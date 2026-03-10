 Skip navigation
NCAA Womens Basketball: Big East Conference Tournament Championship-Villanova vs UConn
No. 1 UConn wins its 24th Big East Tournament title, routing Villanova 90-51
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Green Bay Packers
2026 NFL offseason moves tracker: Instant fantasy reaction to latest free agent signings and trades
MLB: Playoffs-Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies
Report: Phillies sign lefty Jesús Luzardo to five-year, $135 million extension

nbc_nba_last2plays_260309.jpg
SGA buries Nuggets with knockout triple
nbc_nba_denokcdigital_260309.jpg
Nuggets-Thunder felt like a ‘heavyweight’ fight
nbc_nba_okcden_260309.jpg
HLs: Nuggets, Thunder deliver an instant classic

HLs: UConn wins Big east title over Villanova

March 9, 2026 09:52 PM
Watch highlights of the UConn Huskies winning the Big East Women's Basketball tournament in dominant fashion, executing on both ends of the floor to raise the Big East trophy.

nbc_wcbb_dillonintvdescreax_260309.jpg
03:25
Villanova can ‘surprise’ teams in NCAA Tournament
nbc_wcbb_sstrongmvpintv_260309.jpg
02:16
Strong reacts to winning Big East tournament MVP
nbc_wcbb_genotrophyintv_260309.jpg
03:45
Auriemma: It’s been an incredible run at UConn
nbc_wcbb_fuddpgintv_260309.jpg
01:09
UConn’s Fudd: Tonight was a team win
texas_wbb.jpg
02:45
Texas has major advantage in NCAA Tournament
nbc_wbb_shallnova_260308.jpg
04:24
HLs: Villanova crushes Seton Hall in semifinals
nbc_wcbb_uconnnovapvw_260308.jpg
01:16
Can Villanova beat UConn for the Big East title?
Dillon_int_raw_260308.jpg
51
Dillon: Villanova must be ‘a lot better’ vs. UConn
nbc_wcbb_mccury_260308.jpg
49
McCurry: Nobody ‘selfish’ on Villanova squad
nbc_wbb_uconncreighton_260308.jpg
04:51
HLs: UConn rolls Creighton to reach Big East final
kkarnold.jpg
43
Arnold ‘aggressive’ in UConn’s semifinal victory
nbc_wcbb_genopgintv_260308.jpg
01:28
Auriemma: UConn defense key in win over Creighton
nbc_wcbb_uconnpregame_260308.jpg
01:29
Get to know UConn’s trio of excellence
Seton_Hall_SJ_raw_260308.jpg
04:54
HLs: Seton Hall escapes St. John’s
nbc_wcbb_sjuvhall_postgameintvs_260307.jpg
01:19
Codio ‘knew it was win or go home’ for Seton Hall
nbc_wbb_denisedillionintv_260307.jpg
51
Dillon: Bascoe is ‘just scratching the surface’
villvprov_030726.jpg
04:52
Highlights: Villanova trounces Providence
nbc_wbb_jasminebascoeintv_260307.jpg
52
Bascoe emphasizes Villanova’s ‘belief’ after win
ZEDIKER.jpg
01:07
Zediker loves playing with Blue Jay teammates
nbc_wbb_creightonmarquette_260307.jpg
05:24
HLs: Creighton shuts down Marquette
nbc_wbb_creightoncoach_260307.jpg
01:19
Flanery credits composure of young team in win
uconn_gtown_thumb.jpg
04:39
Highlights: UConn blasts Georgetown
nbc_wbb_genointv_260307.jpg
01:48
Geno shouts out UConn’s depth vs. Georgetown
nbc_wbb_xavierstjohn_260306.jpg
04:49
HLs: St John’s rallies late to earn win vs. Xavier
nbc_wbb_depaulprovdnce_260306.jpg
04:47
HLs: Providence goes on 20-3 run, runs past DePaul
nbc_wbb_butlergeorgetwn_260306.jpg
04:57
HLs: Georgetown defeats Butler in first round
nbc_cbb_mckeown_260304.jpg
01:20
NU’s McKeown retires after 40 seasons as a HC
nbc_cbb_oreintv_260304.jpg
01:22
Graves: Oregon needs to learn to knock teams out
nbc_cbb_purore_260304.jpg
04:54
Highlights: Oregon works Purdue in Indy
nbc_wcbb_wisconsinillinoishl_260304.jpg
05:24
Highlights: Illinois runs away from Wisconsin

