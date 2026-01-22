 Skip navigation
Top News

NCAA Football: Duke at Connecticut
Judge grants Duke’s bid to block QB Darian Mensah’s transfer until Feb. 2 hearing in contract fight
Tennis: Australian Open
Defending champion Keys reaches the Australian Open third round, fellow American Pegula joins her
NHL: Buffalo Sabres at Vancouver Canucks
Sabres sign forward Josh Doan to 7-year, $48.65 million contract extension

Top Clips

oly_fswom_barbiejumps_final.jpg
Team USA uses Barbie to explain figure skating
nbc_dps_jasongarrettinterview_260121.jpg
Garrett: Macdonald is a ‘defensive genius’
nbc_dps_dponmlbhof_260121.jpg
Beltrán, Jones elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NCAA Football: Duke at Connecticut
Judge grants Duke’s bid to block QB Darian Mensah’s transfer until Feb. 2 hearing in contract fight
Tennis: Australian Open
Defending champion Keys reaches the Australian Open third round, fellow American Pegula joins her
NHL: Buffalo Sabres at Vancouver Canucks
Sabres sign forward Josh Doan to 7-year, $48.65 million contract extension

Mets reportedly acquire pitcher Freddy Peralta from Brewers in trade

  
Published January 21, 2026 10:57 PM

NEW YORK — The active New York Mets are acquiring ace pitcher Freddy Peralta in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers, two people familiar with the move told The Associated Press on Wednesday night.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal had not yet been announced.

New York also receives right-hander Tobias Myers as part of the trade. Milwaukee gets a pair of top prospects: pitcher Brandon Sproat and infielder Jett Williams.