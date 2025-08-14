Skip navigation
Nationals activating top prospect Crews off IL
August 14, 2025 03:16 PM
Eric Samulski explains why you need to add Dylan Crews in all fantasy league formats after the Washington Nationals activated their top prospect off the IL.
Related Videos
01:26
Hurston ‘making an impression’ in first two starts
01:21
Cruz placed on concussion IL, Simon potential fit
01:06
What’s next for Alonso after making Mets history?
01:37
Mets call up prospect McLean to start vs. Mariners
01:32
Red Sox rookie OF Anthony joins historic company
01:39
Scoop up Astros’ Javier following return to mound
01:35
Brewers’ Collins deserves ‘a lot more praise’
01:26
Hader injury opens fantasy doors for Abreu, Sousa
01:37
Greene back on mound as Reds make playoff push
01:56
Ride hot hand with Maton, Alexander on waiver wire
01:41
Keaschall hitting the ground running in return
01:59
Astros getting reinforcements to starting rotation
01:13
SP King returning from lengthy absence for Padres
01:33
Phillies’ Nola returning soon to starting rotation
01:34
Cortes looks solid in debut with Padres
01:34
Bednar notches first save as member of Yankees
01:49
Montgomery ‘turning heads’ since All-Star break
02:09
AL East feels ‘out of reach’ for Yankees
01:22
Look to Reds’ Martinez, Burns in Lodolo’s absence
01:49
How does Judge’s return impact Stanton, Rice?
01:31
Nats’ Gore ‘almost impossible’ to start in fantasy
01:35
Monitor Nats’ Cavalli before adding in fantasy
01:20
Finnegan roaring with Tigers since being acquired
01:22
How Muncy’s return, Edman’s injury impact fantasy
01:48
Akin, Marsee top Week 20 waiver-wire targets
01:15
Riley can miss extended time with abdominal strain
01:30
What Misiorowski’s IL stint means for Henderson
01:22
Wilson placed on 10-day IL with fractured forearm
01:50
Perkins, Lawlar winners at MLB trade deadline
01:27
Mets add insurance to lineup, acquire OF Mullins
Latest Clips
02:53
Hovland finding consistency at BMW Championship
01:22
How Rice’s legal drama will affect fantasy value
01:15
Chubb, Pierce splitting reps with Texans starters
01:05
Jefferson (hamstring) still not practicing
09:36
What are the biggest ACC storylines this season?
02:48
What to make of Fisher, Gruden’s proclamations
05:25
Expect another ‘well-rounded’ Notre Dame team
07:04
Highlights: 2025 Portland Classic, Round 1
09:24
Can anyone chase down Clemson in ACC?
08:17
Are any Big Ten coaches on the hot seat?
07:48
McBride, Njoku among TEs with highest target rates
12:58
Ridley, Meyers lead WRs with high target shares
06:29
Cowboys WR Pickens ‘has every tool in the bag’
32
Højgaard holes out for eagle twice in three holes
04:56
Kamara will perform despite Saints QB situation
12:07
Questions still surround Penn State and Ohio State
04:17
Conner ‘still the lead dog’ in Cardinals backfield
01:07
Nabers leads best bets for most receiving yards
07:32
Williams ‘hasn’t been consistent enough’ in camp
04:03
Do Texas, Penn State deserve love from AP poll?
01:34
Aces, Mercury both ‘trying to remain relevant’
01:30
Is Nakase the pick in WNBA COTY market?
01:34
Army ‘replacing a lot of production’ in 2025
13:13
Report: Chiefs WR Rice to have hearing on Sept. 30
02:05
Nuggets should be second favorite for NBA title
02:14
49ers ‘warrant favoritism’ at +150 to win NFC West
02:00
Forest, Spurs lead best plus money top-five bets
10:20
Why Jackson Jr. changed jersey number to honor dad
06:35
PFT Draft: Most indispensable AFC non-quarterbacks
07:46
Jones: ‘Cowboys are a soap opera 365 days a year’
