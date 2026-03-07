How to watch Paris-Nice 2026: Schedule, TV/stream info coverage, stages, route map, length

One of cycling’s most prestigious events returns with the 2026 Paris-Nice, featuring full coverage on Peacock starting on Sunday, March 8, and running through Sunday, March 15. The action will start in Achères before eventually ending in Nice, where cycling fans can expect intense competition through flat routes, hilly treks, and team time-trials. As 22 teams prepare for the eight-day trek, see below for everything you need ahead of the 2026 Paris-Nice, including the schedule, route, and streaming information.

How to watch Paris-Nice 2026

When: Sunday, March 8 - Sunday, March 15

Sunday, March 8 - Sunday, March 15 Live stream: Peacock

Paris-Nice 2026 Cycling Schedule

*All times are listed as ET. Live coverage will be available on Peacock.



Paris-Nice 2026 stages

There are eight total stages in the 2026 Paris-Nice:



(1) Team time-trial

(2) Flat stages

(2) Flat with uphill finale stages

(3) Hilly stages

Stage 1: Achères to Carrières-sous-Poissy (171.2km flat route)

Stage 2: Épône to Montargis (187km flat route)

Stage 3: Cosne-Cours-sur-Loire to Pouilly-sur-Loire (23.5km team time-trial)

Stage 4: Bourges to Uchon (195km flat uphill finale route)

Stage 5: Cormoranche-sur-Saône to Colombier-le-Vieux (205.4km hilly route)

Stage 6: Barbentane to Apt (179.3km hilly route)

Stage 7: Nice to Auron (138.7km flat uphill finale route)

Stage 8: Nice (145km hilly route)

Paris-Nice 2026 route map

This year’s Paris-Nice features eight distinct routes, with Stage 5 from Cormoranche-sur-Saône > Colombier-le-Vieux (206.3 km) the largest of them all. Stage 3 from Cosne-Cours-sur-Loire > Pouilly-sur-Loire is the shortest overall route, spanning 23.5 km for a team time-trial. Click here to see the official route map.

How many days is the Paris-Nice race?

The 2026 Paris-Nice race is eight days long.

How far is the Paris-Nice race?

The 2026 Paris-Nice will cover approximately 1,245 kilometers.

Who won last year’s Paris-Nice race?

American Matteo Jorgenson won the 2025 Paris-Nice, where he became the two-time defending champion after winning the event in 2024. Jorgenson will miss this year’s Paris-Nice after opting to compete in the Tirreno-Adriatico.

How do I watch cycling on Peacock?

Is the Tour de France on Peacock?

Peacock is the exclusive home of the Tour de France in the U.S. through 2029, with live start-to-finish coverage of every stage. The 2026 Tour de France will run from July 4 to July 26.