nbc_nba_last2plays_260309.jpg
01:14
SGA buries Nuggets with knockout triple
nbc_nba_okcden_260309.jpg
02:03
HLs: Nuggets, Thunder deliver an instant classic
nbc_nba_sgaint_260309.jpg
01:17
SGA breaks down ‘perfectly executed’ game-winner
nbc_nba_wembytalk_260309.jpg
02:03
Scal: Wemby in his own stratosphere defensively
nbc_nba_clippersanalysis_260309.jpg
02:07
Garland looks like a ‘natural fit’ with Clippers
nbc_nba_knicksanalysis_260309.jpg
02:50
Brunson improving as a distributor for Knicks
nbc_nba_grantthunder_260309.jpg
02:32
Thunder facing key cap decisions in offseason
nbc_nba_nuggetsstakes_260309.jpg
04:20
Nuggets have ‘a lot to prove’
nbc_ffhh_berryetienne_260309.jpg
01:08
Etienne Jr. ‘makes a ton of sense’ for Saints
nbc_dls_ericcollinsintr_260309.jpg
13:00
Are Hornets legitimate NBA title contenders?
nbc_smx_lappers_260309.jpg
08:22
Solutions to lappers problem in Supercross
nbc_smx_prado_260309.jpg
03:23
Reacting to Prado’s racing against Lawrence
nbc_smx_davies_260309.jpg
03:00
Davies did what was expected of him in Indy
nbc_cfb_osutatecomp_260309.jpg
02:17
Highlights: OSU’s Tate a top weapon in 2026 draft
nbc_dls_wembycrying_260309.jpg
11:52
Wemby’s emotion is a ‘shock to the system’ for NBA
nbc_roto_travisetiennejrsaints_260309.jpg
01:22
Etienne Jr. would give Saints ‘big-time makeover’
nbc_roto_alecpiercecolts_260309.jpg
01:20
Downs, Warren can ‘shine’ amid Pierce re-signing
nbc_roto_malikwillisdolphins_260309.jpg
01:34
Can Willis become a ‘top 12' fantasy QB with MIA?
nbc_cyc_parisnicestg2lites_260309.jpg
25:27
Highlights: 2026 Paris-Nice, Stage 2
nbc_ffhh_alecpiercereax_260309.jpg
01:26
Berry: Pierce still too big play-dependent in Indy
nbc_pftpm_evanssf_260309.jpg
01:13
Evans reportedly signs with 49ers in splash move
nbc_pft_wandalerobinson_260309.jpg
01:30
Robinson gets ‘good, solid payday’ from Titans
nbc_roto_kennethwalkeriiichiefs_260309.jpg
01:35
Is Walker the offensive weapon the Chiefs need?
nbc_ffhh_kenwalkerreax_260309.jpg
01:22
Chiefs gain ‘big-play threat’ in Walker III
nbc_pft_travisetienne_260309.jpg
03:06
Report: Saints sign Louisiana native Etienne Jr.
nbc_csu_rashangary_260309.jpg
03:08
Report: Packers trade DE Gary to Cowboys
nbc_csu_jetsfreeagency_260309.jpg
03:32
Jets reportedly add veteran leadership on defense
nbc_pft_tylerlinderbaum_260309.jpg
02:07
Florio: Raiders ‘have to overpay’ for good players
nbc_csu_tylerlinderbaumraiders_260309.jpg
02:59
Report: Raiders sign Linderbaum to historic deal
nbc_roto_tyresemaxey_260309.jpg
01:20
Maxey to miss at least two games with finger