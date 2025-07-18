 Skip navigation
Top News

MX 2024 Rd 08 Washougal Chase Sexton Hunter Lawrence on the line.jpg
Washougal Motocross 2025 preview: Top finishes, previous winners, historic results, who to watch
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants
Fantasy baseball dynasty rankings: Rotoworld’s Top 500 players for 2025 MLB season
NASCAR Cup Series Bluegreen Vacations Duel #1
23XI Racing, Front Row to run as open teams at Dover after court’s decision

Top Clips

nbc_moto_smxs3ep27_facts_250717.jpg
SMX points battle could see a ‘shake up’ soon
nbc_moto_smxs3ep27_osborneintv_250717.jpg
Osborne talks Tomac’s form in MX, BETA brand
haiden_deegan_sc.jpg
Washougal preview: Deegan injury, Yamaha struggles

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 1

July 17, 2025 09:08 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from the opening round of the 2025 Barracuda Championship from Old Greenwood in Truckee, California.
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250714.jpg
1:28
Top shots from 2025 Genesis Scottish Open
ISCO_4_raw.jpg
6:07
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_scottishfinalrd_250713.jpg
14:47
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open Final Round
nbc_golf_penske_250712.jpg
0:53
Rory leaps into Genesis Scottish Open contention
nbc_golf_pgaiscord3_250712.jpg
5:24
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_scottishopenrd3_250712.jpg
11:41
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_iscord2hl_250711.jpg
7:53
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_scottishopenrd2hlsv2_250711.jpg
10:25
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_portrushbacknine_250711.jpg
5:05
How Royal Portrush’s back nine will test players
nbc_golf_portrushfrontnine_250711.jpg
4:55
Iconic holes headline Royal Portrush’s front nine
Now Playing

nbc_golf_iscord1_250710.jpg
09:08
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_scottishopenrd1_250710.jpg
12:24
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open First Round
nbc_golf_roryandviktor_250710.jpg
05:29
McIlroy, Hovland talk Genesis Scottish Open Rd. 1
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250707.jpg
01:46
How Campbell clutched up in another playoff win
nbc_golf_jdeerefinal_250706.jpg
14:44
Highlights: 2025 John Deere Classic, Round 4
davis_mpx.jpg
01:43
Thompson eyes repeat win with John Deere lead
nbc_golf_jdeereround3_250705.jpg
09:52
Highlights: 2025 John Deere Classic, Round 3
nbc_golf_johndeererd2_250704.jpg
08:55
Highlights: 2025 John Deere Classic, Round 2
nbc_golf_pga_johndeererd1hl_250703.jpg
10:22
Highlights: 2025 John Deere Classic, First Round
nbc_bte_johndeereclassicwinner_250702.jpg
01:49
Target Thorbjornsen at +3500 to win John Deere
nbc_golf_adamscottitleist_250701.JPG
01:28
Why Scott marks his golf ball with Southern Cross
nbc_golf_macintyretitleist_250701.JPG
01:05
MacIntyre: Titleist Pro V1 offers ‘more spin’
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250630.jpg
01:18
How powerful Potgieter won the Rocket Classic
nbc_golf_rocketclassicrd4_250629.jpg
12:40
Highlights: 2025 Rocket Classic, Final Round
nbc_golf_rocketclassicrd3_250628.jpg
11:56
Highlights: 2025 Rocket Classic, Third Round
nbc_golf_rocketclassicrd2_250627.jpg
11:08
Highlights: 2025 Rocket Classic, Second Round
nbc_golf_morikawarocketrd1_250626.jpg
09:03
Morikawa struggles with putting at Rocket Classic
nbc_golf_rocketclassicrd1hls_250616.jpg
09:07
Highlights: 2025 Rocket Classic, First Round
nbc_golf_roypotgieterintv_250626.jpg
04:29
‘Fun day': Roy, Potgieter reflect on course record
nbc_golf_martinhallspaunswing_250624.jpg
04:07
What can golfers learn from Spaun’s swing?
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250623.jpg
01:13
How Bradley put together storybook Travelers win
nbc_golf_sales_travelersbestsoundv2_250623.jpg
02:49
Bradley recaps ‘special’ Travelers Championship
nbc_golf_travelersrd4_250622.jpg
14:57
Highlights: 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_penske_250621.jpg
01:17
Fleetwood moves closer to first PGA Tour victory
henley_site.jpg
15:42
Highlights: 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 3
triple_site.jpg
02:41
Bunker mis-hit sends Scheffler to triple bogey
nbc_golf_pgatravelersrd2_250620.jpg
11:17
Highlights: 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_justinthomashighlightsinterviewv2_250620.jpg
03:58
Flatstick leads the way for JT in Travelers Rd 2
nbc_golf_eckroatbunker_250620.jpg
52
Eckroat chips from bunker for dunk at Travelers
nbc_golf_sales_strengthfield_250620.jpg
01:38
Travelers Championship now a ‘world-class event’

