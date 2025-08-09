 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Asher Hong
Asher Hong wins U.S. all-around gymnastics title by record margin, leads world team
USA Gymnastics Championships
2025 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships Results
2025 U.S. Women's Amateur
Megha Ganne caps dramatic U.S. Women’s Amateur semis with comeback performance

Top Clips

nbc_golf_tommyfleetwood_250809.jpg
Fleetwood is ‘well due’ for first PGA Tour victory
women_s_mx_ironman_mpx_thumb.jpg
HLs: Women’s Motocross Round 4, Ironman
StephenNedoroscikRep.jpg
Nedoroscik goes off pommel horse early on Day 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Asher Hong
Asher Hong wins U.S. all-around gymnastics title by record margin, leads world team
USA Gymnastics Championships
2025 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships Results
2025 U.S. Women's Amateur
Megha Ganne caps dramatic U.S. Women’s Amateur semis with comeback performance

Top Clips

nbc_golf_tommyfleetwood_250809.jpg
Fleetwood is ‘well due’ for first PGA Tour victory
women_s_mx_ironman_mpx_thumb.jpg
HLs: Women’s Motocross Round 4, Ironman
StephenNedoroscikRep.jpg
Nedoroscik goes off pommel horse early on Day 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 3

August 9, 2025 06:21 PM
Watch the best highlights from the third round of the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.
Up Next
nbc_golf_scottieschefflerextended_250809.jpg
8:03
HLs: Scheffler ascends FedEx St. Jude leaderboard
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_cdwrd4_250809.jpg
1:12
How Fleetwood staved off Rose in Round 3
Now Playing
Fleetwood_raw.jpg
1:11
Fleetwood storms to lead in FedEx St. Jude Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_fedexstjuderd2hl_250808.jpg
8:12
Highlights: FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_finautiktokfamily_250808.jpg
2:13
Finau: Wife, children are ‘my crown jewels’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_tonyfinauhappygilmore2_250808.jpg
3:06
Finau: ‘Extremely special’ filming Happy Gilmore 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_spaunhappyhour_250808.jpg
3:24
Spaun recounts U.S. Open winning putt as ‘destiny’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_stjudecdwround1_250807.jpg
1:15
Bhatia rips through first round in Memphis
Now Playing
nbc_golf_fedexstjuderd1hls_250807.jpg
13:49
Highlights: FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_fleetwoodholeout_250807.jpg
0:18
Fleetwood birdies from bunker at TPC Southwind
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_finauputt4thhole_250807.jpg
46
Finau cashes in for birdie from the far fringe
nbc_golf_stjudecdw_250806.jpg
01:22
Inside Matsuyama’s 2024 FedEx St. Jude win
nbc_golf_sales_penskewyndham_250804.jpg
01:38
Top shots from the 2025 Wyndham Championship
nbc_golf_wyndhamfinal_250803.jpg
13:21
Highlights: Wyndham Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_gc_penske_250802.jpg
01:23
Young in driver’s seat at Wyndham Championship
nbc_golf_pga_wyndhamrd3hl_250802.jpg
13:31
Highlights: Wyndham Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_pga_wyndhamrd2hl_250801.jpg
04:08
Highlights: Wyndham Championship, Second Round
nbc_golf_sales_penske3m_250728.jpg
01:47
Top shots from 2025 3M Open
nbc_golf_3mfinalv2_250727.jpg
11:19
Highlights: 3M Open, Final Round
nbc_golf_3mopenrd3_250726.jpg
15:29
Highlights: 2025 3M Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_olesenace_250726.jpg
04:03
Olesen fires an ace at the 3M Open 8th
nbc_golf_3mopenrd2_250725.jpg
10:09
Highlights: 3M Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_3mopenrd1_250724.jpg
12:00
Highlights: 3M Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_barracudafinalrd_250720.jpg
11:28
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_barracudachampionshipv2_250719.jpg
10:34
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_baracuddard2_250718.jpg
09:21
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_barracudard1_250717.jpg
09:31
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250714.jpg
01:28
Top shots from 2025 Genesis Scottish Open
ISCO_4_raw.jpg
06:07
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_scottishfinalrd_250713.jpg
14:47
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open Final Round
nbc_golf_penske_250712.jpg
53
Rory leaps into Genesis Scottish Open contention
nbc_golf_pgaiscord3_250712.jpg
05:24
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_scottishopenrd3_250712.jpg
11:41
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_iscord2hl_250711.jpg
07:53
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_scottishopenrd2hlsv2_250711.jpg
10:25
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_portrushbacknine_250711.jpg
05:05
How Royal Portrush’s back nine will test players
nbc_golf_portrushfrontnine_250711.jpg
04:55
Iconic holes headline Royal Portrush’s front nine

