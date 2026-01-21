 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Purdue at UCLA
Bilodeau’s late 3-pointer helps UCLA stun No. 4 Purdue, snapping Boilermakers’ 9-game winning streak
NCAA Basketball: Texas Tech at Baylor
Christian Anderson has 26 points with 8 of No. 12 Texas Tech’s record 17 3s in 92-73 win at Baylor
Tennis: Australian Open
Top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka reaches the third round at the Australian Open

Top Clips

nbc_nba_lukapostgameintv_260120.jpg
Doncic calls win over Denver ‘big time’
nbc_nba_quickleycomp_260120.jpg
Highlights: Quickley buries Warriors with 40
nbc_nba_lukacomp_260120_copy.jpg
HLs: Luka notches 38-point triple-double vs DEN

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Purdue at UCLA
Bilodeau’s late 3-pointer helps UCLA stun No. 4 Purdue, snapping Boilermakers’ 9-game winning streak
NCAA Basketball: Texas Tech at Baylor
Christian Anderson has 26 points with 8 of No. 12 Texas Tech’s record 17 3s in 92-73 win at Baylor
Tennis: Australian Open
Top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka reaches the third round at the Australian Open

Top Clips

nbc_nba_lukapostgameintv_260120.jpg
Doncic calls win over Denver ‘big time’
nbc_nba_quickleycomp_260120.jpg
Highlights: Quickley buries Warriors with 40
nbc_nba_lukacomp_260120_copy.jpg
HLs: Luka notches 38-point triple-double vs DEN

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: UCLA shocks Purdue in Westwood

January 21, 2026 12:03 AM
Purdue led for much of the night, but UCLA took control in the final moments to hand the Boilermakers their second loss of the season.

Related Videos

nbc_cbb_bilodeauint_260120.jpg
01:07
Bilodeau, UCLA ‘bounce back’ with upset of Purdue
nbc_cbb_uclapurfinal2_260120.jpg
02:58
THRILLING FINISH: Purdue, UCLA go down to the wire
nbc_cbb_baylorttech_260120.jpg
03:11
Highlights: Texas Tech takes it to Baylor
nbc_cbb_andersoncomp_260120.jpg
02:26
Highlights: Anderson drops eight threes on Baylor
michigan_hl_mpx.jpg
01:36
Highlights: Michigan discards Indiana
nbc_cbb_mayint_260120.jpg
44
May shows his team value of concentration
nbc_cbb_uconnbutlerhls_260117.jpg
02:26
UConn survives tough test from Georgetown
nbc_cbb_purdue_usc_260117.jpg
56
Highlights: Purdue avoids USC’s upset bid
nbc_cbb_iowa_cin_260117.jpg
01:11
Highlights: Cincinnati unseats Iowa State
nbc_cbb_stjohn_vil_hl_260117.jpg
03:10
Highlights: St. John’s overcomes Villanova
nbc_cbb_st_john_reax_intrv_260117.jpg
03:50
Ejiofor: Pitino ‘real loud’ to get SJU on track
nbc_cbb_mich_org_260117.jpg
01:13
Highlights: Michigan fends off feisty Oregon
isu_court_storm_mpx.jpg
05:41
Cincinnati celebrates upset of No. 2 Iowa State
nbc_cbb_pointshaving_260117.jpg
08:36
Point-shaving charges ‘a black eye’ for CBB
nbc_cbb_knightskstate_260114.jpg
04:03
Highlights: UCF handles Kansas State
nbc_cbb_postgame_ttureactions_260114.jpg
07:02
McCasland sees TTU playing ‘best basketball’
nbc_cbb_texastechutah_260114.jpg
05:54
Highlights: Anderson, Toppin lead TTU over Utah
nbc_cbb_andersoncomp_260114.jpg
03:03
Highlights: Anderson drops double-double
nbc_cbb_coloradobearcats_260114.jpg
01:14
Highlights: Cincinnati stays solid vs. Colorado
nbc_cbb_pregame_kansaschat_260114.jpg
03:27
Can Kansas emerge as contender behind Peterson?
indiana_msu_mpx.jpg
01:07
Highlights: Michigan State clamps up Indiana
nbc_cbb_highlightstakeaways_260114.jpg
03:42
Wisconsin’s game-winner highlights big CBB night
nbc_cbb_mcdermottint_260113.jpg
02:54
McDermott: Creighton executed late-game vs. Hoyas
nbc_cbb_gtowncreightonhl_260113.jpg
06:21
HLs: Creighton wins OT thriller vs. Georgetown
nbc_cbb_creightonending_260113.jpg
01:34
Creighton forces OT by a tenth of a second
nbc_cbb_marquettestjohnshl_260113.jpg
01:06
Highlights: St. John’s crushes Marquette
izzo_thumb.jpg
01:14
Izzo: Kohler ‘gives effort when he’s eating lunch’
zuby_mpx.jpg
03:47
Ejiofor prides himself on outworking opponents
northwestern_rutgers.jpg
03:24
Highlights: Rutgers beats Northwestern in OT
nbc_cbb_eliteteams_260111.jpg
01:46
How many elite teams in the Big Ten this season?

