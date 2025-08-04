 Skip navigation
Top News

St. Louis Cardinals v San Diego Padres
Padres at Diamondbacks Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, stats for August 4
MLB: AUG 03 Brewers at Nationals
Brewers at Braves Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 4
Los Angeles Dodgers v Tampa Bay Rays
Rays at Angels Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 4

Top Clips

mitchell.jpg
Take Fever over Sparks in battle of red-hot teams
deion_thumb.jpg
Big 12 champion race ‘wide open’ this season
nbc_dps_brentmusburger_250804.jpg
Musburger’s HOF induction ‘completely unexpected’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Top Clips

mitchell.jpg
Take Fever over Sparks in battle of red-hot teams
deion_thumb.jpg
Big 12 champion race ‘wide open’ this season
nbc_dps_brentmusburger_250804.jpg
Musburger’s HOF induction ‘completely unexpected’

Watch Now

Top shots from the 2025 Wyndham Championship

August 4, 2025 12:10 PM
From Karl Vilips' hole-in-one to Cameron Young's incredible shot-making, relive the most memorable shots from the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, presented by Penske.
nbc_golf_wyndhamfinal_250803.jpg
13:21
Highlights: Wyndham Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_gc_penske_250802.jpg
1:23
Young in driver’s seat at Wyndham Championship
nbc_golf_pga_wyndhamrd3hl_250802.jpg
13:31
Highlights: Wyndham Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_pga_wyndhamrd2hl_250801.jpg
4:08
Highlights: Wyndham Championship, Second Round
nbc_golf_sales_penske3m_250728.jpg
1:47
Top shots from 2025 3M Open
nbc_golf_3mfinalv2_250727.jpg
11:19
Highlights: 3M Open, Final Round
nbc_golf_3mopenrd3_250726.jpg
15:29
Highlights: 2025 3M Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_olesenace_250726.jpg
4:03
Olesen fires an ace at the 3M Open 8th
nbc_golf_3mopenrd2_250725.jpg
10:09
Highlights: 3M Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_3mopenrd1_250724.jpg
12:00
Highlights: 3M Open, Round 1
Related Videos

nbc_golf_barracudafinalrd_250720.jpg
11:28
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_barracudachampionshipv2_250719.jpg
10:34
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_baracuddard2_250718.jpg
09:21
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_barracudard1_250717.jpg
09:31
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250714.jpg
01:28
Top shots from 2025 Genesis Scottish Open
ISCO_4_raw.jpg
06:07
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_scottishfinalrd_250713.jpg
14:47
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open Final Round
nbc_golf_penske_250712.jpg
53
Rory leaps into Genesis Scottish Open contention
nbc_golf_pgaiscord3_250712.jpg
05:24
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_scottishopenrd3_250712.jpg
11:41
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_iscord2hl_250711.jpg
07:53
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_scottishopenrd2hlsv2_250711.jpg
10:25
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_portrushbacknine_250711.jpg
05:05
How Royal Portrush’s back nine will test players
nbc_golf_portrushfrontnine_250711.jpg
04:55
Iconic holes headline Royal Portrush’s front nine
nbc_golf_iscord1_250710.jpg
09:08
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_scottishopenrd1_250710.jpg
12:24
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open First Round
nbc_golf_roryandviktor_250710.jpg
05:29
McIlroy, Hovland talk Genesis Scottish Open Rd. 1
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250707.jpg
01:46
How Campbell clutched up in another playoff win
nbc_golf_jdeerefinal_250706.jpg
14:44
Highlights: 2025 John Deere Classic, Round 4
davis_mpx.jpg
01:43
Thompson eyes repeat win with John Deere lead
nbc_golf_jdeereround3_250705.jpg
09:52
Highlights: 2025 John Deere Classic, Round 3

Latest Clips

mitchell.jpg
01:45
Take Fever over Sparks in battle of red-hot teams
deion_thumb.jpg
01:50
Big 12 champion race ‘wide open’ this season
nbc_dps_brentmusburger_250804.jpg
06:52
Musburger’s HOF induction ‘completely unexpected’
nbc_bte_nflmvp_250804.jpg
02:13
Will MVP be as ‘straightforward’ as odds suggest?
nbc_bte_brownsfutures_250804.jpg
02:01
Browns ‘cruising’ to have fewest wins in 2025
nbc_dps_toddarcher_250804.jpg
06:57
What makes the Parsons situation different
nfl_1920.jpg
07:03
White to be interim executive director of NFLPA
nbc_pft_stafford_250804.jpg
03:03
Stafford is ‘making good progress’ with back issue
nbc_pft_levy_250804.jpg
04:15
Former Bills head coach Marv Levy turns 100
nbc_pft_rasheerice_250804.jpg
05:31
Rice addresses getting a possible suspension
nbc_pft_hof2026_250804.jpg
03:12
Pro Football Hall of Fame class of ’26 predictions
nbc_pft_terrymclaurin_250804.jpg
04:10
McLaurin request feels like a number discrepancy
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_250804.jpg
09:04
Tua states Hill must rebuild the relationships
nbc_pft_jamescook_250804.jpg
08:59
Cook takes a stand for a better contract
nbc_pft_dezbryant_250804.jpg
08:20
Bryant disputes Jones’ claims about negotiations
nbc_pft_jonestofans_250804.jpg
05:56
Jones urges fans not to lose sleep over Parsons
nbc_pft_jerryjonesstatement_250804.jpg
06:45
Simms: ‘Super Bowl and circus don’t go together’
nbc_pft_parsonstradeoptions_250804.jpg
10:28
What Parsons’ viable trade options are
nbc_pft_parsonsstatement_250804.jpg
12:13
Cowboys’ handling of Parsons is ‘disrespectful’
nbc_golf_gcpodrydercup_250803.jpg
09:06
Who deserves to make U.S. Ryder Cup team?
nbc_golf_kornferryfr_250803.jpg
09:10
Highlights: Utah Championship, Final Round
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250803.jpg
11:01
Cup drivers recap Iowa race won by Byron
nbc_moto_interviews_250803.jpg
05:59
What Superbike riders said after VIRginia
nbc_nas_radiorecapv2_250803.jpg
01:20
Best driver audio from Cup Series race at Iowa
nbc_nas_byrondeskv2_250803.jpg
03:34
Byron’s Iowa win resembles scope of 2025 season
nbc_nas_cupiowa_250803.jpg
14:29
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa
nbc_nas_playoffseg_250803.jpg
50
Preece gains ground on playoff bubble after Iowa
nbc_nas_keselowski_250803.jpg
01:07
Cautions hurt Keselowski’s chance at Iowa win
nbc_nas_blaney_250803.jpg
01:45
Blaney ‘surprised’ to catch leaders late at Iowa
nbc_nas_briscoe_250803.jpg
01:36
Second place ‘a good recovery’ for Briscoe at Iowa