Latest Clips

nbc_moto_smxs3ep27_facts_250717.jpg
05:51
SMX points battle could see a ‘shake up’ soon
nbc_moto_smxs3ep27_osborneintv_250717.jpg
05:01
Osborne talks Tomac’s form in MX, BETA brand
haiden_deegan_sc.jpg
17:10
Washougal preview: Deegan injury, Yamaha struggles
nbc_golf_paceofplay_250717.jpg
03:41
Golfers frustrated by pace of play at The Open
nbc_golf_gcpodopenrd1takeaways_250717.jpg
02:58
Open Thursday ‘right on pace’ of expectations
nbc_wnba_bestofthenight_250717.jpg
03:06
HLs: Liberty crush Fever, Aces-Wings thriller
nbc_golf_mcilroyseg_250717.jpg
10:10
Country behind him, Rory steadies, but driver off
nbc_golf_johnsonseg_250717.jpg
05:38
Wagner takes medicine on 11 like Scheffler, Rory
nbc_golf_mattfitzpatrickseg_250717.jpg
05:16
Ryder Cup a cause for Fitzpatrick’s turnaround?
nbc_golf_scottieschefflersegment_250717.jpg
10:09
Driver off, but Scheffler recovers fabulously
nbc_golf_theopenrd1late_250717.jpg
19:40
HLs: The Open Championship 2025, Late First Round
nbc_golf_jeep16x9_250717.jpg
01:23
Top shots at No. 16, 2025 Open Championship, Rd. 1
nbc_golf_englishint_250717.jpg
01:15
English: Was ‘hitting my spots’ throughout Round 1
nbc_golf_roryintv_250717.jpg
01:23
Rory: Solid start, handling Portrush scene better
nbc_roto_terranceferguson_250717.jpg
01:08
Rams’ Ferguson can make fantasy impact as rookie
nbc_roto_michaelpenix_250717.jpg
01:11
Penix Jr. opens up ‘different avenue’ for Falcons
nbc_roto_effin_250717.jpg
01:42
Eflin’s return could boost the Orioles rotation
nbc_roto_raisel_250717.jpg
01:19
Braves’ Iglesias dominating after early struggles
nbc_roto_eovaldi_250717.jpg
01:44
Eovaldi’s evolution may be title worthy in fantasy
nbc_cyc_tdfstg12v3_250717.jpg
33:55
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 12
nbc_dls_bestmomentsofmlballstar_250717.jpg
01:38
Best moments from 2025 MLB All-Star Week
nbc_cyc_stage13preview_250717.jpg
04:20
Who can challenge Pogacar in Stage 13 time trial?
nbc_dls_hunterhenrydiscussion_250717.jpg
02:13
Is Henry a NE Patriot or revolutionary patriot?
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250717.jpg
05:33
PFT PM Mailbag: Should players sign shorter deals?
nbc_pftpm_collins_250717.jpg
02:16
49ers, second-rounder Collins agree to deal
pftpmvonmiller250717.jpg
01:55
What lack of details may mean for Miller-WAS deal
nbc_pftpm_najeeharris_250717.jpg
03:00
LAC must ‘make assessments’ on Harris’ eye injury
nbc_pftpm_lloydhowell_250717.jpg
04:45
Next steps in NFLPA collusion case, Howell probe
nbc_pftpm_nflpa_250717.jpg
06:43
NFL, NFLPA conceal second grievance ruling
nbc_golf_jtholeout_250717.jpg
44
JT’s soft touch leads to birdie at Portrush No. 8