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_tommyfleetwood_250809.jpg
11:58
Fleetwood is ‘well due’ for first PGA Tour victory
women_s_mx_ironman_mpx_thumb.jpg
02:45
HLs: Women’s Motocross Round 4, Ironman
StephenNedoroscikRep.jpg
02:33
Nedoroscik goes off pommel horse early on Day 2
nbc_moto_jettlawrenceintv_250809.jpg
01:20
Jett: Ironman National ‘wasn’t my best day’
nbc_moto_tomacintv_v2_250809.jpg
43
Tomac ‘surprised’ about Ironman podium finish
FOR_MPX.jpg
11:22
HLs: 2025 U.S. Women’s Amateur, Semifinals
nbc_moto_rjhampshireintv_250809.jpg
58
Hampshire seeing ‘so much improvement’ in 450
nbc_moto_hunterlawrenceintv_250809.jpg
01:04
Lawrence: ‘Good to get the monkey off the back’
nbc_moto_vialleintv_v5_250809.jpg
37
Vialle back on track after Ironman podium
shimoda_intrv.jpg
59
Shimoda: ‘I had nothing’ for Deegan at Ironman
nbc_moto_deeganintv_250809.jpg
51
Deegan ‘felt like himself again’ at Ironman
svg_and_marks_copy.jpg
04:30
SVG, Marks discuss Trackhouse, 2024 Glen finish
nbc_wnba_fritopplays_250809.jpg
03:01
HLs: Wilson scores 29 in birthday win over Storm
sales_nas_creditone_watkinsglen_250808.jpg
02:12
Who will strike when it counts at Watkins Glen?
nbc_nas_trucks_watkinsglennv2_250808.jpg
16:18
HLs: NASCAR Truck Series race at Watkins Glen
oly_gawph_championships_skyeblakely_250808.jpg
03:41
Blakely soars on beam, uneven bars in return
oly_gawph_championships_hezleyrivera_250808.jpg
06:17
Rivera rides top score on beam to Day 1 lead
nbc_golf_gc_scottieschefflerv2_250808.jpg
04:45
Scheffler remains ‘in the mix’ after uneven Friday
nbc_golf_uswomensamateurqfhl_250808.jpg
13:59
HLs: 2025 U.S. Women’s Amateur, Quarterfinals
nbc_golf_gc_bestofsmylie_250808.jpg
03:43
Smylie’s best moments from FedEx St. Jude Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_tommyfleetwood_250808.jpg
08:55
Fleetwood has TPC Southwind ‘figured out’
nbc_golf_pga_tommyfleetwoodintv_250808.jpg
01:34
Fleetwood’s second sub-65 day ‘feels really nice’
nbc_roto_astros_250808.jpg
01:59
Astros getting reinforcements to starting rotation
nbc_roto_michaelking_250808.jpg
01:13
SP King returning from lengthy absence for Padres
nbc_roto_nolav2_250808.jpg
01:33
Phillies’ Nola returning soon to starting rotation
nbc_roto_warren_250808.jpg
01:24
Warren is a ‘talent profile to bet on’ as a TE1
nbc_roto_burrow_250808.jpg
01:48
Burrow in midseason form to start the preseason
nbc_roto_richardson_250808.jpg
01:53
‘It is not all coming together’ for QB Richardson
nbc_dps_devinmccourtyinterview_250808.jpg
13:54
McCourty advises Hunter to ‘focus on one position’
scottiefedexmemphiseight.jpg
55
Scheffler bounces back after bogey in Memphis