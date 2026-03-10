Willis has tons of fantasy upside with Dolphins

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Baseball: World Baseball Classic-United States at Mexico
Aaron Judge and Roman Anthony homer as US tops Jarren Duran and Mexico 5-3 in WBC
NCAA Basketball: Michigan State at Michigan
How to watch the 2026 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament: Schedule, bracket, streaming info, results
nbc_wcbb_uconnnovahl_260309.jpg
No. 1 UConn wins its 24th Big East Tournament title, routing Villanova 90-51

Top Clips

nbc_nba_nykvlac_260309.jpg
Highlights: Clippers earn controlled win vs Knicks
nbc_nba_djjpostgameintv_260309.jpg
Jones Jr: Clippers putting their best foot forward
nbc_nba_kawhipostgameintv_260309.jpg
Kawhi praises LAC’s defense, 3-point efficiency

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Baseball: World Baseball Classic-United States at Mexico
Aaron Judge and Roman Anthony homer as US tops Jarren Duran and Mexico 5-3 in WBC
NCAA Basketball: Michigan State at Michigan
How to watch the 2026 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament: Schedule, bracket, streaming info, results
nbc_wcbb_uconnnovahl_260309.jpg
No. 1 UConn wins its 24th Big East Tournament title, routing Villanova 90-51

Top Clips

nbc_nba_nykvlac_260309.jpg
Highlights: Clippers earn controlled win vs Knicks
nbc_nba_djjpostgameintv_260309.jpg
Jones Jr: Clippers putting their best foot forward
nbc_nba_kawhipostgameintv_260309.jpg
Kawhi praises LAC’s defense, 3-point efficiency

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Willis has tons of fantasy upside with Dolphins

March 9, 2026 11:35 PM
Matthew Berry reacts to the Miami Dolphins signing Malik Willis to be their starting quarterback and assesses his fantasy value has a high-upside player with little sample size.

Related Videos

nbc_ffhh_evansnews_260309.jpg
02:06
Evans a low-end WR2 for 49ers next season
nbc_ffhh_berryetienne_260309.jpg
01:08
Etienne Jr. ‘makes a ton of sense’ for Saints
nbc_roto_travisetiennejrsaints_260309.jpg
01:22
Etienne Jr. would give Saints ‘big-time makeover’
nbc_ffhh_alecpiercereax_260309.jpg
01:26
Berry: Pierce still too big play-dependent in Indy
nbc_pftpm_evanssf_260309.jpg
01:13
Evans reportedly signs with 49ers in splash move
nbc_pft_wandalerobinson_260309.jpg
01:30
Robinson gets ‘good, solid payday’ from Titans
nbc_roto_kennethwalkeriiichiefs_260309.jpg
01:35
Is Walker the offensive weapon the Chiefs need?
nbc_ffhh_kenwalkerreax_260309.jpg
01:22
Chiefs gain ‘big-play threat’ in Walker III
nbc_pft_travisetienne_260309.jpg
03:06
Report: Saints sign Louisiana native Etienne Jr.
nbc_csu_rashangary_260309.jpg
03:08
Report: Packers trade DE Gary to Cowboys
nbc_csu_jetsfreeagency_260309.jpg
03:32
Jets reportedly add veteran leadership on defense
nbc_pft_tylerlinderbaum_260309.jpg
02:07
Florio: Raiders ‘have to overpay’ for good players
nbc_csu_tylerlinderbaumraiders_260309.jpg
02:59
Report: Raiders sign Linderbaum to historic deal
nbc_csu_jaylenwatsonrams_260309.jpg
05:13
Watson gives Rams one of NFL’s ‘best’ secondaries
nbc_csu_jaelanphillipspanthers_260309.jpg
04:33
Panthers land DE Phillips in ‘much-needed’ move
nbc_csu_piercepittman_260309.jpg
06:13
Colts reportedly re-sign Pierce but trade Pittman
nbc_csu_kennethwalkeriiichiefs_260309.jpg
05:48
Can Walker kick-start ‘new era’ for Chiefs?
nbc_pftpm_gainwell_260309.jpg
01:47
Gainwell signs ‘very good deal’ with Buccaneers
nbc_csu_malikwillis_260309.jpg
05:37
Can Willis become a ‘superstar’ with Dolphins?
nbc_pftpm_pittman_260309.jpg
02:54
How PIT adding Pittman Jr. could impact Metcalf
nbc_pftpm_wills_260309.jpg
02:38
Dolphins sign ‘unproven’ Willis to three-year deal
nbc_pft_kennethwalkeriiikc_260309.jpg
02:30
Report: SB LX MVP Walker signing with Chiefs
nbc_pft_alecpierce_260309.jpg
02:06
Colts reportedly re-sign Pierce to four-year deal
nbc_pftpm_kckelcereturn_260309.jpg
01:44
Kelce reportedly will return to Chiefs in 2026
nbc_pft_tuafalcons_260309.jpg
02:49
Falcons reportedly expected to pursue Tua
nbc_pft_mackjohnsonnews_260309.jpg
02:32
Bills stay busy by reportedly trading Johnson
JalenCarterMPX3-9.jpg
03:37
What’s next for Carter after reported Davis deal?
nbc_pft_traviskelceconvo_260309.jpg
08:59
Simms: Chiefs playing ‘hardball’ with Kelce
nbc_pft_topfreeagentqbs_260309.jpg
05:09
Evaluating best landing spots for Smith, Tua
nbc_pft_crosbycontract_260309.jpg
12:34
Will Crosby get a new contract with the Ravens?

