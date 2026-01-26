Take the over on points for LeBron, Edgecombe

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: West Virginia at Arizona
Arizona still unanimous No. 1 in AP Top 25 poll ahead of showdown with No. 13 BYU
MLB: Playoffs-Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Free Agent Tracker 2025-26: Harrison Bader reportedly joining Giants, Cody Bellinger stays with Yankees
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
NCAA Womens Basketball: Georgia at South Carolina
SEC sets record with 10 ranked teams, a 1st in 50-year history of women’s AP Top 25; UConn, UCLA 1-2

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_lastcallv2_260126.jpg
Best bets for Seahawks-Patriots Super Bowl LX
nbc_enjoy_bucks_trade_260126.jpg
Will Giannis’ health concerns affect trade value?
nbc_enjoy_giannis_bucks_260126v2.jpg
Bucks ‘struggled’ to extend championship window

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: West Virginia at Arizona
Arizona still unanimous No. 1 in AP Top 25 poll ahead of showdown with No. 13 BYU
MLB: Playoffs-Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Free Agent Tracker 2025-26: Harrison Bader reportedly joining Giants, Cody Bellinger stays with Yankees
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
NCAA Womens Basketball: Georgia at South Carolina
SEC sets record with 10 ranked teams, a 1st in 50-year history of women’s AP Top 25; UConn, UCLA 1-2

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_lastcallv2_260126.jpg
Best bets for Seahawks-Patriots Super Bowl LX
nbc_enjoy_bucks_trade_260126.jpg
Will Giannis’ health concerns affect trade value?
nbc_enjoy_giannis_bucks_260126v2.jpg
Bucks ‘struggled’ to extend championship window

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Take the over on points for LeBron, Edgecombe

January 26, 2026 01:23 PM
Kenny Beecham gives his Pick Set for Monday's slate of games, explaining why you should take the over on points scored for LeBron James and V.J. Edgecombe.

Related Videos

nbc_enjoy_bucks_trade_260126.jpg
03:18
Will Giannis’ health concerns affect trade value?
nbc_enjoy_giannis_bucks_260126v2.jpg
09:35
Bucks ‘struggled’ to extend championship window
CavsvsMagic1-26.jpg
01:40
Lean Cavaliers after just beating Magic
nbc_nba_sacvsdet_260125.jpg
01:59
HLs: Cunningham scores 29 as Pistons destroy Kings
nbc_nba_lalvsdal_260124.jpg
02:00
HLs: Doncic scores 33 in comeback win over Mavs
nbc_nba_clevsorl_260124.jpg
02:00
HLs: Mitchell explodes for 36 in win over Magic
embiid_raw_260124.jpg
01:58
HLs: Embiid’s 38 points not enough for 76ers win
nbc_nba_liffmanndal_260123.jpg
02:20
Liffmann: DAL ‘team to watch’ in trade deadline
nbc_nba_liffmanngsw_260123.jpg
02:51
Who can Warriors turn to amid Butler’s injury?
nbc_nba_liffmannbos_260123.jpg
02:05
How can Celtics ‘lessen financial burden?’
nbc_nba_liffmannnyk_260123.jpg
02:15
Liffmann: Knicks ‘cannot do much’ to improve team
nbc_nba_liffmannlal_260123.jpg
02:50
Should Lakers ‘reset’ in the offseason?
nbc_nba_beyhls_260123.jpg
01:46
HLs: Bey has best game of season against Grizzlies
nbc_nba_nembhardhl_260213.jpg
01:42
HLs: Nembhard drops 27 in NBA Finals rematch
nbc_nba_peytonpritchardhl_250123.jpg
01:59
HLs: Pritchard scores 32 to lead Celtics over Nets
nbc_nba_kevinduranthl_260123.jpg
01:57
HLs: Durant scores 32, makes history vs. Pistons
nbc_roto_bailey_260123.jpg
01:45
Bailey is a good stash play after solid games
nbc_roto_george_260123.jpg
01:27
Is George most exciting player in Wizards rebuild?
nbc_roto_giddey_260123.jpg
01:31
Giddey returns from injury with strong performance
nbc_nba_mannixpistonsv2_260123.jpg
07:22
Assessing trade targets for East-leading Pistons
nbc_nba_notb_fanfriday_260123.jpg
09:55
Fan Friday: NBA dream team ups and more
nbc_nba_notb_dkseg_260123.jpg
04:39
Expect Murray to go off against Bucks
nbc_nba_notb_blessings_260123.jpg
07:28
Tatum injury headlines NotB blessings in disguise
nbc_nba_sasvsutah_260122.jpg
01:32
HLs: Fox scores 31 points as Spurs destroy Jazz
nbc_nba_embiidtripledoublev2_260122.jpg
02:01
HLs: Embiid has triple-double; 76ers beat Rockets
nbc_nba_najimarshall30v2_260122.jpg
01:53
HLs: Marshall scores season-high 30 vs. Warriors
nbc_nba_denvswsh_260122.jpg
01:49
Highlights: Watson’s career night buries Wizards
nbc_roto_porterjr_260122.jpg
01:27
Porter Jr.'s injury-plagued season halted again
nbc_roto_brown_260122.jpg
01:25
Should fantasy managers sell high on Brown?
nbc_nba_notb_burningquestions_260122.jpg
09:54
Should DET buy at deadline as favorites in East?

