Top News

2025 U.S. Classic Gymnastics
2025 Saatva U.S. Classic gymnastics results
Claire Pease
Claire Pease wins Saatva U.S. Classic gymnastics title
Syndication: Asbury Park Press
Journalism rallies with final burst to win $1 million Haskell Invitational at Monmouth Park

Top Clips

nbc_moto_washougal_driverssaid_250719.jpg
What riders said after Washougal Motocross
jo_shimoda.jpg
Shimoda denies Deegan of Washougal three-peat
sexton_washougal.jpg
Sexton hands Jett first overall loss of MX season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

2025 U.S. Classic Gymnastics
2025 Saatva U.S. Classic gymnastics results
Claire Pease
Claire Pease wins Saatva U.S. Classic gymnastics title
Syndication: Asbury Park Press
Journalism rallies with final burst to win $1 million Haskell Invitational at Monmouth Park

Top Clips

nbc_moto_washougal_driverssaid_250719.jpg
What riders said after Washougal Motocross
jo_shimoda.jpg
Shimoda denies Deegan of Washougal three-peat
sexton_washougal.jpg
Sexton hands Jett first overall loss of MX season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 3

July 19, 2025 09:33 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from the Round 3 of the 2025 Barracuda Championship from Old Greenwood in Truckee, California.
nbc_golf_baracuddard2_250718.jpg
9:21
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_barracudard1_250717.jpg
9:31
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250714.jpg
1:28
Top shots from 2025 Genesis Scottish Open
ISCO_4_raw.jpg
6:07
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_scottishfinalrd_250713.jpg
14:47
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open Final Round
nbc_golf_penske_250712.jpg
0:53
Rory leaps into Genesis Scottish Open contention
nbc_golf_pgaiscord3_250712.jpg
5:24
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_scottishopenrd3_250712.jpg
11:41
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_iscord2hl_250711.jpg
7:53
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_scottishopenrd2hlsv2_250711.jpg
10:25
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, Round 2
Now Playing

nbc_golf_portrushbacknine_250711.jpg
05:05
How Royal Portrush’s back nine will test players
nbc_golf_portrushfrontnine_250711.jpg
04:55
Iconic holes headline Royal Portrush’s front nine
nbc_golf_iscord1_250710.jpg
09:08
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_scottishopenrd1_250710.jpg
12:24
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open First Round
nbc_golf_roryandviktor_250710.jpg
05:29
McIlroy, Hovland talk Genesis Scottish Open Rd. 1
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250707.jpg
01:46
How Campbell clutched up in another playoff win
nbc_golf_jdeerefinal_250706.jpg
14:44
Highlights: 2025 John Deere Classic, Round 4
davis_mpx.jpg
01:43
Thompson eyes repeat win with John Deere lead
nbc_golf_jdeereround3_250705.jpg
09:52
Highlights: 2025 John Deere Classic, Round 3
nbc_golf_johndeererd2_250704.jpg
08:55
Highlights: 2025 John Deere Classic, Round 2
nbc_golf_pga_johndeererd1hl_250703.jpg
10:22
Highlights: 2025 John Deere Classic, First Round
nbc_bte_johndeereclassicwinner_250702.jpg
01:49
Target Thorbjornsen at +3500 to win John Deere
nbc_golf_adamscottitleist_250701.JPG
01:28
Why Scott marks his golf ball with Southern Cross
nbc_golf_macintyretitleist_250701.JPG
01:05
MacIntyre: Titleist Pro V1 offers ‘more spin’
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250630.jpg
01:18
How powerful Potgieter won the Rocket Classic
nbc_golf_rocketclassicrd4_250629.jpg
12:40
Highlights: 2025 Rocket Classic, Final Round
nbc_golf_rocketclassicrd3_250628.jpg
11:56
Highlights: 2025 Rocket Classic, Third Round
nbc_golf_rocketclassicrd2_250627.jpg
11:08
Highlights: 2025 Rocket Classic, Second Round
nbc_golf_morikawarocketrd1_250626.jpg
09:03
Morikawa struggles with putting at Rocket Classic
nbc_golf_rocketclassicrd1hls_250616.jpg
09:07
Highlights: 2025 Rocket Classic, First Round
nbc_golf_roypotgieterintv_250626.jpg
04:29
‘Fun day': Roy, Potgieter reflect on course record
nbc_golf_martinhallspaunswing_250624.jpg
04:07
What can golfers learn from Spaun’s swing?
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250623.jpg
01:13
How Bradley put together storybook Travelers win
nbc_golf_sales_travelersbestsoundv2_250623.jpg
02:49
Bradley recaps ‘special’ Travelers Championship
nbc_golf_travelersrd4_250622.jpg
14:57
Highlights: 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_penske_250621.jpg
01:17
Fleetwood moves closer to first PGA Tour victory
henley_site.jpg
15:42
Highlights: 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 3
triple_site.jpg
02:41
Bunker mis-hit sends Scheffler to triple bogey
nbc_golf_pgatravelersrd2_250620.jpg
11:17
Highlights: 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_justinthomashighlightsinterviewv2_250620.jpg
03:58
Flatstick leads the way for JT in Travelers Rd 2

