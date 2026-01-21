 Skip navigation
Top News

NFL: NFC Divisional Round-Los Angeles Rams at Chicago Bears
Rams vs. Seahawks prediction: Odds, picks, best bets, player props for the NFC Championship Game
SX 2026 Rd 01 Anaheim 1 450 Start.JPG
SuperMotocross Round 3, Anaheim 2: Top finishes, previous winners, historic results, who to watch
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Robbie Avila
Spirit of Saint Louis: How a lack of ego is fueling the No. 24 Billikens

Top Clips

nbc_roto_tylerherro_260121.jpg
Herro (ribs) unlikely to play in Heat’s road trip
nbc_rtf_indianafuture_260121.jpg
What’s next for Indiana after championship win?
nbc_roto_jalengreen_260121.jpg
Will Green relieve some pressure off of the Suns?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Report: Cody Bellinger stays with the Yankees, agrees to 5-year, $162.5 million contract

  
Published January 21, 2026 03:20 PM
Cody Bellinger became the last of the top free-agent hitters to reach a deal, agreeing to stay with the New York Yankees for a five-year, $162.5 million contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.

Bellinger gets a $20 million signing bonus payable on April 1, $32.5 million in the first two seasons, $25.8 million in the next two and $25.9 million in 2030. He also has a full no-trade provision.

Bellinger has the right to opt out after the 2027 or 2028 seasons to become a free agent again, but if there is a work stoppage that leads to no games being played in 2027, the agreement specifies the opt outs will shift to after the 2027 and 2028 seasons.

A two-time All-Star acquired by the Yankees from the Chicago Cubs in December 2024, Bellinger hit .272 with 29 homers and 98 RBIs last year — including .302 with 18 homers and 55 RBIs at Yankee Stadium. A left-handed hitter, he played in 149 games in the outfield and seven at first base in his first season since 2022 without a stint on the injured list.

He is a son of former Yankee Clay Bellinger.

Voted the 2017 National League Rookie of the Year and 2019 NL MVP, Bellinger has a .261 average with 225 homers and 695 RBIs in eight seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2018-22), Cubs (2023-24) and the Yankees.

He earned $57.5 million from the three-year, $80 million contract he reached with the Cubs before the 2024 season. Bellinger declined a $25 million option for 2026 in favor of a $5 million buyout.