Latest Clips

nbc_ffhh_lastcallv2_260126.jpg
02:48
Best bets for Seahawks-Patriots Super Bowl LX
nbc_ffhh_seattledefensev2_260126.jpg
04:27
Should there be concern for SEA defense in SB LX?
nbc_ffhh_nfcchamp_260116.jpg
05:43
Darnold had ‘the best game of his career’
nbc_ffhh_jsnv2_260126.jpg
08:01
Smith-Njigba is ‘unguardable’, torches LAR defense
afc_champ_game_mpx.jpg
08:08
Broncos will regret major mistakes vs. Patriots
nbc_csu_sblxthoughts_260126.jpg
02:57
Super Bowl LX full of ‘amazing’ storylines
nbc_csu_nfcchampion_260126.jpg
10:10
Darnold silences critics in NFC Championship
nbc_dps_markschlereth_260126.jpg
12:51
Schlereth: Fourth down goes beyond analytics
nbc_dps_afcchamprecap_260126.jpg
05:20
Should Broncos have kicked early FG vs. Patriots
nbc_roto_seahwaks_260126.jpg
02:00
Early betting preview of Super Bowl LX
nbc_cbb_nwwildsideftr_260126.jpg
02:54
Inside Northwestern’s ‘Wildside’ student section
kuppseahawksseattle.jpg
06:58
Kupp ‘stepped up’ for Seahawks in win over Rams
nbc_pft_clip4_260125.jpg
09:40
Florio: Steelers hiring McCarthy ‘hard to sell’
florionflnfcafctitles.jpg
07:50
Should NFL have neutral-site conference titles?
nbc_nfl_mcvaypresser2_260125.jpg
26
Does McVay think Stafford will return next season?
nbc_nfl_macdonaldpresser_260125.jpg
58
Macdonald: Darnold ‘shut a lot of people up’
woolenseahawksmcvaynfl.jpg
10:29
Florio: Taunting ‘not consistently applied’ in NFL
nbc_nfl_mcvaypresser_260125.jpg
58
McVay: Rams made ‘critical errors’ vs. Seahawks
nbc_mcbb_uscvswis_260125.jpg
02:52
Highlights: USC snaps Wisconsin’s win streak
nbc_golf_scottiewinsamex_260125.jpg
01:28
Scheffler wins 20th PGA Tour title at The AmEx
seanpaytonafctitlegame.jpg
16:08
Florio: Payton going for it was a ‘bad decision’
nbc_nfl_paytonpresserv2_260125.jpg
58
Payton shares why he went for it in second quarter
nbc_nfl_diggspresser_260125.jpg
56
Diggs: Vrabel ‘probably best coach I ever had’
nbc_cbb_org_wash_260125.jpg
03:32
Highlights: Washington locks down Oregon
nbc_wcbb_osuvsiowa_260125.jpg
03:02
HLs: No. 10 Iowa runs away from No. 12 Ohio State
nbc_smx_wdsrd3_260125.jpg
19:31
What riders said after SX Round 3 in Anaheim
nbc_wcbb_addiedeal_260125.jpg
01:46
Deal: I’ve always been taught to be ready
nbc_wcbb_janjensenintv_260125.jpg
03:23
Jensen: Today was one of our most complete games
nbc_pl_olypromotion_260125.jpg
01:16
Earle, Howard ready for the 2026 Winter Olympics
nbc_imsa_rolex24_260125.jpg
28:28
Highlights: IMSA Rolex 24 at Daytona