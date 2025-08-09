 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: FedEx St. Jude Championship - Third Round
Tommy Fleetwood maintains lead as Scottie Scheffler makes charge at FedEx St. Jude
MLB: Houston Astros at New York Yankees
Mariano Rivera tears Achilles in Yankees Old-Timers’ Day game and needs surgery
Connor Zilisch amublance.jpg
Watkins Glen Xfinity winner Connor Zilisch transported to local hospital after fall in victory lane

Top Clips

nbc_moto_jettlawrenceintv_250809.jpg
Jett: Ironman National ‘wasn’t my best day’
nbc_moto_tomacintv_v2_250809.jpg
Tomac ‘surprised’ about Ironman podium finish
nbc_moto_rjhampshireintv_250809.jpg
Hampshire seeing ‘so much improvement’ in 450

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Fleetwood storms to lead in FedEx St. Jude Round 2

August 9, 2025 05:56 PM
Dive into the stats to see how Tommy Fleetwood went from one stroke behind Akshay Bhatia after Round 1 to finishing with a three-stroke lead in Round 2 at TPC Southwind.
Up Next
nbc_golf_fedexrd3_250809.jpg
16:09
Highlights: FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_fedexstjuderd2hl_250808.jpg
8:12
Highlights: FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_finautiktokfamily_250808.jpg
2:13
Finau: Wife, children are ‘my crown jewels’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_tonyfinauhappygilmore2_250808.jpg
3:06
Finau: ‘Extremely special’ filming Happy Gilmore 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_spaunhappyhour_250808.jpg
3:24
Spaun recounts U.S. Open winning putt as ‘destiny’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_stjudecdwround1_250807.jpg
1:15
Bhatia rips through first round in Memphis
Now Playing
nbc_golf_fedexstjuderd1hls_250807.jpg
13:49
Highlights: FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_fleetwoodholeout_250807.jpg
0:18
Fleetwood birdies from bunker at TPC Southwind
Now Playing
nbc_golf_finauputt4thhole_250807.jpg
0:46
Finau cashes in for birdie from the far fringe
Now Playing
nbc_golf_stjudecdw_250806.jpg
1:22
Inside Matsuyama’s 2024 FedEx St. Jude win
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_sales_penskewyndham_250804.jpg
01:38
Top shots from the 2025 Wyndham Championship
nbc_golf_wyndhamfinal_250803.jpg
13:21
Highlights: Wyndham Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_gc_penske_250802.jpg
01:23
Young in driver’s seat at Wyndham Championship
nbc_golf_pga_wyndhamrd3hl_250802.jpg
13:31
Highlights: Wyndham Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_pga_wyndhamrd2hl_250801.jpg
04:08
Highlights: Wyndham Championship, Second Round
nbc_golf_sales_penske3m_250728.jpg
01:47
Top shots from 2025 3M Open
nbc_golf_3mfinalv2_250727.jpg
11:19
Highlights: 3M Open, Final Round
nbc_golf_3mopenrd3_250726.jpg
15:29
Highlights: 2025 3M Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_olesenace_250726.jpg
04:03
Olesen fires an ace at the 3M Open 8th
nbc_golf_3mopenrd2_250725.jpg
10:09
Highlights: 3M Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_3mopenrd1_250724.jpg
12:00
Highlights: 3M Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_barracudafinalrd_250720.jpg
11:28
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_barracudachampionshipv2_250719.jpg
10:34
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_baracuddard2_250718.jpg
09:21
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_barracudard1_250717.jpg
09:31
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250714.jpg
01:28
Top shots from 2025 Genesis Scottish Open
ISCO_4_raw.jpg
06:07
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_scottishfinalrd_250713.jpg
14:47
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open Final Round
nbc_golf_penske_250712.jpg
53
Rory leaps into Genesis Scottish Open contention
nbc_golf_pgaiscord3_250712.jpg
05:24
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_scottishopenrd3_250712.jpg
11:41
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_iscord2hl_250711.jpg
07:53
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_scottishopenrd2hlsv2_250711.jpg
10:25
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_portrushbacknine_250711.jpg
05:05
How Royal Portrush’s back nine will test players
nbc_golf_portrushfrontnine_250711.jpg
04:55
Iconic holes headline Royal Portrush’s front nine
nbc_golf_iscord1_250710.jpg
09:08
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_scottishopenrd1_250710.jpg
12:24
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open First Round
nbc_golf_roryandviktor_250710.jpg
05:29
McIlroy, Hovland talk Genesis Scottish Open Rd. 1

