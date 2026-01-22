 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_johnharbaugh_260122.jpg
Harbaugh already making changes with Giants
nbc_pft_macjones_260122.jpg
Jones is a valuable asset for 49ers
nbc_pft_49erspracticefield_260122.jpg
49ers will look into substation injury theory

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_johnharbaugh_260122.jpg
Harbaugh already making changes with Giants
nbc_pft_macjones_260122.jpg
Jones is a valuable asset for 49ers
nbc_pft_49erspracticefield_260122.jpg
49ers will look into substation injury theory

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Jones is a valuable asset for 49ers

January 22, 2026 09:20 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss Mac Jones’ outlook with the San Francisco 49ers, explaining why the team should look to keep the backup quarterback.

Related Videos

nbc_pft_johnharbaugh_260122.jpg
03:24
Harbaugh already making changes with Giants
nbc_pft_49erspracticefield_260122.jpg
03:36
49ers will look into substation injury theory
nbc_pft_rashidshaheed_260122.jpg
13:04
PFT Draft: Championship Sunday X-factors
nbc_pft_frankreich_260122.jpg
18:43
Reich on state of Bills, backup QBs in playoffs
nbc_pft_brandonbeane_260122.jpg
11:08
Beane makes it clear that Coleman was ‘my pick’
nbc_pft_powerplay_260122.jpg
04:42
Was there a ‘power play’ against McDermott?
nbc_pft_pegulaonbeane_260122.jpg
06:50
Promoting Beane after firing McDermott ‘seems odd’
nbc_pft_joshallenrole_260122.jpg
09:53
Report: Allen ‘has faith’ in Bills’ leadership
nbc_pft_peguladecision_260122.jpg
06:00
Did Pegula act too quickly when firing McDermott?
nbc_pft_pegulaonfiring_260122.jpg
08:59
Was Pegula ‘irrational’ in firing McDermott?
nbc_roto_romeodunze_260121.jpg
01:35
Odunze avoiding foot surgery is ‘a good sign’
nbc_roto_maliknabers_260121.jpg
01:28
Nabers will be an ‘alpha’ WR1 in fantasy for 2026
nbc_roto_mikemcdaniel_260121.jpg
01:26
Can McDaniel elevate fantasy floor for LAC offense
nbc_bte_leadingpasser_260121.jpg
01:47
Who will be leading passer on Championship Sunday?
nbc_bte_patsatbroncos_260121.jpg
01:48
Analyzing ‘massive’ swing to Pats-Broncos spread
nbc_pft_kraftconvo_260121.jpg
02:46
Kraft hints at big NFL schedule changes
nbc_pft_bakermayfield_260121.jpg
03:14
Mayfield sounds off on Stefanski via social media
nbc_pft_patsvsbroncos_260121.jpg
08:07
Can Stidham keep Broncos in it vs. Patriots?
nbc_pft_billscoachint_260121.jpg
04:38
Who is best fit for Bills’ head coaching job?
nbc_pft_mcdermottreport_260121.jpg
04:56
Inside McDermott’s reported roster comments
nbc_pft_giantsexpectations_260121.jpg
04:42
What should expectations for Giants be in 2026?
nbc_pft_mcdermottexpect_260121.jpg
09:24
Did McDermott need to reach SB to keep his job?
jd.jpg
06:53
Will Harbaugh get through to Dart?
nbc_pft_joeschoen_260121.jpg
14:16
Analyzing Schoen’s future with Harbaugh as coach
nbc_pft_lamarconvo_260121.jpg
11:29
Could Raiders make a ‘big swing’ for Lamar?
nbc_pft_mcdanielchargers_260121.jpg
05:08
Report: Chargers expected to hire McDaniel as OC
HarbaughGiantsintro1-21.jpg
09:31
Harbaugh introduced as Giants head coach
nbc_pft_harbaughcontrol_260121.jpg
10:09
Harbaugh wants his ‘fingerprint on everything’
nbc_pff_neden_260120.jpg
01:50
Players to watch in Patriots vs. Broncos
nbc_pff_larsea_260120.jpg
01:58
Players to watch in Rams vs. Seahawks

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_okcvsmil_260121.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Gilgeous-Alexander dominates Bucks
nbc_cbb_wvuvasuhl2way_260121.jpg
04:31
Highlights: WVU pulls away from ASU
nbc_cbb_wvuasureaxnintv_260121.jpg
03:39
WVU gets much-needed road Big 12 win
nbc_wcbb_marqvsju_260121.jpg
03:40
Highlights: Marquette edges out St. John’s
nbc_nba_atlvsmem_260121.jpg
01:55
Highlights: Johnson fills it up against Grizzlies
nbc_cbb_gtwonvnova_260121.jpg
03:50
Highlights: Villanova crushes Georgetown
nbc_cbb_lewisintv_260121.jpg
02:28
Lewis, Villanova ‘came out ready to hoop’
oly_fswom_barbiejumps_final.jpg
04:05
Team USA uses Barbie to explain figure skating
nbc_dps_jasongarrettinterview_260121.jpg
13:29
Garrett: Macdonald is a ‘defensive genius’
nbc_dps_dponmlbhof_260121.jpg
07:35
Beltrán, Jones elected to Baseball Hall of Fame
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_260121.jpg
19:51
Miller: Knicks aren’t clicking ‘chemistry-wise’
nbc_roto_tylerherro_260121.jpg
01:27
Herro (ribs) unlikely to play in Heat’s road trip
nbc_rtf_indianafuture_260121.jpg
07:36
What’s next for Indiana after championship win?
nbc_roto_kuminga_260121.jpg
01:47
Warriors’ Kuminga has ‘streaming value’ in fantasy
nbc_rtf_earlytop25_260121.jpg
04:21
Perry: OSU at No. 1 in early Top 25 is ‘insane’
nbc_roto_jalengreen_260121.jpg
01:36
Will Green relieve some pressure off of the Suns?
nbc_rtf_miamiacc_260121.jpg
06:45
Did Miami’s run ‘legitimize’ the ACC?
nbc_rtf_dukemensah_260121.jpg
09:43
Duke sues Mensah to keep him from transferring
nbc_rtf_cignettibest_260121.jpg
07:53
Cignetti proves he is CFB’s best coach right now
nbc_rtf_big10success_260121.jpg
09:10
Impact of Big Ten’s success on other conferences
nbc_bte_warriorsfutures_260121.jpg
02:18
How Butler’s injury shakes up GSW futures bets
nbc_cyc_wonedayrace_260121.jpg
17:38
Highlights: Tour Down Under, Women’s One-Day Race
nbc_nba_daughtersseg_260121.jpg
01:19
NBA Showtime take over: Daughters edition
nbc_nba_laldenverdigitalhit_260120.jpg
01:02
Luka dictates Lakers’ comeback win over Nuggets
nbc_nba_postgame_dunksoftheweek_260120.jpg
03:00
Dunks of the week: Bailey elevates and detonates
nbc_nba_kumingatalk_260120.jpg
02:32
Unpacking Dunleavy’s comments on Kuminga
nbc_nba_postgame_lakersanalysis_260120.jpg
05:49
Lakers defensive adjustments minimize Nuggets
nbc_nba_lukapostgameintv_260120.jpg
01:05
Doncic calls win over Denver ‘big time’
nbc_nba_quickleycomp_260120.jpg
01:55
Highlights: Quickley buries Warriors with 40
nbc_nba_lukacomp_260120_copy.jpg
01:58
HLs: Luka notches 38-point triple-double vs DEN