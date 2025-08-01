Watch Now
Highlights: Wyndham Championship, Second Round
Relive the best highlights from the rain-shortened second round of the 2025 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Top shots from 2025 3M Open
Watch the best shots from the 2025 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities, where Kurt Kitayama earned his second career PGA Tour victory.
Highlights: 3M Open, Final Round
Relive the best highlights from the final round of the 2025 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota.
Highlights: 2025 3M Open, Round 3
Watch the best shots from the third round of the 2025 3M Open from TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota.
Olesen fires an ace at the 3M Open 8th
Thorbjørn Olesen gets off the par-3 8th in one at TPC Twin Cities, grabbing a share of the 3M Open lead in the third round.
Highlights: 3M Open, Round 2
Watch the best shots from the second round of the 2025 3M Open from TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota.
Highlights: 3M Open, Round 1
Watch the best shots from the opening round of the 2025 3M Open from TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota.
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 4
Watch the best shots and moments from the fourth and final round of the 2025 Barracuda Championship from Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) in Truckee, California.
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 3
Watch the best shots and moments from the Round 3 of the 2025 Barracuda Championship from Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) in Truckee, California.
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 2
Watch the best shots and moments from the Round 2 of the 2025 Barracuda Championship from Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) in Truckee, California.