How to watch No. 12 Purdue vs. Indiana: TV, live stream info, storylines for Tuesday’s game

In the latest chapter of their Big Ten intrastate rivalry, Indiana will play host to 12th-ranked Purdue in a Tuesday night game on Peacock.

The Boilermakers (7-2 Big Ten, 17-3 overall) are reeling after consecutive losses to UCLA on the road and Illinois at home, dropping eight spots in the latest AP rankings.

Indiana (4-5 Big Ten, 13-7 overall) ended a four-game losing streak last Friday with an 82-59 road victory over Rutgers but still have lost seven of the past 12, dropping from the AP rankings and putting their NCAA Tournament hopes in jeopardy.

This will be the 222nd meeting between Purdue and Indiana, the third-longest series in the Big Ten behind Washington-Oregon (318 games) and UCLA-USC (265). Purdue holds a 128-93 advantage over Indiana, having won three of the past four and 16 of 21 since 2013-14. But Indiana has won three of the past four games in Bloomington.

More information below on No. 12 Purdue and Indiana and how to watch the game.

No. 12 Purdue:

In a statistically dubious distinction of the Illinois defeat, the Boilermakers became the first team in 20 years to shoot more than 56%, score more than 80 points and commit three or fewer turnovers — and lose.

During the loss, transfer center Oscar Cluff surpassed 1,000 career points, and Braden Smith moved to 12th in NCAA history with 943 assists (he moves into the top 10 with seven more). Fletcher Loyer (eighth in the Big Ten with 46 3-pointers) will seek a return to form after managing only six points against the Illini, and Trey Kaufman-Renn also will try to bounce back from a two-rebound performance.

Head coach Matt Painter is focused on improving his team’s inside assertiveness (16.4 free-throw attempts per game is the lowest in the Big Ten and 341st in Division I) and defense (allowing conference opponents to shoot 56.3%).

Indiana:

The transfer-heavy Hoosiers have found a 1-2 punch in Lamar Wilkerson (game-high 27 points against Rutgers) and Tucker DeVries (23 points in his first start), and their defense shined by holding the Scarlet Knights to 26.3% on 3-point shooting.

Nick Dorn also poured in a season-high 23 points on six 3-pointers (which tied a career high), continuing his recovery from a fractured foot. Senior forward Sam Alexis set a career high with six blocks and added 10 rebounds, putting his NCAA championship experience at Florida last year to good use.

Starting 0-6 in Quad 1 games at Indiana, first-year head coach Darian DeVries desperately needs some quality victories to bolster his team’s tournament standing.

How to watch No. 12 Purdue vs. Indiana:

When: Tuesday, Jan. 27

Tuesday, Jan. 27 Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Peacock

