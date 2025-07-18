Watch Now
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 1
Watch the best shots and moments from the opening round of the 2025 Barracuda Championship from Old Greenwood in Truckee, California.
Top shots from 2025 Genesis Scottish Open
From Rory McIlroy's impressive par save to Chris Gotterup's late birdie, relive the most memorable shots from the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, presented by Penske.
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Final Round
Watch the best shots from the fourth and final round of the ISCO Championship at Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky.
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open Final Round
Watch the top moments and best action from the fourth and final round of the PGA Tour and DP World Tour's Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.
Rory leaps into Genesis Scottish Open contention
Rory McIlroy used an impressive putter to fuel his rise up the leaderboard during Saturday's action at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he put himself in prime position for a title ahead of Sunday's final round.
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Round 3
Watch the best shots from the third round of the ISCO Championship at Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky.
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, Round 3
Watch the top moments and best action from the third round of the PGA Tour and DP World Tour's Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Round 2
Watch the best shots from the second round of the ISCO Championship at Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky.
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, Round 2
Watch the best shots and top moments from the second round of the PGA Tour and DP World Tour's Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.
How Royal Portrush’s back nine will test players
Mike Tirico looks at the back nine of Royal Portrush, which features iconic holes such as Calamity Corner that will add to the drama of The Open Championship.