 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Connor Zilisch gives JR Motorsports its 100th Xfinity win with Indy triumph
NASCAR Xfinity Series BetRivers 200
Richard Childress says NASCAR should not suspend Austin Hill for incident with Aric Almirola
PGA: 3M Open - Third Round
3M Open 2025: Final-round tee times, pairings, how to watch at TPC Twin Cities

Top Clips

nbc_pl_muwhu_bowenintv_250726.jpg
Bowen shares pros, cons of loss to Man United
nbc_pl_muwhuhl_250726.jpg
PL Summer Series Extended HLs: Man Utd v. West Ham
nbc_pl_muwhu_postgamereacs_250726.jpg
Fernandes’ quality guides Man United past West Ham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Connor Zilisch gives JR Motorsports its 100th Xfinity win with Indy triumph
NASCAR Xfinity Series BetRivers 200
Richard Childress says NASCAR should not suspend Austin Hill for incident with Aric Almirola
PGA: 3M Open - Third Round
3M Open 2025: Final-round tee times, pairings, how to watch at TPC Twin Cities

Top Clips

nbc_pl_muwhu_bowenintv_250726.jpg
Bowen shares pros, cons of loss to Man United
nbc_pl_muwhuhl_250726.jpg
PL Summer Series Extended HLs: Man Utd v. West Ham
nbc_pl_muwhu_postgamereacs_250726.jpg
Fernandes’ quality guides Man United past West Ham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: 2025 3M Open, Round 3

July 26, 2025 06:34 PM
Watch the best shots from the third round of the 2025 3M Open from TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota.
Up Next
nbc_golf_olesenace_250726.jpg
4:03
Olesen fires an ace at the 3M Open 8th
Now Playing
nbc_golf_3mopenrd2_250725.jpg
10:09
Highlights: 3M Open, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_3mopenrd1_250724.jpg
12:00
Highlights: 3M Open, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_barracudafinalrd_250720.jpg
11:28
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_barracudachampionshipv2_250719.jpg
10:34
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_baracuddard2_250718.jpg
9:21
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_barracudard1_250717.jpg
9:31
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250714.jpg
1:28
Top shots from 2025 Genesis Scottish Open
Now Playing
ISCO_4_raw.jpg
6:07
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Final Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottishfinalrd_250713.jpg
14:47
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open Final Round
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_penske_250712.jpg
53
Rory leaps into Genesis Scottish Open contention
nbc_golf_pgaiscord3_250712.jpg
05:24
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_scottishopenrd3_250712.jpg
11:41
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_iscord2hl_250711.jpg
07:53
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_scottishopenrd2hlsv2_250711.jpg
10:25
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_portrushbacknine_250711.jpg
05:05
How Royal Portrush’s back nine will test players
nbc_golf_portrushfrontnine_250711.jpg
04:55
Iconic holes headline Royal Portrush’s front nine
nbc_golf_iscord1_250710.jpg
09:08
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_scottishopenrd1_250710.jpg
12:24
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open First Round
nbc_golf_roryandviktor_250710.jpg
05:29
McIlroy, Hovland talk Genesis Scottish Open Rd. 1
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250707.jpg
01:46
How Campbell clutched up in another playoff win
nbc_golf_jdeerefinal_250706.jpg
14:44
Highlights: 2025 John Deere Classic, Round 4
davis_mpx.jpg
01:43
Thompson eyes repeat win with John Deere lead
nbc_golf_jdeereround3_250705.jpg
09:52
Highlights: 2025 John Deere Classic, Round 3
nbc_golf_johndeererd2_250704.jpg
08:55
Highlights: 2025 John Deere Classic, Round 2
nbc_golf_pga_johndeererd1hl_250703.jpg
10:22
Highlights: 2025 John Deere Classic, First Round
nbc_bte_johndeereclassicwinner_250702.jpg
01:49
Target Thorbjornsen at +3500 to win John Deere
nbc_golf_adamscottitleist_250701.JPG
01:28
Why Scott marks his golf ball with Southern Cross
nbc_golf_macintyretitleist_250701.JPG
01:05
MacIntyre: Titleist Pro V1 offers ‘more spin’
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250630.jpg
01:18
How powerful Potgieter won the Rocket Classic
nbc_golf_rocketclassicrd4_250629.jpg
12:40
Highlights: 2025 Rocket Classic, Final Round
nbc_golf_rocketclassicrd3_250628.jpg
11:56
Highlights: 2025 Rocket Classic, Third Round
nbc_golf_rocketclassicrd2_250627.jpg
11:08
Highlights: 2025 Rocket Classic, Second Round
nbc_golf_morikawarocketrd1_250626.jpg
09:03
Morikawa struggles with putting at Rocket Classic