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_nykvlac_260309.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Clippers earn controlled win vs Knicks
nbc_nba_djjpostgameintv_260309.jpg
02:40
Jones Jr: Clippers putting their best foot forward
nbc_nba_kawhipostgameintv_260309.jpg
58
Kawhi praises LAC’s defense, 3-point efficiency
nbc_nba_last2plays_260309.jpg
01:14
SGA buries Nuggets with knockout triple
nbc_nba_denokcdigital_260309.jpg
02:00
Nuggets-Thunder felt like a ‘heavyweight’ fight
nbc_nba_okcden_260309.jpg
02:03
HLs: Nuggets, Thunder deliver an instant classic
nbc_nba_sgaint_260309.jpg
01:17
SGA breaks down ‘perfectly executed’ game-winner
UCONN.jpg
04:08
Who can contend with UConn in the NCAA Tournament?
nbc_wcbb_dillonintvdescreax_260309.jpg
03:25
Villanova can ‘surprise’ teams in NCAA Tournament
nbc_wcbb_uconnnovahl_260309.jpg
04:55
HLs: UConn wins Big east title over Villanova
nbc_wcbb_sstrongmvpintv_260309.jpg
02:16
Strong reacts to winning Big East tournament MVP
nbc_wcbb_genotrophyintv_260309.jpg
03:45
Auriemma: It’s been an incredible run at UConn
nbc_wcbb_fuddpgintv_260309.jpg
01:09
UConn’s Fudd: Tonight was a team win
texas_wbb.jpg
02:45
Texas has major advantage in NCAA Tournament
nbc_nba_wembytalk_260309.jpg
02:03
Scal: Wemby in his own stratosphere defensively
nbc_nba_clippersanalysis_260309.jpg
02:07
Garland looks like a ‘natural fit’ with Clippers
nbc_nba_knicksanalysis_260309.jpg
02:50
Brunson improving as a distributor for Knicks
nbc_nba_grantthunder_260309.jpg
02:32
Thunder facing key cap decisions in offseason
nbc_nba_nuggetsstakes_260309.jpg
04:20
Nuggets have ‘a lot to prove’
nbc_dls_ericcollinsintr_260309.jpg
13:00
Are Hornets legitimate NBA title contenders?
nbc_smx_lappers_260309.jpg
08:22
Solutions to lappers problem in Supercross
nbc_smx_prado_260309.jpg
03:23
Reacting to Prado’s racing against Lawrence
nbc_smx_davies_260309.jpg
03:00
Davies did what was expected of him in Indy
nbc_cfb_osutatecomp_260309.jpg
02:17
Highlights: OSU’s Tate a top weapon in 2026 draft
nbc_dls_wembycrying_260309.jpg
11:52
Wemby’s emotion is a ‘shock to the system’ for NBA
nbc_roto_alecpiercecolts_260309.jpg
01:20
Downs, Warren can ‘shine’ amid Pierce re-signing
nbc_roto_malikwillisdolphins_260309.jpg
01:34
Can Willis become a ‘top 12' fantasy QB with MIA?
nbc_cyc_parisnicestg2lites_260309.jpg
25:27
Highlights: 2026 Paris-Nice, Stage 2
nbc_roto_tyresemaxey_260309.jpg
01:20
Maxey to miss at least two games with finger
nbc_roto_rjbarrett_260309.jpg
01:21
Barrett playing best ball at best time for fantasy