Florio: Taunting 'not consistently applied' in NFL
Mike Florio talks about Riq Woolen getting a taunting flag in the third quarter of a win over the Rams, criticizing Woolen for his actions and sharing why they could have been cataphoric for the Seahawks in a tight game.
Should NFL have neutral-site conference titles?
Mike Florio debates if the NFL should play conference championship games at neutral sites, revealing that the NFL has pondered this idea in the past and explaining how weather can become a huge factor in the postseason.
Florio: Payton going for it was a ‘bad decision’
Mike Florio reacts to the Patriots winning their first-ever postseason game in Denver, criticizing Broncos head coach Sean Payton for his choice to go for it on fourth-and-1 from the New England 14 in the second quarter.
Steelers break tradition by hiring McCarthy as HC
With the Steelers hiring former Packers and Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy to succeed Mike Tomlin, PFT explains how the move represents a "dramatic change" from the organization's hiring history.
Ravens hire Chargers’ Minter as next head coach
Mike Florio reacts to the Baltimore Ravens naming Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter their next head coach while questioning how involved QB Lamar Jackson was in the process.
Bills firing McDermott ‘shakes everything up’
Mike Florio unpacks the Bills' decision to fire head coach Sean McDermott, whose fate was ultimately sealed after failing to reach the Super Bowl in a postseason where the "table was set" for Buffalo.
What’s next for Dolphins after firing McDaniel?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to the Dolphins firing Mike McDaniel after four seasons, questioning where Miami goes from here after moving on from a "cutting edge" playcaller.
Ravens fire head coach Harbaugh after 18 seasons
Mike Florio weighs in on the Ravens' firing of head coach John Harbaugh after 18 seasons, exploring what led to the split, what's next for Baltimore, and why he goes "straight to the top" among available head coaches.
Purdy: ‘All I ever needed was an opportunity’
Brock Purdy joins Mike Florio to discuss his draft process as a projected late-round pick, first catching his teammates' and coaches' eyes, the "Christian (McCaffrey) Effect," his recovery from turf toe and more.