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_muwhu_bowenintv_250726.jpg
03:01
Bowen shares pros, cons of loss to Man United
nbc_pl_muwhuhl_250726.jpg
09:32
PL Summer Series Extended HLs: Man Utd v. West Ham
nbc_pl_muwhu_postgamereacs_250726.jpg
04:03
Fernandes’ quality guides Man United past West Ham
nbc_pl_muwhu_fernandesintv_250726.jpg
01:38
Fernandes analyzes Man United’s win over West Ham
nbc_nas_xfinityindy_250726.jpg
09:57
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Indy on The CW
nbc_pl_muwhu_bowengoal_250726.jpg
01:03
Bowen pulls West Ham within one v. Man United
nbc_pl_manuwhu_fernandesdgoal2_250726.jpg
01:03
Fernandes doubles Man United’s lead over West Ham
nbc_golf_penske_250726.jpg
01:09
Kitayama ties course record at 3M Open, Round 3
nbc_pl_muwhu_fernandesgoal_250726.jpg
01:59
Fernandes’ penalty gives Man Utd lead v. West Ham
nbc_pl_sheamusintv_250726.jpg
05:49
Sheamus: Ekitike will be a ‘very exciting player’
nbc_golf_bhatiaolesen_250726.jpg
07:31
Bhatia, Olesen ride different attitudes to 3M lead
nbc_pl_evebouhl_250726.jpg
06:48
PL Summer Series HLs: Everton v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_ferdinand_250726.jpg
03:45
Ferdinand shares expectations for Man United
nbc_golf_woadintvreax_250726.jpg
06:02
Woad’s iron play shines at Women’s Scottish Open
nbc_pl_evebou_amorimintv_250726.jpg
03:07
Amorim: Man United need to ‘build a bond’
nbc_pl_evebou_potterintv_250726.jpg
03:04
Potter ‘hopeful’ Fullkrug can make an impact
nbc_pl_evebou_postgamereacs_250726.jpg
03:36
Bournemouth make a ‘statement’ in rout of Everton
nbc_golf_usjunioramateurtrophy_250726.jpg
03:02
2025 U.S. Junior Amateur trophy presentation
nbc_pl_evebou_billingintv_250726.jpg
57
Biling praises teammates after rout of Everton
nbc_golf_junioramateurfinalhl_250726.jpg
09:49
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Junior Amateur, Finals
nbc_pl_evebou_adjeigoal_250726.jpg
58
Everton’s howler results in Bournemouth’s third
nbc_pl_evebou_ouattaragoal_v2_250726.jpg
55
Ouattara blasts Cherries 2-0 in front of Everton
nbc_pl_evebou_billinggoal_250726.jpg
01:10
Billing drills Bournemouth 1-0 ahead of Everton
nbc_pl_summertransfers_250726.jpg
04:05
Liverpool go ‘to another level’ if they sign Isak
nbc_pl_pregame_chelseadiscussion_250726.jpg
01:02
Are Chelsea contenders in the PL title race?
nbc_pl_barclaysfeature_250726.jpg
01:27
GOAL-E program prepares youth for life success
nbc_pl_pregame_moyesintv_250726.jpg
02:23
Everton want to ‘build momentum’ at Summer Series
nbc_pl_pregame_iraolaintv_250726.jpg
02:32
Iraola realistic about Bournemouth’s expectations
nbc_cyc_francefemmesstage1_250726.jpg
11:58
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France Femmes, Stage 1
nbc_btp_stage20_seg2_250726.jpg
04:23
Stage 20 continues ‘hellacious’ Tour de France