Top shots from 2025 3M Open

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Bristol Motor Speedway game tops 85,000 in ticket sales, will break MLB attendance record
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Philadelphia Phillies
Report: Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred confronted by Bryce Harper during meeting
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Detroit Tigers
MLB Power Rankings: Blue Jays soar to the top, streaking Mets gain momentum as trade deadline looms
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_judge_250728.jpg
Judge’s return as DH will change Yankees’ lineup
nbc_roto_darnellmooney_250728.jpg
Mooney’s value on the decline with shoulder injury
nbc_roto_joemixon_250728.jpg
How Mixon’s injury impacts Chubb, fantasy drafts

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Bristol Motor Speedway game tops 85,000 in ticket sales, will break MLB attendance record
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Philadelphia Phillies
Report: Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred confronted by Bryce Harper during meeting
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Detroit Tigers
MLB Power Rankings: Blue Jays soar to the top, streaking Mets gain momentum as trade deadline looms
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_judge_250728.jpg
Judge’s return as DH will change Yankees’ lineup
nbc_roto_darnellmooney_250728.jpg
Mooney’s value on the decline with shoulder injury
nbc_roto_joemixon_250728.jpg
How Mixon’s injury impacts Chubb, fantasy drafts

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Top shots from 2025 3M Open

July 28, 2025 01:59 PM
Watch the best shots from the 2025 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities, where Kurt Kitayama earned his second career PGA Tour victory.
Up Next
nbc_golf_3mfinalv2_250727.jpg
11:19
Highlights: 3M Open, Final Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_3mopenrd3_250726.jpg
15:29
Highlights: 2025 3M Open, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_olesenace_250726.jpg
4:03
Olesen fires an ace at the 3M Open 8th
Now Playing
nbc_golf_3mopenrd2_250725.jpg
10:09
Highlights: 3M Open, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_3mopenrd1_250724.jpg
12:00
Highlights: 3M Open, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_barracudafinalrd_250720.jpg
11:28
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_barracudachampionshipv2_250719.jpg
10:34
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_baracuddard2_250718.jpg
9:21
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_barracudard1_250717.jpg
9:31
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250714.jpg
1:28
Top shots from 2025 Genesis Scottish Open
Now Playing

Related Videos

ISCO_4_raw.jpg
06:07
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_scottishfinalrd_250713.jpg
14:47
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open Final Round
nbc_golf_penske_250712.jpg
53
Rory leaps into Genesis Scottish Open contention
nbc_golf_pgaiscord3_250712.jpg
05:24
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_scottishopenrd3_250712.jpg
11:41
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_iscord2hl_250711.jpg
07:53
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_scottishopenrd2hlsv2_250711.jpg
10:25
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_portrushbacknine_250711.jpg
05:05
How Royal Portrush’s back nine will test players
nbc_golf_portrushfrontnine_250711.jpg
04:55
Iconic holes headline Royal Portrush’s front nine
nbc_golf_iscord1_250710.jpg
09:08
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_scottishopenrd1_250710.jpg
12:24
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open First Round
nbc_golf_roryandviktor_250710.jpg
05:29
McIlroy, Hovland talk Genesis Scottish Open Rd. 1
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250707.jpg
01:46
How Campbell clutched up in another playoff win
nbc_golf_jdeerefinal_250706.jpg
14:44
Highlights: 2025 John Deere Classic, Round 4
davis_mpx.jpg
01:43
Thompson eyes repeat win with John Deere lead
nbc_golf_jdeereround3_250705.jpg
09:52
Highlights: 2025 John Deere Classic, Round 3
nbc_golf_johndeererd2_250704.jpg
08:55
Highlights: 2025 John Deere Classic, Round 2
nbc_golf_pga_johndeererd1hl_250703.jpg
10:22
Highlights: 2025 John Deere Classic, First Round
nbc_bte_johndeereclassicwinner_250702.jpg
01:49
Target Thorbjornsen at +3500 to win John Deere
nbc_golf_adamscottitleist_250701.JPG
01:28
Why Scott marks his golf ball with Southern Cross
nbc_golf_macintyretitleist_250701.JPG
01:05
MacIntyre: Titleist Pro V1 offers ‘more spin’
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250630.jpg
01:18
How powerful Potgieter won the Rocket Classic
nbc_golf_rocketclassicrd4_250629.jpg
12:40
Highlights: 2025 Rocket Classic, Final Round
nbc_golf_rocketclassicrd3_250628.jpg
11:56
Highlights: 2025 Rocket Classic, Third Round
nbc_golf_rocketclassicrd2_250627.jpg
11:08
Highlights: 2025 Rocket Classic, Second Round