Latest Clips

nbc_moto_washougal_driverssaid_250719.jpg
12:12
What riders said after Washougal Motocross
jo_shimoda.jpg
05:35
Shimoda denies Deegan of Washougal three-peat
sexton_washougal.jpg
12:43
Sexton hands Jett first overall loss of MX season
nbc_moto_washougal_marchbanksintv_250719.jpg
01:29
Marchbanks earns first-career MX podium in Round 8
nbc_moto_washougal_deeganintv_250719.jpg
41
Deegan secures ‘good points day’ at Washougal
nbc_moto_washougal_schimodaintv_250719.jpg
57
Shimoda: Washougal win ‘means a lot’ for team
nbc_moto_washougal_250719.jpg
24:56
Highlights: Pro Motocross Round 8, Washougal
nbc_nas_xfinitydover_250719.jpg
09:52
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Dover on The CW
nbc_moto_washougal_tomacintv_250719.jpg
01:13
‘Huge gains’ for Tomac at Washougal
nbc_moto_washougal_jlawrenceintv_250719.jpg
01:51
Jett after loss: Washougal ‘just isn’t my track’
nbc_moto_washougal_sextonintv_250719.jpg
01:36
Sexton: ‘Feels really good’ to win Washougal
nbc_horse_haskellstakes_250719.jpg
06:45
Journalism surges ahead to win Haskell Stakes
girls_junior_for_mpx.jpg
08:50
HLs: U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship 2025, Finals
scottiegreatestever.jpg
01:28
Scheffler increases lead at The Open Championship
nbc_golf_rorysegmentv2_250719.jpg
12:05
HLs: McIlroy rides crowd to 66 on Open moving day
nbc_golf_gcminipodv3_250719.jpg
17:03
Open Saturday: Can Rory stop Scottie coronation?
nbc_golf_scottiesegmentv2_250719.jpg
08:07
Scottie showing his course management is peerless
nbc_golf_gcminipodclip1_250719.jpg
07:23
Will Scheffler be stopped on Open Sunday?
nbc_golf_johnsonwagner_250719.jpg
05:46
Wagner whiffs Scheffler chip, overshoots green
nbc_golf_haotongliintv_250719.jpg
02:07
Excited for final pairing, Li focused on his game
nbc_golf_jeep16x9_250719.jpg
01:30
Top shots at No. 13, 2025 Open Championship, Rd. 3
nbc_golf_scottieintv_250719.jpg
01:18
Even-keeled Scheffler happy with Round 3 par saves
nbc_golf_theopenrd3late_250719.jpg
18:54
HLs: The Open Championship 2025, Late Round 3
nbc_cyc_tdfstage14highlightsv2_250719.jpg
36:14
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 14
nbc_cyc_btp_seg2_250719.jpg
09:58
Evenepoel, Skjelmose abandon Tour de France
nbc_moto_deeganfeauture_250719.jpg
03:27
Inside Deegan: Family roots, fierce drive
nbc_golf_roryintv_250719.jpg
02:19
McIlroy treating Open support as a ‘celebration’
nbc_golf_roryeagle_250719.jpg
01:22
Rory’s 56-footer for eagle sends crowd into frenzy
nbc_golf_roryball_250719.jpg
01:21
Rory’s shot from the rough unearths ANOTHER ball?!
nbc_golf_hattonholeout_250719.jpg
01:37
Hatton holes out to vault up The Open leaderboard