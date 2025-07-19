 Skip navigation
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Angels
Angels slugger Mike Trout closing in on 400 homers, 1,000 RBIs with aim on postseason
MLB: All Star-American League at National League
Phillies remain committed to keeping slugger Kyle Schwarber beyond 2025
MLB: Miami Marlins at Cincinnati Reds
Marlins’ Connor Norby to miss 6-to-8 weeks after left wrist surgery

Top Clips

nbc_golf_girlsamateursemis_250718.jpg
HLs: U.S. Girls’ Junior Champ. 2025, Semifinals
nbc_golf_rorymcilroyv2_250718.jpg
McIlroy ‘warm,’ but needs to get ‘scalding’
nbc_golf_brianharmanv2_250718.jpg
Battle-tested Harman trying to join exclusive club

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Top Clips

Trending Teams

Watch Now

Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 2

July 18, 2025 09:17 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from the Round 2 of the 2025 Barracuda Championship from Old Greenwood in Truckee, California.
nbc_golf_barracudard1_250717.jpg
9:31
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250714.jpg
1:28
Top shots from 2025 Genesis Scottish Open
ISCO_4_raw.jpg
6:07
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_scottishfinalrd_250713.jpg
14:47
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open Final Round
nbc_golf_penske_250712.jpg
0:53
Rory leaps into Genesis Scottish Open contention
nbc_golf_pgaiscord3_250712.jpg
5:24
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_scottishopenrd3_250712.jpg
11:41
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_iscord2hl_250711.jpg
7:53
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_scottishopenrd2hlsv2_250711.jpg
10:25
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_portrushbacknine_250711.jpg
5:05
How Royal Portrush’s back nine will test players
Related Videos

nbc_golf_portrushfrontnine_250711.jpg
04:55
Iconic holes headline Royal Portrush’s front nine
nbc_golf_iscord1_250710.jpg
09:08
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_scottishopenrd1_250710.jpg
12:24
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open First Round
nbc_golf_roryandviktor_250710.jpg
05:29
McIlroy, Hovland talk Genesis Scottish Open Rd. 1
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250707.jpg
01:46
How Campbell clutched up in another playoff win
nbc_golf_jdeerefinal_250706.jpg
14:44
Highlights: 2025 John Deere Classic, Round 4
davis_mpx.jpg
01:43
Thompson eyes repeat win with John Deere lead
nbc_golf_jdeereround3_250705.jpg
09:52
Highlights: 2025 John Deere Classic, Round 3
nbc_golf_johndeererd2_250704.jpg
08:55
Highlights: 2025 John Deere Classic, Round 2
nbc_golf_pga_johndeererd1hl_250703.jpg
10:22
Highlights: 2025 John Deere Classic, First Round
nbc_bte_johndeereclassicwinner_250702.jpg
01:49
Target Thorbjornsen at +3500 to win John Deere
nbc_golf_adamscottitleist_250701.JPG
01:28
Why Scott marks his golf ball with Southern Cross
nbc_golf_macintyretitleist_250701.JPG
01:05
MacIntyre: Titleist Pro V1 offers ‘more spin’
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250630.jpg
01:18
How powerful Potgieter won the Rocket Classic
nbc_golf_rocketclassicrd4_250629.jpg
12:40
Highlights: 2025 Rocket Classic, Final Round
nbc_golf_rocketclassicrd3_250628.jpg
11:56
Highlights: 2025 Rocket Classic, Third Round
nbc_golf_rocketclassicrd2_250627.jpg
11:08
Highlights: 2025 Rocket Classic, Second Round
nbc_golf_morikawarocketrd1_250626.jpg
09:03
Morikawa struggles with putting at Rocket Classic
nbc_golf_rocketclassicrd1hls_250616.jpg
09:07
Highlights: 2025 Rocket Classic, First Round
nbc_golf_roypotgieterintv_250626.jpg
04:29
‘Fun day': Roy, Potgieter reflect on course record
nbc_golf_martinhallspaunswing_250624.jpg
04:07
What can golfers learn from Spaun’s swing?
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250623.jpg
01:13
How Bradley put together storybook Travelers win
nbc_golf_sales_travelersbestsoundv2_250623.jpg
02:49
Bradley recaps ‘special’ Travelers Championship
nbc_golf_travelersrd4_250622.jpg
14:57
Highlights: 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_penske_250621.jpg
01:17
Fleetwood moves closer to first PGA Tour victory
henley_site.jpg
15:42
Highlights: 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 3
triple_site.jpg
02:41
Bunker mis-hit sends Scheffler to triple bogey
nbc_golf_pgatravelersrd2_250620.jpg
11:17
Highlights: 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_justinthomashighlightsinterviewv2_250620.jpg
03:58
Flatstick leads the way for JT in Travelers Rd 2
nbc_golf_eckroatbunker_250620.jpg
52
Eckroat chips from bunker for dunk at Travelers