Latest Clips

nbc_moto_jettlawrenceintv_250809.jpg
01:20
Jett: Ironman National ‘wasn’t my best day’
nbc_moto_tomacintv_v2_250809.jpg
43
Tomac ‘surprised’ about Ironman podium finish
nbc_moto_rjhampshireintv_250809.jpg
58
Hampshire seeing ‘so much improvement’ in 450
nbc_moto_hunterlawrenceintv_250809.jpg
01:04
Lawrence: ‘Good to get the monkey off the back’
nbc_moto_vialleintv_v5_250809.jpg
37
Vialle back on track after Ironman podium
shimoda_intrv.jpg
59
Shimoda: ‘I had nothing’ for Deegan at Ironman
nbc_moto_deeganintv_250809.jpg
51
Deegan ‘felt like himself again’ at Ironman
svg_and_marks_copy.jpg
04:30
SVG, Marks discuss Trackhouse, 2024 Glen finish
nbc_wnba_fritopplays_250809.jpg
03:01
HLs: Wilson scores 29 in birthday win over Storm
sales_nas_creditone_watkinsglen_250808.jpg
02:12
Who will strike when it counts at Watkins Glen?
nbc_nas_trucks_watkinsglennv2_250808.jpg
16:18
HLs: NASCAR Truck Series race at Watkins Glen
oly_gawph_championships_skyeblakely_250808.jpg
03:41
Blakely soars on beam, uneven bars in return
oly_gawph_championships_hezleyrivera_250808.jpg
06:17
Rivera rides top score on beam to Day 1 lead
nbc_golf_gc_scottieschefflerv2_250808.jpg
04:45
Scheffler remains ‘in the mix’ after uneven Friday
nbc_golf_uswomensamateurqfhl_250808.jpg
13:59
HLs: 2025 U.S. Women’s Amateur, Quarterfinals
nbc_golf_gc_bestofsmylie_250808.jpg
03:43
Smylie’s best moments from FedEx St. Jude Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_tommyfleetwood_250808.jpg
08:55
Fleetwood has TPC Southwind ‘figured out’
nbc_golf_pga_tommyfleetwoodintv_250808.jpg
01:34
Fleetwood’s second sub-65 day ‘feels really nice’
nbc_roto_astros_250808.jpg
01:59
Astros getting reinforcements to starting rotation
nbc_roto_michaelking_250808.jpg
01:13
SP King returning from lengthy absence for Padres
nbc_roto_nolav2_250808.jpg
01:33
Phillies’ Nola returning soon to starting rotation
nbc_roto_warren_250808.jpg
01:24
Warren is a ‘talent profile to bet on’ as a TE1
nbc_roto_burrow_250808.jpg
01:48
Burrow in midseason form to start the preseason
nbc_roto_richardson_250808.jpg
01:53
‘It is not all coming together’ for QB Richardson
nbc_dps_devinmccourtyinterview_250808.jpg
13:54
McCourty advises Hunter to ‘focus on one position’
scottiefedexmemphiseight.jpg
55
Scheffler bounces back after bogey in Memphis
mike_t.jpg
05:23
Why Steelers o8.5 wins is the ‘perennial best bet’
tjwattafcnorthbestbets.jpg
02:13
Watt at +950 for DPOY leads AFC North best bets
nbc_bte_coltsfuture_250808.jpg
02:59
Richardson’s health struggles lower Colts’ stock
nbc_bte_brownspanthers_250808.jpg
01:51
What to expect from Browns QB Sanders vs. Panthers