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_judge_250728.jpg
01:38
Judge’s return as DH will change Yankees’ lineup
nbc_roto_darnellmooney_250728.jpg
01:09
Mooney’s value on the decline with shoulder injury
nbc_roto_joemixon_250728.jpg
01:24
How Mixon’s injury impacts Chubb, fantasy drafts
nbc_roto_pedersonginn_250728.jpg
01:48
Target Pederson, Ginn on fantasy waiver wire
nbc_roto_clase_news_250728.jpg
01:43
‘Move on’ from Guardians’ Clase in fantasy leagues
nbc_wnba_feverwin_250728.jpg
06:12
Clark’s return would make Fever spicy in playoffs
nbc_wnba_gamesreax_250728.jpg
16:07
Aces getting contributions after roster shake up
nbc_roto_matthewstafford_250728.jpg
01:16
Rams’ Stafford missing camp time with back issues
nbc_roto_ryanmcmahon_250728.jpg
01:27
What is McMahon’s fantasy ceiling with Yankees?
nbc_wnba_libertysparks_250728.jpg
14:48
Liberty facing injury adversity, Sparks streaking
nbc_dps_nflhopemeter_250728.jpg
10:51
NFL teams with ‘varying degrees’ of hope in 2025
nbc_dls_mlstalk_250728.jpg
05:14
Inter Miami ‘pushing limits’ with MLS moves
nbc_golf_abbottsegment_250728.jpg
08:14
Woad ‘playing best golf of any woman in the world’
nbc_golf_roundtablediscussion_250728.jpg
11:23
Assessing ‘discrepancy’ for Niemann in major play
nbc_golf_rolappdiscussion_250728.jpg
09:28
What challenges will Rolapp face as PGA Tour CEO?
oly_sww100bu_worlds_final_underwater.jpg
01:07
Underwater Cam: Walsh wins 100m fly world title
nbc_nas_iowacorn350promo_250728.jpg
30
NASCAR on NBC returns with road to the playoffs
nbc_csu_madden_99_250728.jpg
04:46
Jackson, Allen among six joining Madden ’99 Club’
kennyp.jpg
06:28
How Pickett’s injury affects Browns QB competition
nbc_csu_stafford_out_250728.jpg
03:10
Rams ‘being safe’ with Stafford’s back issues
nbc_cyc_tdfstg3ehl_250728.jpg
27:33
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France Femmes, Stage 3
nbc_cyc_volleringcrash_250728.jpg
01:54
Huge crash creates chaos during Stage 3
nbc_csu_eagles_champs_250728.jpg
03:27
Eagles have ‘Superbowl bullseye’ on their backs
nbc_bte_wnbadpoy_250728.jpg
02:16
Lynx’s Collier worth bets to win MVP and DPOY
nbc_bte_cfbaccchamp_250728.jpg
02:14
Clemson among best bets to win ACC Championship
nbc_bte_regularseasonrecyds_250728.jpg
01:58
Collins ‘clear best bet’ as NFL yards leader
nbc_dps_halloffame_250728.jpg
08:22
Sabathia, Ichiro shine in Hall of Fame speeches
nbc_bte_libertywings_250728.jpg
01:29
Can Ionescu carry Liberty without Stewart?
nbc_bte_almvp_250728.jpg
01:33
Judge’s injury opens AL MVP door for Raleigh
nbc_smx_explainertrackterms_250728.jpg
04:28
SMX-plainer: Common track terminology