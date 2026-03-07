Hurley ejected in final second of Marquette’s 68-62 win over No. 4 UConn

MILWAUKEE — Nigel James Jr. scored 19 points and UConn coach Danny Hurley was ejected in the final second as Marquette hung on for a 68-62 victory on Saturday that prevented the fourth-ranked Huskies from winning a share of the Big East regular-season title.

UConn (27-4, 17-3) trailed 64-62 when the Huskies’ Silas Demary Jr. drove to the basket while being defended by Ben Gold. Demary’s shot hit the glass and the rim before the ball bounced off a couple of players and hit the floor.

Marquette’s Chase Ross won the battle for the loose ball and got fouled with one second left. Hurley argued the lack of a foul call and was whistled for two technical fouls before heading to the locker room while shaking his head.

Ross then made four of six free throws to account for the final margin.

UConn was attempting to tie No. 18 St. John’s for the Big East regular-season title, though the Red Storm already had clinched the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament starting Wednesday in New York.

Demary scored 17 points and Tarris Reed Jr. added 16 for UConn, which shot just 3 of 24 from 3-point range.

Ross had 14 points, Royce Parham 13 and Adrien Stevens 11 for Marquette (12-19, 7-13). The Golden Eagles have closed a disappointing regular season by winning three of their last four games.

Parham scored eight straight points during an 11-0 run early in the second half that put Marquette ahead for good. Marquette led by 12 with 5 1/2 minutes left before UConn rallied.

Up next

Both teams await the identity of their first-round opponents in the Big East Tournament. Marquette opens tournament play Wednesday. UConn will first play a tournament game in Thursday’s quarterfinal.