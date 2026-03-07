 Skip navigation
UConn women roll past Georgetown in Big East tournament opener 84-39

  
Published March 7, 2026 03:50 PM

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Serah Williams had 12 of her 14 points in the first half, Sarah Strong had 11 points and Azzi Fudd had 10 points as No. 1 UConn rolled to an 84-39 win over Georgetown in the quarterfinals of the Big East tournament on Saturday to extend its winning streak to 48 games.

KK Arnold added 11 points and Kayleigh Heckel had eight points for UConn (32-0), which won its 37th consecutive conference tournament game and 43rd in a row against the Hoyas. Strong joined Nykesha Sales, Jennifer Rizzotti, Rita Williams, Moriah Jefferson and Gabby Williams as the only UConn women’s players with 100 steals in a season.

Indya Davis had 10 points and Laila Jewett added nine for Georgetown (14-17).

Georgetown scored the game’s first four points. However, Williams had eight points during a 10-0 run to give the Huskies a lead they would not relinquish. The Hoyas went more than seven minutes without a basket in the second quarter. UConn scored 13 consecutive points during that stretch en route to leading 47-18 at halftime.

Georgetown, which has lost to UConn in the Big East tournament for the fourth time in the past five seasons, had just one field goal in the third quarter.

Up next

Georgetown: End of the season.

UConn: Plays either Marquette or Creighton in Sunday’s Big East semifinals.