MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Playoffs-Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers
Mets reportedly acquire pitcher Freddy Peralta from Brewers in trade
NCAA Football: Duke at Connecticut
Judge grants Duke’s bid to block QB Darian Mensah’s transfer until Feb. 2 hearing in contract fight
Tennis: Australian Open
Defending champion Keys reaches the Australian Open third round, fellow American Pegula joins her

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_wvuvasuhl2way_260121.jpg
Highlights: WVU pulls away from ASU
nbc_cbb_wvuasureaxnintv_260121.jpg
WVU gets much-needed road Big 12 win
nbc_wcbb_marqvsju_260121.jpg
Highlights: Marquette edges out St. John’s

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Watch Now

Highlights: Gilgeous-Alexander dominates Bucks

January 22, 2026 12:08 AM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander puts on a show on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks, scoring 40 points and dishing out 11 assists to help Oklahoma City get the win.

nbc_nba_atlvsmem_260121.jpg
01:55
Highlights: Johnson fills it up against Grizzlies
nbc_roto_tylerherro_260121.jpg
01:27
Herro (ribs) unlikely to play in Heat’s road trip
nbc_roto_kuminga_260121.jpg
01:47
Warriors’ Kuminga has ‘streaming value’ in fantasy
nbc_roto_jalengreen_260121.jpg
01:36
Will Green relieve some pressure off of the Suns?
nbc_bte_warriorsfutures_260121.jpg
02:18
How Butler’s injury shakes up GSW futures bets
nbc_nba_daughtersseg_260121.jpg
01:19
NBA Showtime take over: Daughters edition
nbc_nba_laldenverdigitalhit_260120.jpg
01:02
Luka dictates Lakers’ comeback win over Nuggets
nbc_nba_postgame_dunksoftheweek_260120.jpg
03:00
Dunks of the week: Bailey elevates and detonates
nbc_nba_kumingatalk_260120.jpg
02:32
Unpacking Dunleavy’s comments on Kuminga
nbc_nba_postgame_lakersanalysis_260120.jpg
05:49
Lakers defensive adjustments minimize Nuggets
nbc_nba_lukapostgameintv_260120.jpg
01:05
Doncic calls win over Denver ‘big time’
nbc_nba_quickleycomp_260120.jpg
01:55
Highlights: Quickley buries Warriors with 40
nbc_nba_lukacomp_260120_copy.jpg
01:58
HLs: Luka notches 38-point triple-double vs DEN
nbc_nba_lalden_2minhl_260120_copy.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Lakers battle back for win vs Nuggets
nbc_nba_keyonte40_260120(2).jpg
02:00
Highlights: George torches Timberwolves for 43
nbc_nba_houdigitalhit_260120.jpg
01:04
Rockets get ‘gutsy’ win as Sheppard takes over 4th
nbc_nba_sheppardintv_260120.jpg
01:36
Sheppard shines big in Rockets comeback victory
nbc_nba_housas2min_260120.jpg
01:58
HLs: Rockets launch late comeback to defeat Spurs
nbc_nba_rimdelay_260120_copy.jpg
03:11
Tip-off for Spurs-Rockets delayed by crooked rim
nbc_nba_tatumupdate_260120.jpg
03:30
Why Tatum needs to keep bigger picture in mind
knicks_accountability.jpg
05:55
Knicks’ turnaround begins with self accountability
nbc_nba_lakers_260120.jpg
02:44
Doncic is ‘taking the reins’ with Lakers
nbc_nba_butlerinjury_260120.jpg
06:16
How do Warriors pivot with Butler out for year?
nbc_nba_wemby_260120.jpg
07:12
Did Wemby deserve ASG starting spot over Edwards?
nbc_roto_jalenbrunson_260120.jpg
01:43
NYK, Brunson must figure things out ‘in a hurry’
nbc_roto_tyresemaxey_260120.jpg
01:10
Maxey doing everything at ‘career-best’ levels
nbc_roto_kristapsporzingis_260120.jpg
01:23
Utilizing Hawks in fantasy with KP, Risacher out
brandin.jpg
01:52
Podziemski, Melton to step up in Butler’s absence
nbc_nba_enjoywest_260120.jpg
09:51
Will Avdija get selected to NBA All-Star Game?
nbc_nba_enjoykat_260120.jpg
09:55
Does Towns deserve to make NBA All-Star Game?

