 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Purdue at UCLA
Bilodeau’s late 3-pointer helps UCLA stun No. 4 Purdue, snapping Boilermakers’ 9-game winning streak
NCAA Basketball: Texas Tech at Baylor
Christian Anderson has 26 points with 8 of No. 12 Texas Tech’s record 17 3s in 92-73 win at Baylor
Tennis: Australian Open
Top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka reaches the third round at the Australian Open

Top Clips

nbc_nba_laldenverdigitalhit_260120.jpg
Luka dictates Lakers’ comeback win over Nuggets
nbc_nba_postgame_dunksoftheweek_260120.jpg
Dunks of the week: Bailey elevates and detonates
nbc_nba_kumingatalk_260120.jpg
Unpacking Dunleavy’s comments on Kuminga

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Purdue at UCLA
Bilodeau’s late 3-pointer helps UCLA stun No. 4 Purdue, snapping Boilermakers’ 9-game winning streak
NCAA Basketball: Texas Tech at Baylor
Christian Anderson has 26 points with 8 of No. 12 Texas Tech’s record 17 3s in 92-73 win at Baylor
Tennis: Australian Open
Top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka reaches the third round at the Australian Open

Top Clips

nbc_nba_laldenverdigitalhit_260120.jpg
Luka dictates Lakers’ comeback win over Nuggets
nbc_nba_postgame_dunksoftheweek_260120.jpg
Dunks of the week: Bailey elevates and detonates
nbc_nba_kumingatalk_260120.jpg
Unpacking Dunleavy’s comments on Kuminga

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Lakers defensive adjustments minimize Nuggets

January 21, 2026 01:33 AM
NBA Showtime credits the Los Angeles Lakers' defensive ability to minimize Jamal Murray in the second half as well as Luka Doncic's "spectacular" night in their win against the Nuggets.

Related Videos

nbc_nba_laldenverdigitalhit_260120.jpg
01:02
Luka dictates Lakers’ comeback win over Nuggets
nbc_nba_postgame_dunksoftheweek_260120.jpg
03:00
Dunks of the week: Bailey elevates and detonates
nbc_nba_kumingatalk_260120.jpg
02:32
Unpacking Dunleavy’s comments on Kuminga
nbc_nba_lukapostgameintv_260120.jpg
01:05
Doncic calls win over Denver ‘big time’
nbc_nba_quickleycomp_260120.jpg
01:55
Highlights: Quickley buries Warriors with 40
nbc_nba_lukacomp_260120_copy.jpg
01:58
HLs: Luka notches 38-point triple-double vs DEN
nbc_nba_lalden_2minhl_260120_copy.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Lakers battle back for win vs Nuggets
nbc_nba_keyonte40_260120(2).jpg
02:00
Highlights: George torches Timberwolves for 43
nbc_nba_houdigitalhit_260120.jpg
01:04
Rockets get ‘gutsy’ win as Sheppard takes over 4th
nbc_nba_sheppardintv_260120.jpg
01:36
Sheppard shines big in Rockets comeback victory
nbc_nba_housas2min_260120.jpg
01:58
HLs: Rockets launch late comeback to defeat Spurs
nbc_nba_rimdelay_260120_copy.jpg
03:11
Tip-off for Spurs-Rockets delayed by crooked rim
nbc_nba_tatumupdate_260120.jpg
03:30
Why Tatum needs to keep bigger picture in mind
knicks_accountability.jpg
05:55
Knicks’ turnaround begins with self accountability
nbc_nba_lakers_260120.jpg
02:44
Doncic is ‘taking the reigns’ with Lakers
nbc_nba_butlerinjury_260120.jpg
06:16
How do Warriors pivot with Butler out for year?
nbc_nba_wemby_260120.jpg
07:12
Did Wemby deserve ASG starting spot over Edwards?
nbc_roto_jalenbrunson_260120.jpg
01:43
NYK, Brunson must figure things out ‘in a hurry’
nbc_roto_tyresemaxey_260120.jpg
01:10
Maxey doing everything at ‘career-best’ levels
nbc_roto_kristapsporzingis_260120.jpg
01:23
Utilizing Hawks in fantasy with KP, Risacher out
brandin.jpg
01:52
Podziemski, Melton to step up in Butler’s absence
nbc_nba_enjoywest_260120.jpg
09:51
Will Avdija get selected to NBA All-Star Game?
nbc_nba_enjoykat_260120.jpg
09:55
Does Towns deserve to make NBA All-Star Game?
nbc_nba_enjoyjimmybutler_260120.jpg
09:55
How can Warriors stay competitive without Butler?
nbc_nba_enjoydraftkings_260120.jpg
04:46
Will Wembanyama have good game against Rockets?
nbc_nba_restrictedfa_260120.jpg
08:47
Guessing contracts for pending RFAs: Duren, Watson
nbc_bte_lakersnuggets_260120.jpg
01:47
Fade Lakers against hot Nuggets squad
nbc_bte_spursrockets_260120.jpg
02:04
Spurs are worthy underdog bet against Rockets
nbc_nba_bosvsdet_digitalhit_260119.jpg
01:54
Why Celtics-Pistons was ‘a proving ground game’
nbc_nba_jbtalk_260119.jpg
01:35
Brown took ‘defensive challenge’ of guarding Cade

