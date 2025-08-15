Clock is ticking on Stafford, Rams

Skip navigation
NFL will have social justice messages in end zone
McCaffrey 'fast and strong' as ever at 49ers camp
Detroit Lions 'paying price for being great team'
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons's agent, ASAFP
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as "consultant"
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
NFL will have social justice messages in end zone
McCaffrey ‘fast and strong’ as ever at 49ers camp
Detroit Lions ‘paying price for being great team’
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Clock is ticking on Stafford, Rams
August 15, 2025 08:31 AM
Matthew Stafford is expected to workout with the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, and Mike Florio shares why the "clock is ticking" for the team to make a decision at quarterback before Week 1.
05:25
NFL will have social justice messages in end zone
03:06
McCaffrey ‘fast and strong’ as ever at 49ers camp
03:54
Detroit Lions ‘paying price for being great team’
05:50
Tomlin: Steelers defense can do ‘big, big things’
11:44
Flores has ‘hard’ path to being head coach again
09:25
Court rules Flores lawsuit can move forward
06:32
NFL ‘could still’ suspend Browns RB Judkins
14:25
Florio: ‘No excuse’ for Rice’s delayed hearing
14:20
Rice’s delayed hearing is ‘unusual’ NFL business
01:22
How Rice’s legal drama will affect fantasy value
01:05
Jefferson (hamstring) still not practicing
07:48
McBride, Njoku among TEs with highest target rates
12:58
Ridley, Meyers lead WRs with high target shares
06:29
Cowboys WR Pickens ‘has every tool in the bag’
04:56
Kamara will perform despite Saints QB situation
04:17
Conner ‘still the lead dog’ in Cardinals backfield
01:07
Nabers leads best bets for most receiving yards
07:32
Williams ‘hasn’t been consistent enough’ in camp
13:13
Report: Chiefs WR Rice to have hearing on Sept. 30
02:14
49ers ‘warrant favoritism’ at +150 to win NFC West
06:35
PFT Draft: Most indispensable AFC non-quarterbacks
07:46
Jones: ‘Cowboys are a soap opera 365 days a year’
07:03
Analyzing RB Cook’s new four-year deal with Bills
05:05
Should NFL suspend guys for joint practice fights?
07:03
Cousins will not play in preseason, Morris says
12:39
Predicting 2025 division finishes: NFC West
04:34
Are Dallas Cowboys worth more than $12.8 billion?
11:02
Sanders unlikely to play Saturday against Eagles
02:06
Is Colts logo pretzel hilarious or revolting?
12:58
Will Parsons eventually get new deal from Cowboys?
11:51
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Amateur, Round of 16
01:17
McIntyre’s putter on fire at the BMW Championship
04:17
Donegan rides hometown crowd to U.S. Amateur QFs
08:12
Highlights: Scheffler, 2025 BMW Championship, R1
10:40
Highlights: 2025 BMW Championship, Round 1
06:08
Carmichael: Deegan has a lot to gain by racing 450
12:42
Jett Lawrence favored heading into Unadilla
06:42
450, 250 MX titles could be clinched at Unadilla
17:56
Jett’s penalty, Deegan riding 450 MX in 2026
01:01
MacIntyre dropping long range putts at the BMW
03:41
Ten must-see games on NBA schedule
02:53
Hovland finding consistency at BMW Championship
01:15
Chubb, Pierce splitting reps with Texans starters
01:27
Nationals activating top prospect Crews off IL
01:26
Hurston ‘making an impression’ in first two starts
09:36
What are the biggest ACC storylines this season?
01:21
Cruz placed on concussion IL, Simon potential fit
02:48
What to make of Fisher, Gruden’s proclamations
05:25
Expect another ‘well-rounded’ Notre Dame team
07:04
Highlights: 2025 Portland Classic, Round 1
09:24
Can anyone chase down Clemson in ACC?
08:17
Are any Big Ten coaches on the hot seat?
32
Højgaard holes out for eagle twice in three holes
12:07
Questions still surround Penn State and Ohio State
04:03
Do Texas, Penn State deserve love from AP poll?
01:34
Aces, Mercury both ‘trying to remain relevant’
01:30
Is Nakase the pick in WNBA COTY market?
01:34
Army ‘replacing a lot of production’ in 2025
02:05
Nuggets should be second favorite for NBA title
02:00
Forest, Spurs lead best plus money top-five bets
