How to watch No. 10 Iowa vs No. 15 Maryland: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s game

Head to Peacock and NBCSN tonight for a thrilling women’s college basketball doubleheader. The action tips off at 6 PM ET, when the No. 10 Iowa Hawkeyes take on the No. 15 Maryland Terrapins. Then, at 8 PM, it’s Indiana vs No. 12 Ohio State. See below for more information on how to live stream each game and find out how you can follow all of the college basketball excitement this season on Peacock.

Iowa women face tough schedule after 7-0 start in Big Ten Iowa has gotten off to a strong start in Big Ten play, winning its first seven conference games.

Iowa:

The Hawkeyes defeated Michigan State 75-68 on Sunday night, remaining undefeated in conference play (7-0) and extending their win streak to six consecutive games. Hannah Steulke led the Hawkeyes with 22 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists. Ava Heiden finished with 20 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 assists. The sophomore center has scored in double figures in six straight games.

Maryland:

Maryland looks to bounce back after falling 97-67 to No. 3 UCLA on Saturday. Oluchi Okananwa led the way for the Terrapins with 25 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 steals. The junior guard leads the team in scoring with 17.3 points per game. She has scored at least 20 points in eight games this season.

The rest of the Terrapins shot 31% from the field in Saturday’s loss.

“The beauty of the league is there’s always another opportunity. We’ll get home and get ready for Iowa,” said Maryland head coach Brenda Frese.

How to watch No. 10 Iowa vs No. 15 Maryland:

When: Tonight, Thursday, January 22

Tonight, Thursday, January 22 Where: XFINITY Center, College Park, MD

XFINITY Center, College Park, MD Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

What other college basketball games are on Peacock tonight?