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_lukapostgameintv_260120.jpg
01:05
Doncic calls win over Denver ‘big time’
nbc_nba_quickleycomp_260120.jpg
01:55
Highlights: Quickley buries Warriors with 40
nbc_nba_lukacomp_260120_copy.jpg
01:58
HLs: Luka notches 38-point triple-double vs DEN
nbc_nba_lalden_2minhl_260120_copy.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Lakers battle back for win vs Nuggets
nbc_nba_keyonte40_260120(2).jpg
02:00
Highlights: George torches Timberwolves for 43
nbc_pff_neden_260120.jpg
01:50
Players to watch in Patriots vs. Broncos
nbc_pff_larsea_260120.jpg
01:58
Players to watch in Rams vs. Seahawks
nbc_pff_tfiveqbs_260120.jpg
01:20
2026 NFL Draft: Top-5 QBs with Pro Football Focus
nbc_pff_tfivemock_260120.jpg
01:44
PFF Top 5 2026 NFL Mock Draft
nbc_nba_houdigitalhit_260120.jpg
01:04
Rockets get ‘gutsy’ win as Sheppard takes over 4th
nbc_nba_sheppardintv_260120.jpg
01:36
Sheppard shines big in Rockets comeback victory
nbc_nba_housas2min_260120.jpg
01:58
HLs: Rockets launch late comeback to defeat Spurs
nbc_cyc_downunderstage1hl_260120.jpg
23:26
Highlights: Tour Down Under, Men’s Stage 1
nbc_nba_rimdelay_260120_copy.jpg
03:11
Tip-off for Spurs-Rockets delayed by crooked rim
nbc_nba_tatumupdate_260120.jpg
03:30
Why Tatum needs to keep bigger picture in mind
knicks_accountability.jpg
05:55
Knicks’ turnaround begins with self accountability
nbc_nba_lakers_260120.jpg
02:44
Doncic is ‘taking the reigns’ with Lakers
nbc_nba_butlerinjury_260120.jpg
06:16
How do Warriors pivot with Butler out for year?
nbc_nba_wemby_260120.jpg
07:12
Did Wemby deserve ASG starting spot over Edwards?
nbc_csu_cfpnatty_260120.jpg
05:11
Simms: Big Ten ‘certainly closed the gap’ on SEC
nbc_csu_no1pickodds_260120.jpg
02:35
Is there chance Mendoza isn’t No. 1 pick in draft?
nbc_csu_robertsaleh_260120.jpg
10:18
Saleh will have ‘a lot to work with’ in Tennessee
nbc_roto_drewpetzing_260120.jpg
01:37
Petzing to Lions ‘secretly good’ hire for fantasy
nbc_roto_robertsaleh_260120.jpg
01:34
Saleh can help Titans establish an ‘identity’
nbc_roto_jeffhafley_260120.jpg
01:22
Dolphins to undergo ‘big shift’ with Hafley
nbc_roto_jalenbrunson_260120.jpg
01:43
NYK, Brunson must figure things out ‘in a hurry’
nbc_roto_tyresemaxey_260120.jpg
01:10
Maxey doing everything at ‘career-best’ levels
nbc_dps_chasedanielinterview_260120.jpg
15:17
Will Mendoza be successful quarterback in NFL?
nbc_dps_indianawinsnationaltitle_260120.jpg
11:19
Is Indiana one of best stories in sports history?
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_260120.jpg
14:40
Tucker: Cooks should have ‘held onto the ball’