Latest Clips

nbc_cbb_wvuvasuhl2way_260121.jpg
04:31
Highlights: WVU pulls away from ASU
nbc_cbb_wvuasureaxnintv_260121.jpg
03:39
WVU gets much-needed road Big 12 win
nbc_wcbb_marqvsju_260121.jpg
03:40
Highlights: Marquette edges out St. John’s
nbc_cbb_gtwonvnova_260121.jpg
03:50
Highlights: Villanova crushes Georgetown
nbc_cbb_lewisintv_260121.jpg
02:28
Lewis, Villanova ‘came out ready to hoop’
oly_fswom_barbiejumps_final.jpg
04:05
Team USA uses Barbie to explain figure skating
nbc_dps_jasongarrettinterview_260121.jpg
13:29
Garrett: Macdonald is a ‘defensive genius’
nbc_dps_dponmlbhof_260121.jpg
07:35
Beltrán, Jones elected to Baseball Hall of Fame
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_260121.jpg
19:51
Miller: Knicks aren’t clicking ‘chemistry-wise’
nbc_rtf_indianafuture_260121.jpg
07:36
What’s next for Indiana after championship win?
nbc_rtf_earlytop25_260121.jpg
04:21
Perry: OSU at No. 1 in early Top 25 is ‘insane’
nbc_rtf_miamiacc_260121.jpg
06:45
Did Miami’s run ‘legitimize’ the ACC?
nbc_rtf_dukemensah_260121.jpg
09:43
Duke sues Mensah to keep him from transferring
nbc_rtf_cignettibest_260121.jpg
07:53
Cignetti proves he is CFB’s best coach right now
nbc_roto_romeodunze_260121.jpg
01:35
Odunze avoiding foot surgery is ‘a good sign’
nbc_rtf_big10success_260121.jpg
09:10
Impact of Big Ten’s success on other conferences
nbc_roto_maliknabers_260121.jpg
01:28
Nabers will be an ‘alpha’ WR1 in fantasy for 2026
nbc_roto_mikemcdaniel_260121.jpg
01:26
Can McDaniel elevate fantasy floor for LAC offense
nbc_bte_leadingpasser_260121.jpg
01:47
Who will be leading passer on Championship Sunday?
nbc_bte_patsatbroncos_260121.jpg
01:48
Analyzing ‘massive’ swing to Pats-Broncos spread
nbc_cyc_wonedayrace_260121.jpg
17:38
Highlights: Tour Down Under, Women’s One-Day Race
nbc_pft_kraftconvo_260121.jpg
02:46
Kraft hints at big NFL schedule changes
nbc_pft_bakermayfield_260121.jpg
03:14
Mayfield sounds off on Stefanski via social media
nbc_pft_patsvsbroncos_260121.jpg
08:07
Can Stidham keep Broncos in it vs. Patriots?
nbc_pft_billscoachint_260121.jpg
04:38
Who is best fit for Bills’ head coaching job?
nbc_pft_mcdermottreport_260121.jpg
04:56
Inside McDermott’s reported roster comments
nbc_pft_giantsexpectations_260121.jpg
04:42
What should expectations for Giants be in 2026?
nbc_pft_mcdermottexpect_260121.jpg
09:24
Did McDermott need to reach SB to keep his job?
jd.jpg
06:53
Will Harbaugh get through to Dart?
nbc_pft_joeschoen_260121.jpg
14:16
Analyzing Schoen’s future with Harbaugh as coach