How to watch Indiana vs No. 12 Ohio State: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s game

Head to Peacock and NBCSN tonight for an exciting women’s college basketball doubleheader. The action tips off at 6 PM ET, when the No. 10 Iowa Hawkeyes take on the No. 15 Maryland Terrapins. Then, at 8 PM, it’s Indiana vs No. 12 Ohio State. See below for more information on how to live stream each game and find out how you can follow all of the college basketball excitement this season on Peacock.

Iowa women face tough schedule after 7-0 start in Big Ten Iowa has gotten off to a strong start in Big Ten play, winning its first seven conference games.

Indiana:

The Hoosiers look to snap their six-game losing streak after last Wednesday’s 82-63 loss to the Washington Huskies. Washington shot 64.3% from the floor — the highest shooting percentage Indiana has allowed this season. Rebounding has been an issue for the Hoosiers, who rank last in the Big Ten at 32.2 rebounds per game and grabbed a season low 20 boards in the loss.

Indiana is still seeking its first conference win of the season.

Ohio State:

The Buckeyes earned their sixth straight win, defeating No.9 TCU 71-69 in the Coretta Scott King Classic on Monday in their second top-10 win of the season.

Chance Gray led the Buckeyes with 22 points, including six three-pointers.

“Chance stepped up when we needed her, “ said Buckeyes head coach Kevin McGuff after the game. We couldn’t win the game today without [her] playing the way that she did. That’s what veteran leaders do. She’s having a great senior season, and I still think she’s just scratching the surface of where she’s going to be at the end of the year.”

Jaloni Cambridge finished with 18 points, 8 assists, and 6 rebounds. The sophomore guard has scored in double figures in all 19 games this season.

How to watch Indiana vs No. 12 Ohio State:

When: Tonight, Thursday, January 22

Tonight, Thursday, January 22 Where: Value City Center, Columbus, Ohio

Value City Center, Columbus, Ohio Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

What other college basketball games are on Peacock tonight?

No. 10 Iowa vs No. 15 Maryland - 8:00 pm ET on Peacock and NBCSN

How do I watch college basketball games on NBC and Peacock?

