 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Palm Beach Post
U.S. Junior storylines: Charlie Woods among several PGA Tour sons; Lefty takeover at the top
split_1920_mcilroy_scheffler_25british.jpg
153rd Open: The man beloved at home and the one who has conquered the world
NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400
What drivers said at Dover after Denny Hamlin’s fourth NASCAR Cup win of the year

Top Clips

nbc_golf_schefflercareermajors_250720.jpg
How many majors will Scheffler win in his career?
nbc_cyc_btpseg3_250720.jpg
Simmons, Americans excelling during Tour de France
nbc_nas_whatdriversaidv2_250720.jpg
Cup drivers recap Dover race won by Hamlin

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Palm Beach Post
U.S. Junior storylines: Charlie Woods among several PGA Tour sons; Lefty takeover at the top
split_1920_mcilroy_scheffler_25british.jpg
153rd Open: The man beloved at home and the one who has conquered the world
NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400
What drivers said at Dover after Denny Hamlin’s fourth NASCAR Cup win of the year

Top Clips

nbc_golf_schefflercareermajors_250720.jpg
How many majors will Scheffler win in his career?
nbc_cyc_btpseg3_250720.jpg
Simmons, Americans excelling during Tour de France
nbc_nas_whatdriversaidv2_250720.jpg
Cup drivers recap Dover race won by Hamlin

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 4

July 20, 2025 09:23 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from the fourth and final round of the 2025 Barracuda Championship from Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) in Truckee, California.
Up Next
nbc_golf_barracudachampionshipv2_250719.jpg
10:34
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_baracuddard2_250718.jpg
9:21
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_barracudard1_250717.jpg
9:31
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250714.jpg
1:28
Top shots from 2025 Genesis Scottish Open
Now Playing
ISCO_4_raw.jpg
6:07
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Final Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottishfinalrd_250713.jpg
14:47
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open Final Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_penske_250712.jpg
0:53
Rory leaps into Genesis Scottish Open contention
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pgaiscord3_250712.jpg
5:24
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottishopenrd3_250712.jpg
11:41
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_iscord2hl_250711.jpg
7:53
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Round 2
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_scottishopenrd2hlsv2_250711.jpg
10:25
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_portrushbacknine_250711.jpg
05:05
How Royal Portrush’s back nine will test players
nbc_golf_portrushfrontnine_250711.jpg
04:55
Iconic holes headline Royal Portrush’s front nine
nbc_golf_iscord1_250710.jpg
09:08
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_scottishopenrd1_250710.jpg
12:24
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open First Round
nbc_golf_roryandviktor_250710.jpg
05:29
McIlroy, Hovland talk Genesis Scottish Open Rd. 1
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250707.jpg
01:46
How Campbell clutched up in another playoff win
nbc_golf_jdeerefinal_250706.jpg
14:44
Highlights: 2025 John Deere Classic, Round 4
davis_mpx.jpg
01:43
Thompson eyes repeat win with John Deere lead
nbc_golf_jdeereround3_250705.jpg
09:52
Highlights: 2025 John Deere Classic, Round 3
nbc_golf_johndeererd2_250704.jpg
08:55
Highlights: 2025 John Deere Classic, Round 2
nbc_golf_pga_johndeererd1hl_250703.jpg
10:22
Highlights: 2025 John Deere Classic, First Round
nbc_bte_johndeereclassicwinner_250702.jpg
01:49
Target Thorbjornsen at +3500 to win John Deere
nbc_golf_adamscottitleist_250701.JPG
01:28
Why Scott marks his golf ball with Southern Cross
nbc_golf_macintyretitleist_250701.JPG
01:05
MacIntyre: Titleist Pro V1 offers ‘more spin’
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250630.jpg
01:18
How powerful Potgieter won the Rocket Classic
nbc_golf_rocketclassicrd4_250629.jpg
12:40
Highlights: 2025 Rocket Classic, Final Round
nbc_golf_rocketclassicrd3_250628.jpg
11:56
Highlights: 2025 Rocket Classic, Third Round
nbc_golf_rocketclassicrd2_250627.jpg
11:08
Highlights: 2025 Rocket Classic, Second Round
nbc_golf_morikawarocketrd1_250626.jpg
09:03
Morikawa struggles with putting at Rocket Classic
nbc_golf_rocketclassicrd1hls_250616.jpg
09:07
Highlights: 2025 Rocket Classic, First Round
nbc_golf_roypotgieterintv_250626.jpg
04:29
‘Fun day': Roy, Potgieter reflect on course record
nbc_golf_martinhallspaunswing_250624.jpg
04:07
What can golfers learn from Spaun’s swing?
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250623.jpg
01:13
How Bradley put together storybook Travelers win
nbc_golf_sales_travelersbestsoundv2_250623.jpg
02:49
Bradley recaps ‘special’ Travelers Championship
nbc_golf_travelersrd4_250622.jpg
14:57
Highlights: 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_penske_250621.jpg
01:17
Fleetwood moves closer to first PGA Tour victory
henley_site.jpg
15:42
Highlights: 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 3
triple_site.jpg
02:41
Bunker mis-hit sends Scheffler to triple bogey

