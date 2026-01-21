Herro (ribs) unlikely to play in Heat's road trip

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Report: Cody Bellinger stays with the Yankees, agrees to 5-year, $162.5 million contract
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Rams vs. Seahawks prediction: Odds, picks, best bets, player props for the NFC Championship Game
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
SuperMotocross Round 3, Anaheim 2: Top finishes, previous winners, historic results, who to watch
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Top Clips
Garrett: Macdonald is a ‘defensive genius’
Beltrán, Jones elected to Baseball Hall of Fame
Miller: Knicks aren’t clicking ‘chemistry-wise’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Report: Cody Bellinger stays with the Yankees, agrees to 5-year, $162.5 million contract
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Rams vs. Seahawks prediction: Odds, picks, best bets, player props for the NFC Championship Game
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
SuperMotocross Round 3, Anaheim 2: Top finishes, previous winners, historic results, who to watch
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Top Clips
Garrett: Macdonald is a ‘defensive genius’
Beltrán, Jones elected to Baseball Hall of Fame
Miller: Knicks aren’t clicking ‘chemistry-wise’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Herro (ribs) unlikely to play in Heat's road trip
January 21, 2026 01:43 PM
Noah Rubin details the latest reports on Tyler Herro's rib injury that will likely keep him sidelined during the Miami Heat's current five-game road trip.
Related Videos
01:47
Warriors’ Kuminga has ‘streaming value’ in fantasy
01:36
Will Green relieve some pressure off of the Suns?
02:18
How Butler’s injury shakes up GSW futures bets
01:19
NBA Showtime take over: Daughters edition
01:02
Luka dictates Lakers’ comeback win over Nuggets
03:00
Dunks of the week: Bailey elevates and detonates
02:32
Unpacking Dunleavy’s comments on Kuminga
05:49
Lakers defensive adjustments minimize Nuggets
01:05
Doncic calls win over Denver ‘big time’
01:55
Highlights: Quickley buries Warriors with 40
01:58
HLs: Luka notches 38-point triple-double vs DEN
01:59
Highlights: Lakers battle back for win vs Nuggets
02:00
Highlights: George torches Timberwolves for 43
01:04
Rockets get ‘gutsy’ win as Sheppard takes over 4th
01:36
Sheppard shines big in Rockets comeback victory
01:58
HLs: Rockets launch late comeback to defeat Spurs
03:11
Tip-off for Spurs-Rockets delayed by crooked rim
03:30
Why Tatum needs to keep bigger picture in mind
05:55
Knicks’ turnaround begins with self accountability
02:44
Doncic is ‘taking the reins’ with Lakers
06:16
How do Warriors pivot with Butler out for year?
07:12
Did Wemby deserve ASG starting spot over Edwards?
01:43
NYK, Brunson must figure things out ‘in a hurry’
01:10
Maxey doing everything at ‘career-best’ levels
01:23
Utilizing Hawks in fantasy with KP, Risacher out
01:52
Podziemski, Melton to step up in Butler’s absence
09:51
Will Avdija get selected to NBA All-Star Game?
09:55
Does Towns deserve to make NBA All-Star Game?
09:55
How can Warriors stay competitive without Butler?
04:46
Will Wembanyama have good game against Rockets?
Latest Clips
13:29
Garrett: Macdonald is a ‘defensive genius’
07:35
Beltrán, Jones elected to Baseball Hall of Fame
19:51
Miller: Knicks aren’t clicking ‘chemistry-wise’
07:36
What’s next for Indiana after championship win?
04:21
Perry: OSU at No. 1 in early Top 25 is ‘insane’
06:45
Did Miami’s run ‘legitimize’ the ACC?
09:43
Duke sues Mensah to keep him from transferring
07:53
Cignetti proves he is CFB’s best coach right now
01:35
Odunze avoiding foot surgery is ‘a good sign’
09:10
Impact of Big Ten’s success on other conferences
01:28
Nabers will be an ‘alpha’ WR1 in fantasy for 2026
01:26
Can McDaniel elevate fantasy floor for LAC offense
01:47
Who will be leading passer on Championship Sunday?
01:48
Analyzing ‘massive’ swing to Pats-Broncos spread
17:38
Highlights: Tour Down Under, Women’s One-Day Race
02:46
Kraft hints at big NFL schedule changes
03:14
Mayfield sounds off on Stefanski via social media
08:07
Can Stidham keep Broncos in it vs. Patriots?
04:38
Who is best fit for Bills’ head coaching job?
04:56
Inside McDermott’s reported roster comments
04:42
What should expectations for Giants be in 2026?
09:24
Did McDermott need to reach SB to keep his job?
06:53
Will Harbaugh get through to Dart?
14:16
Analyzing Schoen’s future with Harbaugh as coach
11:29
Could Raiders make a ‘big swing’ for Lamar?
05:08
Report: Chargers expected to hire McDaniel as OC
09:31
Harbaugh introduced as Giants head coach
10:09
Harbaugh wants his ‘fingerprint on everything’
01:07
Bilodeau, UCLA ‘bounce back’ with upset of Purdue
02:58
THRILLING FINISH: Purdue, UCLA go down to the wire
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue