Mets reportedly acquire pitcher Freddy Peralta from Brewers in trade

NEW YORK — The active New York Mets are acquiring ace pitcher Freddy Peralta in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers, two people familiar with the move told The Associated Press on Wednesday night.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal had not yet been announced.

New York also receives right-hander Tobias Myers as part of the trade. Milwaukee gets a pair of top prospects: pitcher Brandon Sproat and infielder Jett Williams.