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_girlsamateursemis_250718.jpg
09:04
HLs: U.S. Girls’ Junior Champ. 2025, Semifinals
nbc_golf_rorymcilroyv2_250718.jpg
08:21
McIlroy ‘warm,’ but needs to get ‘scalding’
nbc_golf_brianharmanv2_250718.jpg
09:49
Battle-tested Harman trying to join exclusive club
nbc_golf_openrd2takeaways_250718.jpg
04:33
Portrush a ‘slam dunk’ in second time hosting Open
nbc_golf_johnsonwagner_250718.jpg
05:11
‘Artist’ Wagner redeems himself with flop on 8th
nbc_wnba_reesecba_250718.jpg
02:20
Reese felt ‘disrespected’ by WNBA’s CBA proposal
reese_new_thumbnail.jpg
57
Reese talks game day fashion, glam team
nbc_wnba_allstarpreview_250718.jpg
13:52
Clark could step into All-Star Game coaching role
fitzy_site.jpg
08:15
Transformation benefitting Fitzpatrick at Portrush
nbc_golf_lowrysituation_250718.jpg
08:13
Lowry dinged two strokes: ‘Hard to take’
scheff_site.jpg
08:55
Scottie’s ‘true mastery’ on display as Open leader
nbc_golf_jeep16x9_250718.jpg
01:43
Top shots at No. 13, 2025 Open Championship, Rd. 2
nbc_cyc_tdfstage13highlights_v6_250718.jpg
30:48
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 13
nbc_golf_theopenrd2late_250718.jpg
19:33
HLs: The Open Championship 2025, Late Round 2
nbc_cyc_previewstage14_btp_v2_250718.jpg
06:38
How will cyclists attack Pogačar during Stage 14?
nbc_roto_addison_250718.jpg
01:12
How Addison’s potential suspension impacts Vikings
nbc_roto_rashee_250718.jpg
01:32
How Rice’s potential suspension impacts KC, Worthy
nbc_golf_fitzintv_250718.jpg
02:59
Fitzpatrick fires a 66: ‘Things have been ticking’
nbc_roto_alvarezv2_250718.jpg
01:59
Alvarez looking ‘more like himself’ in Triple-A
nbc_roto_harrisstarter_250718.jpg
01:01
Chargers will rely on Tre Harris to start as WR
nbc_roto_cortesbrewers_250718.jpg
02:02
Fantasy impact of Cortes nearing return to Brewers
nbc_roto_arrighetti_250718.jpg
01:36
Arrighetti expected to begin rehab assignment
nbc_bte_texasamv2_250718.jpg
02:02
Texas A&M a ‘good bet’ to go over 7.5 wins in 2025
nbc_dls_damianlillard_250718.jpg
07:22
Lillard signing with Trail Blazers is ‘nice story’
nbc_pftpm_nflpa_v3_250718.jpg
07:21
What’s next for NFLPA after Howell’s resignation?
nbc_golf_kizandhicks_250718.jpg
01:38
Bat sends Hicks, Kisner scrambling in Open booth
nbc_golf_rahmupset_250718.jpg
01:03
Rahm beats his club up after mis-hit approach
nbc_pftpm_rasheerice_250718.jpg
04:02
How will NFL approach Rice sentence?
skylar.jpg
01:52
WNBA All-Star Game MVP picks: Diggins, Mitchell
nbc_pftpm_parsons_250718.jpg
01:57
How Watt’s new deal impacts Parsons’ next contract