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_schefflercareermajors_250720.jpg
06:50
How many majors will Scheffler win in his career?
nbc_cyc_btpseg3_250720.jpg
04:48
Simmons, Americans excelling during Tour de France
nbc_nas_whatdriversaidv2_250720.jpg
04:16
Cup drivers recap Dover race won by Hamlin
nascarthumbnailcars.jpg
14:38
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover
rory_site.jpg
05:07
Rory: Got all I wanted this week except claret jug
rahm_site.jpg
03:19
Pros: Scheffler ‘doing what everybody wants to do’
nbc_golf_jeep16x9_250720.jpg
01:30
Top shots at No. 13, 2025 Open Championship, Rd. 4
newthumba.jpg
04:33
Wilson, Ogwumike discuss WNBA CBA negotiations
nbc_golf_scheffleronset_250720.jpg
07:45
Scheffler joins Live From: The keys to major No. 4
nbc_golf_wagnersegment_250720.jpg
06:07
Wagner outdoes the Open champion from 8th bunker
nbc_golf_schefflerpresser_250720.jpg
20:34
Scottie: Open win special, but Tiger comps ‘silly’
nbc_rtf_full_alabamaseason_250720.jpg
05:19
Where does Alabama stand in a post Saban world?
nbc_golf_theopenrd4late_250720.jpg
19:57
HLs: The Open Championship 2025, Late Final Round
nbc_golf_trophypresentation_250720.jpg
05:54
Scheffler lifts Claret Jug, Bennett takes a tumble
nbc_golf_scottiewinningmoment_250720.jpg
04:23
Scheffler seals The Open, fourth major victory
nbc_cyc_tdfst15_250720.jpg
33:04
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 15
nbc_cyc_tdfwinnerintv_250720.jpg
01:49
Wellens describes ‘very special’ Stage 15 win
nbc_golf_dechambeau18_250720.jpg
41
Bryson birdies 18, caps Open with low-tying 64
nbc_cyc_tdfst15finish_250720.jpg
06:05
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 15 finish
nbc_golf_dechambeauintv_250720.jpg
01:20
DeChambeau: Open turnaround inspired by my family
nbc_golf_theopenearlyfinalrdhl_250720.jpg
08:23
HLs: The Open Championship 2025, Early Final Round
oly_wpm_worlds_usasrb_250720.jpg
10:01
HLs: U.S. men’s water polo falls to Serbia
nbc_golf_theopenloweryintvv2_250720.jpg
04:04
Lowry reflects on emotional 2025 Open Championship
nbc_golf_lowerybirdie6_250720.jpg
01:10
Lowry delivers on epic 183-yard birdie on No. 4
Pease_raw.jpg
03:53
Pease narrowly edges out Rose for US Classic win
nbc_moto_washougal_driverssaid_250719.jpg
12:12
What riders said after Washougal Motocross
jo_shimoda.jpg
05:35
Shimoda denies Deegan of Washougal three-peat
sexton_washougal.jpg
12:43
Sexton hands Jett first overall loss of MX season
nbc_moto_washougal_marchbanksintv_250719.jpg
01:29
Marchbanks earns first-career MX podium in Round 8
nbc_moto_washougal_deeganintv_250719.jpg
41
Deegan secures ‘good points day’ at Washougal