Reds’ ace Hunter Greene could miss up to 4 months following right elbow surgery

  
Published March 10, 2026 12:35 PM

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Cincinnati Reds’ ace Hunter Greene is scheduled to undergo surgery Wednesday on his right elbow and could miss up to the first four months of the season.

The Reds said Greene was diagnosed with bone chips and loose bodies in his elbow. Greene needed an MRI last week after he left spring training camp due to right elbow stiffness.

Greene went 7-4 with a 2.76 ERA last year, helping Cincinnati earn an NL wild card for its first playoff appearance since 2020.

Greene, whose 99.5 mph average four-seam fastball velocity led the major leagues among those throwing at least 1,250 pitches, was limited to a career-low 19 starts and 107 2/3 innings. Still, his 296 pitches of 100 mph or higher were second in the major leagues behind Mason Miller’s 422.

Greene was placed on the 15-day injured list on May 9 with a right groin strain. He returned on May 23 and made three starts before going back on the IL with the same injury. This time, he was sidelined until Aug. 13.

The 26-year-old Greene is entering his fifth big league season. He made the NL All-Star team for the first time in 2024 while going 9-5 with a 2.75 ERA in 26 starts. He also had 169 strikeouts in 150 1/3 innings despite spending time on the IL that year with elbow soreness.