Latest Clips

nbc_cbb_bilodeauint_260120.jpg
01:07
Bilodeau, UCLA ‘bounce back’ with upset of Purdue
nbc_cbb_uclapurfinal2_260120.jpg
02:58
THRILLING FINISH: Purdue, UCLA go down to the wire
nbc_cbb_purdueuclahl_260121.jpg
04:56
Highlights: UCLA shocks Purdue in Westwood
nbc_pff_neden_260120.jpg
01:50
Players to watch in Patriots vs. Broncos
nbc_pff_larsea_260120.jpg
01:58
Players to watch in Rams vs. Seahawks
nbc_pff_tfiveqbs_260120.jpg
01:20
2026 NFL Draft: Top-5 QBs with Pro Football Focus
nbc_pff_tfivemock_260120.jpg
01:44
PFF Top 5 2026 NFL Mock Draft
nbc_cbb_baylorttech_260120.jpg
03:11
Highlights: Texas Tech takes it to Baylor
nbc_cbb_andersoncomp_260120.jpg
02:26
Highlights: Anderson drops eight threes on Baylor
nbc_cyc_downunderstage1hl_260120.jpg
23:26
Highlights: Tour Down Under, Men’s Stage 1
michigan_hl_mpx.jpg
01:36
Highlights: Michigan discards Indiana
nbc_cbb_mayint_260120.jpg
44
May shows his team value of concentration
nbc_csu_cfpnatty_260120.jpg
05:11
Simms: Big Ten ‘certainly closed the gap’ on SEC
nbc_csu_no1pickodds_260120.jpg
02:35
Is there chance Mendoza isn’t No. 1 pick in draft?
nbc_csu_robertsaleh_260120.jpg
10:18
Saleh will have ‘a lot to work with’ in Tennessee
nbc_roto_drewpetzing_260120.jpg
01:37
Petzing to Lions ‘secretly good’ hire for fantasy
nbc_roto_robertsaleh_260120.jpg
01:34
Saleh can help Titans establish an ‘identity’
nbc_roto_jeffhafley_260120.jpg
01:22
Dolphins to undergo ‘big shift’ with Hafley
nbc_dps_chasedanielinterview_260120.jpg
15:17
Will Mendoza be successful quarterback in NFL?
nbc_dps_indianawinsnationaltitle_260120.jpg
11:19
Is Indiana one of best stories in sports history?
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_260120.jpg
14:40
Tucker: Cooks should have ‘held onto the ball’
nbc_nba_enjoychibears_260120.jpg
04:57
Beecham: Bears ‘unified Chicago’ this season
nbc_pl_t2r_glaser_260120.jpg
06:10
Did Glasner cross the line criticizing Palace?
nbc_pl_t2r_thomasfrank_260120.jpg
07:06
Is Spurs ‘too big’ of a job for Frank?
nbc_pl_t2r_manumancityrecap_260120.jpg
10:32
Can Man United establish an identity with Carrick?
nbc_pl_genxg_partb_260120.jpg
26:27
Tottenham Hotspur are going backwards under Frank
nbc_pl_genxg_parta_260120.jpg
22:10
Man United’s ‘intensity, desire’ evident v. City
nbc_pl_mw22netbusters_v2_260120.jpg
25:50
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 22
nbc_bte_superbowlmvp_260120.jpg
02:09
Who is best early bet to win Super Bowl MVP?
nbc_pft_dksbmatchups_260120.jpg
03:29
Analyzing four potential Super Bowl LX matchups