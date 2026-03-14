Paula Moltzan returns to World Cup podium after winning Olympic medal

American Paula Moltzan made her 10th career Alpine skiing World Cup podium, taking runner-up to Austrian Julia Scheib in a giant slalom in Åre, Sweden, on Saturday.

Moltzan, who won an Olympic bronze medal in the team combined with Jackie Wiles last month, finished 36 hundredths of a second behind Scheib combining times from two runs.

Half of Moltzan’s World Cup podiums have come this season, including four runner-up finishes as she seeks her first win on the circuit.

Scheib clinched the World Cup season title in the GS with her fifth win in nine races in the discipline. Scheib, 27, came into the season with one career individual World Cup podium.

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Mikaela Shiffrin, who holds the female record of 22 World Cup GS victories, had the fastest first run going until coming off her line near the end, winding up 2.29 seconds behind first-run leader Camille Rast of Switzerland.

Shiffrin improved from 12th in the first run to finish fifth overall, 2.22 seconds behind Scheib.

Shiffrin finished one spot behind German Emma Aicher, her closest pursuer for the World Cup overall title. Aicher gained five points on Shiffrin, moving to 120 points behind with five races left in the season -- a slalom on Sunday, then a downhill, super-G, slalom and giant slalom next week at the World Cup Finals in Norway.

Each race winner receives 100 points on a descending scale — 80 points for second place, 60 points for third, 50 for fourth, 45 for fifth and so on.

That makes Shiffrin’s 120-point lead substantial but not insurmountable, especially considering Shiffrin has not raced a downhill this season and has raced just two super-Gs (a DNF and a 23rd place).

Aicher is a rare skier who contests all disciplines regularly.