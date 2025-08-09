Watch Now
Highlights: FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 3
Watch the best highlights from the third round of the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.
HLs: Scheffler ascends FedEx St. Jude leaderboard
Look back at some of Scottie Scheffler's best moments from Saturday's third-round action at the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he surged up the leaderboard to threaten Tommy Fleetwood's one-shot lead.
How Fleetwood staved off Rose in Round 3
Explore the stats to see how Tommy Fleetwood staved off a roaring Round 3 by Justin Rose to maintain his lead entering the final round at TPC Southwind.
Fleetwood storms to lead in FedEx St. Jude Round 2
Dive into the stats to see how Tommy Fleetwood went from one stroke behind Akshay Bhatia after Round 1 to finishing with a three-stroke lead in Round 2 at TPC Southwind.
Highlights: FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 2
Watch the best highlights from the second round of the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.
Finau: Wife, children are ‘my crown jewels’
Tony Finau joins Smylie Kaufman to set the record straight about only being involved in his wife's TikToks and not filming his own before diving into his son getting more involved in the game of golf.
Finau: ‘Extremely special’ filming Happy Gilmore 2
Tony Finau joins Smylie Kaufman from the FedEx St. Jude Championship to discuss how 'special' it was for him to be in Happy Gilmore 2 with his son at caddy and how impressed he was with Adam Sandler.
Spaun recounts U.S. Open winning putt as ‘destiny’
JJ Spaun reminisces his U.S. Open victory with Smylie Kaufman, sharing why the weather delay was "pivotal" for him and why it was "destiny" to clinch the win with an "exclamation point" of a putt.
Bhatia rips through first round in Memphis
Get all the insights on how Akshay Bhatia ascended to the top of the FedEx St. Jude Championship after 18 holes.
Highlights: FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 1
Relive the best highlights from the first round of the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.