
nbc_pl_adamsintv_250803.jpg
01:59
Adams feels ‘at home’ with Bournemouth
nbc_pl_iraolaintv_250803.jpg
02:34
Iraola fine-tuning Bournemouth’s lineup decisions
nbc_pl_collisonintv_250803.jpg
02:22
Collison: Potts ‘very much a West Ham midfielder’
nbc_pl_dorguintv_250731.jpg
01:19
Dorgu reacts to scoring his first goal for Man Utd
nbc_pl_amorimintv_250731.jpg
02:21
Amorim pleased with Man United’s intensity v. BOU

Latest Clips

sales_nas_creditone_richmond_250814.jpg
02:37
Cutline drivers battle for position at Richmond
nbc_roto_nlroy_250815.jpg
01:44
MIL ‘eating the race’ for NL Rookie of the Year
nbc_roto_nlwest_250815.jpg
01:30
‘The unthinkable has happened’ to the Dodgers
nbc_roto_nfcwest_250815.jpg
01:32
Seahawks, Cardinals could be best bets in 2025
nbc_roto_colts_250815.jpg
01:42
Expect Richardson to start in Week 1 over Jones
nbc_pft_nflsocialjustice_250815.jpg
05:25
NFL will have social justice messages in end zone
nbc_pft_christianmccaffrey_250815.jpg
03:06
McCaffrey ‘fast and strong’ as ever at 49ers camp
nbc_pft_lionsoffense_250815.jpg
03:54
Detroit Lions ‘paying price for being great team’
nbc_pft_steelers_250815.jpg
05:50
Tomlin: Steelers defense can do ‘big, big things’
nbc_pft_brianfloresholley_250815.jpg
11:44
Flores has ‘hard’ path to being head coach again
nbc_pft_qbroundup_250815.jpg
03:40
Clock is ticking on Stafford, Rams
nbc_pft_brianflorescase_250815.jpg
09:25
Court rules Flores lawsuit can move forward
nbc_pft_quinshonjudkins_250815.jpg
06:32
NFL ‘could still’ suspend Browns RB Judkins
nbc_pft_riceaddisoncomp_250815.jpg
14:25
Florio: ‘No excuse’ for Rice’s delayed hearing
nbc_pft_ricehearing_250815.jpg
14:20
Rice’s delayed hearing is ‘unusual’ NFL business
nbc_golf_amateurrd16_250814.jpg
11:51
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Amateur, Round of 16
cdwsalesbmwchamprd1.jpg
01:17
McIntyre’s putter on fire at the BMW Championship
nbc_golf_donegan_250814.jpg
04:17
Donegan rides hometown crowd to U.S. Amateur QFs
nbc_golf_schefflerhl_250814.jpg
08:12
Highlights: Scheffler, 2025 BMW Championship, R1
nbc_golf_bmwrd1_250814.jpg
10:40
Highlights: 2025 BMW Championship, Round 1
Deegan_Ironman_1920.jpg
06:08
Carmichael: Deegan has a lot to gain by racing 450
Lawrence_J_Ironman_1920.jpg
12:42
Jett Lawrence favored heading into Unadilla
nbc_moto_smxifacts_250814.jpg
06:42
450, 250 MX titles could be clinched at Unadilla
nbc_moto_smxi30board_250814.jpg
17:56
Jett’s penalty, Deegan riding 450 MX in 2026
nbc_golf_macintyrelongputts_250814.jpg
01:01
MacIntyre dropping long range putts at the BMW
nbc_nba_schedreleasereax_250814.jpg
03:41
Ten must-see games on NBA schedule
nbc_golf_hovlandint_250814.jpg
02:53
Hovland finding consistency at BMW Championship
nbc_roto_rice_250814.jpg
01:22
How Rice’s legal drama will affect fantasy value
nbc_roto_hourbs_250814.jpg
01:15
Chubb, Pierce splitting reps with Texans starters
nbc_roto_justinjefferson_250814.jpg
01:05
Jefferson (hamstring) still not practicing